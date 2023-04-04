Save a Rare $100 Off on This Military-Grade Backpack at Huckberry

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today and sign up for our Daily Deals newsletter .

Made for anything and everything, from daily commutes to the harshest war zones, a GoRuck bag gets the job done no matter what you throw at it. Founded by a US Special Forces veteran and former CIA employee, the brand aims to make a product that embodies the spirit of rucking — be ready for anything and get the most out of life. And right now, GoRuck's is a whopping $100 off at Huckberry for all your summer adventures and beyond.

GoRuck GR2 26L Heritage Backpack huckberry.com $545.00 $445.00 (18% off) SHOP NOW

An amalgamation of city-ready commuter packs and military-grade rucksacks, the has been made to be the ultimate addition to your everyday carry setup. Not only do the bags boast a bombproof laptop sleeve, military-grade duck canvas, YKK zippers and MOLLE webbing, they also have shoulder padding for days when the load gets heavy and are the perfect size for an airplane carry-on.

Whether you're looking to head out for a weekend on the beach or just make it through your daily commute, this backpacks ticks all the boxes while also being the toughest gear in your arsenal. This deal doesn't come around often, and keep in mind it is final sale — so shop while you can.