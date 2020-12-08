Today's Best Deals is regularly updated with latest deals from around the web. To receive a daily version of this page sent directly to your inbox, subscribe to our newsletter.
SHOP EDITOR'S PICK DEALS
SHOP FITNESS DEALS
SHOP HOME DEALS
SHOP OUTDOOR DEALS
SHOP STYLE DEALS
SHOP TECH DEALS
SHOP SITEWIDE SALES
EDITOR'S PICK DEALS
Gravity Weighted Sleep Mask Sale
Presented by Gravity
SHOP NOW
25% Off
If weighted sleep aids are so helpful, why not use more than a blanket? Gravity, maker of one of the best weighted blankets, answers that question with its Gravity Weighted Sleep Mask. Right now, you can save 25 percent on a Weighted Sleep Mask of your own.
READ MORE
Mountain Hardwear Super/DS StretchDown Hooded Jacket
$85 OFF (31%)
For three years running, we’ve awarded the top slot to Mountain Hardwear’s Super/DS StretchDown jacket, and right now, with winter on the horizon, it’s on sale for 31 percent off.
READ OUR BEST DOWN JACKETS GUIDE
REI
Sonos One Smart Speaker
$40 OFF (25%)
This is one of our top smart speaker picks that supports both Alexa and Google Smart Assistant. Great anywhere in your house, it's also humidity resistant so you can rock out in the bathroom. Grab two and save $80.
READ OUR SONOS BUYING GUIDE
Sonos
Hyperice Hypersphere Massage Ball
Backcountry
Instant Pot Duo Plus
$60 (37% off)
If you're not on the Instant Pot train yet, now's a great time to get onboard with 37% off this 9-in-1 cooking tool that can do it all.
READ OUR GUIDE TO INSTAPOT COOKING
Amazon
BEST FITNESS DEALS
Perfect Fitness Pull Up Bar
$11 OFF (32%)
This best-in-class pull up bar is easy to install, sturdy and can be used on the floor to knock out sit-ups, push-ups and dips.
READ MORE ABOUT AT HOME WORKOUTS
Amazon.com
Ultraboost 20 Running Shoes
$54 OFF (30%) w/code CELEBRATE
The Adidas Ultraboost has been a Gear Patrol favorite since it launched in 2015. They're a perfect crossover for training and run commuting. While they go on sale often, 30% off for all colorways is a good find.
READ OUR BEST RUNNING SHOES GUIDE
Adidas
Apple Watch SE Smart Watch
$39 OFF (13%)
Save 13% on Apple's entry level smartwatch, our budget pick for the best smartwatches of the year, and get a head start on your 2021 fitness goals.
READ OUR SMARTWATCH GUIDE
Amazon.com
Hyperice Hypersphere Massage Ball
Backcountry
BEST HOME DEALS
Technivorm Moccamaster KBG Coffee Maker
$133 OFF (31%)
Our former pick for best coffee maker is now over $100 off. Its striking design and 5 year warranty are only part of the reason why this has been the one of the top drip coffee makers ever made. Technivorm brewers rarely go on sale, so take advantage while you can.
READ OUR BEST COFFEE MAKER GUIDE
Amazon.com
Brooklinen Linen Core Sheet Set
$39 OFF (15%)
This linen sheet set is as airy as you’d want it to be, but the weave isn’t too loose either, as was common in testing cheaper linens. The low cost and variety of colors make it a rock-solid starter set.
READ OUR GUIDE TO SHEETS
Brooklinen
Instant Pot Duo Plus Electric Pressure Cooker
$60 OFF (37%)
If you're not on the Instant Pot train yet, now's a great time to get onboard with 37% off this 9-in-1 cooking tool that can do it all.
READ OUR BEST INSTANT POT RECIPES
Amazon.com
August Smart Lock Pro Bundle
$104 OFF (38%)
One of our top picks for smart locks, the August Home Smart Lock Pro is easy to install and works with all major smart home ecosystems. This bundle includes a Wi-Fi bridge for integrating your lock with smart home systems as well as a wireless keypad for easy unlocking and it's now at the lowest price we've ever seen.
READ OUR GUIDE TO BEST SMART LOCKS
Amazon.com
BEST OUTDOOR DEALS
Rumpl Original Puffy Recycled Blanket (2-Person)
$51 OFF (26%)
Rumpl has bolstered the outdoor lifestyle trend with its technical blanket. This recycled version is made with 100% post-consumer recycled materials.
READ OUR BEST CAMPING BLANKETS GUIDE
REI
Hill City Waterproof Hooded Shell
Hill City
Stoic Groundwork Sleeping Pad
$24 OFF (30%)
A sleeping pad is a tiny luxury that can make all the difference in the world on a camping trip. This one from Stoic is a solid choice for car camping that also includes foam insert cushions that help insulate against the ground.
READ OUR BEST SLEEPING BAGS GUIDE
Backcountry
Mountain Hardwear Super/DS StretchDown Hooded Jacket
$85 OFF (31%)
For three years running, we’ve awarded the top slot to Mountain Hardwear’s Super/DS StretchDown jacket, and right now, with winter on the horizon, it’s on sale for 31 percent off.
READ OUR BEST DOWN JACKETS GUIDE
REI
BEST STYLE DEALS
Clark's Original Wallabee Boot
$64 OFF (40%)
A classic, versatile boot that are basically pillows for your feet and now for under $100 when you use the code EXTRA40
READ OUR BEST BOOTS GUIDE
Clark's USA
Levi's Denim Trucker Jacket
$26 OFF (30%) W/CODE YESPLS
A classic, versatile silhouette from the brand that started it all. Wear it in the spring over a tee, or layer it under an overcoat in colder weather.
READ OUR GUIDE TO DENIM JACKETS
Levis
Everlane Court Leather Sneaker
$50 OFF (50%)
This versatile leather sneaker is the lowest impact of its kind, which means it uses less waste, less energy, and less virgin plastic. Grab these for half off for a limited time.
READ OUR GUIDE TO SNEAKERS UNDER $50
Everlane
Norelco 7000 Showerproof Shaver
$20 OFF (29%)
Save on this well-reviewed, versatile grooming tool. With dual sides, five adjustable settings and self-sharpening blades, you can up your grooming game in the shower.
READ OUR GUIDE TO THE BEST BEARD TRIMMERS
Amazon
BEST TECH DEALS
Sonos One Smart Speaker
$40 OFF (25%)
This is one of our top smart speaker picks that supports both Alexa and Google Smart Assistant. Great anywhere in your house, it's also humidity resistant so you can rock out in the bathroom. Grab two and save $80.
READ OUR SONOS BUYING GUIDE
Sonos
Sony WH-1000XM4 Noise Canceling Headphones
Amazon
Apple AirPods Pro Wireless Noise Canceling Earbuds
$50 OFF (20%)
This matches the lowest price we've seen on Apple's premium AirPods. Competition is now fierce in this headphone category, but the quick pairing and native integration with Apple devices still makes the AirPods Pro tough to beat.
READ OUR REVIEW
Amazon
Apple 20W USB-C Power Adapter
$2 OFF (11%)
Did you just get a new iPhone 12? Do you lose chargers all the time like us? While the discount isn't huge, this is a useful buy if you want to take advantage of your new phone's fastest MagSafe charging capabilities.
READ OUR MAGSAFE ACCESSORIES GUIDE
Amazon
SITEWIDE SALES
CAMPING, HIKING, AND OUTDOOR GEAR RETAILERS
BioLite: 25% off sitewide.
Dick's Sporting Goods: Save up to 30% on camping and hiking gear and 25% off your order.
Eagle Creek: 40% off select travel gear.
Judy: Save up to $100 off on emergency-preparedness kits.
Huckberry: Savings on regularly-updated sale section.
Merrell: Up to 60% off winter boots.
Patagonia: Up to 50% off web specials sale.
REI: Cyber Week deals up to 50% off.
•
CLOTHING RETAILERS
Brooks Brothers: Save up to 70% on clearance styles.
Everlane: 30% off winter clothing.
Hill City: Save 50% off on everything.
Jomers: 35% off final sale w/ code FINALSALE.
Macy's: Various sales running sitewide; free shipping on order $25+.
•
FITNESS RETAILERS
Hill City: 50% off sitewide.
JackRabbit: Holiday deals constantly updated. Save on running gear like shoes and recovery essentials.
New Balance: 20% off and free shipping.
•
FURNITURE RETAILERS
Branch: Up to 20% off WFH furniture.
•
GADGET & TECH RETAILERS
Adorama: Save hundreds on cameras, lenses, hard drives and more.
Amazon: New holiday deals running every day.
B&H Photo & Video: Save on cameras, computers, monitors and more.
Dell: Save on hundreds on laptops, monitors, gaming PCs and more.
Disney+: Save when you bundle subscribe to Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu together.
Jabra: Save up to 40% on headphones, with an extended return window.
JBL: Up to 70% off.
Moment: Up to 75% off cameras and gear.
Sennheiser: Save up to 50% on select headphones.
Sonos: Save $40 on select Sonos speakers.
Tidal: Get a 30-day free trial and only $9.99/month after.
Walmart: Save hundreds on TVs, computers, video games, smart home tech and more.
World Wide Stereo: Save hundreds on turntables, speakers, headphones and more.
•
MATTRESS & BEDDING RETAILERS
Amerisleep: 30% off mattresses + 2 free pillows with code CM30.
Bear Mattress: 20% + free pillow and sheet set ($250 value).
Gravity Blanket: 20% off sitewide with code HOLIDAY2020.
Leesa: Up to $500 off + 2 free pillows.
Nectar Sleep: Mattress purchases come with $399 worth of bedding accessories .