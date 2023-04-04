Today's Top Stories
1
The Best Deals You Can Shop Right Now
2
Meet Montblanc's New Watches
3
Don't Deride My Plastic Watch
4
A GMC Hummer EV Overlander Is Coming
5
Meet Ooni’s First Electric Pizza Oven

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Save a Rare $100 Off on This Military-Grade Backpack at Huckberry

GoRuck's bags rarely go on sale, but right now the 26-liter GR2 Heritage Backpack is marked down by 18%.

By Grace Cooper
backpack
Huckberry

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today and sign up for our Daily Deals newsletter.

Made for anything and everything, from daily commutes to the harshest war zones, a GoRuck bag gets the job done no matter what you throw at it. Founded by a US Special Forces veteran and former CIA employee, the brand aims to make a product that embodies the spirit of rucking — be ready for anything and get the most out of life. And right now, GoRuck's GR2 Heritage Backpack is a whopping $100 off at Huckberry for all your summer adventures and beyond.

GoRuck GR2 26L Heritage Backpack

huckberry.com
$545.00
$445.00 (18% off)
SHOP NOW

An amalgamation of city-ready commuter packs and military-grade rucksacks, the GR2 line has been made to be the ultimate addition to your everyday carry setup. Not only do the bags boast a bombproof laptop sleeve, military-grade duck canvas, YKK zippers and MOLLE webbing, they also have shoulder padding for days when the load gets heavy and are the perfect size for an airplane carry-on.

Whether you're looking to head out for a weekend on the beach or just make it through your daily commute, this backpacks ticks all the boxes while also being the toughest gear in your arsenal. This deal doesn't come around often, and keep in mind it is final sale — so shop while you can.

SAVE NOW

Related Stories
14 Tougher-Than-Hell Military-Inspired Backpacks
The Secret History Of Military Packs
GORUCK's Amazing Military-Inspired Boots
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Deals
Get Walmart Plus and Save $50 on Your Next Order
Get Rare Savings on These Coveted Hiking Boots
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Get Rare Savings on Fellow's Ode Grinder
Save 30% on One of the Best Overshirts Available
Save Big on These On-Sale Weed Vaporizers for 420
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
The Apple Watch Ultra Is Cheaper Than Ever
Save $550 on This Charcoal Grill
These Are the Best Dyson Deals Right Now
Taylor Stitch's Top-Tier Lounge Pants Are $71 Off