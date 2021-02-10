Today's Top Stories
The Best Men's Clothing, Shoes and Accessories on Sale Now

Substantial savings on jackets, sneakers, sweatshirts and more.

You care about how you look, but you also want a good deal — don't worry we've got you covered. After mining countless sale sections from respected brands and retailers across the web, we put together a list of the best style deals available. From warm-as-hell jackets to durable boots to iconic sunglasses, there's something for everybody. But don't wait, these will be gone before you know it.


Sitewide Sales

Adidas — Save 30%
American TrenchSave up to 55%
Banana RepublicSave 50%
BarbourSave 55%
BattenwearSave up to 50%
Bloomingdale'sSave 25%
Blue In GreenSave up to 50%
BodeSave up to 50% at Matches Fashion
BonobosSave up to 50%
Brooks BrothersSave up to 70%
Carhartt WIPSave up to 60% at Ssense
ClarksSave up to 60%
ConverseSave up to 35%
Cole HaanSave up to 70%
CorridorSave up to 45%
DockersSave up to 60%
End.Save up to 60%
East DaneSave up to 70%
Engineered GarmentsSave up to 60% at Ssense
EverlaneSave up to 50%
FahertySave 60%
Filson — Save at least 50%
Freenote Cloth — Save up to 50%
Freemans Sporting Club — Save up to 50%
Gap — Save 50% + extra 50% w/ code 'BIGSALE'
Goldwin — Save up to 60% at Ssense
Hill City — Save 50%
Huckberry — Save up to 70%
Independence Chicago — Save 50%
IndochinoSave up to 40%
Iron HeartSave up to 58%
J.CrewSave extra 70% w/ code 'NEWYEAR'
Levi’sSave extra 50% w/ code 'LASTCALL'
MadewellSave extra 30% w/ code 'GIGANTIC'
Matches FashionSave up to 60%
Neiman MarcusSave 40%
NikeSave up to 40%
NoahSave up to 60% at Ssense
NordstromSave up to 60%
Nordstrom RackSave up to 88%
Our LegacySave up to 60% at Ssense
OuterknownSave up to 60%
PatagoniaSave up to 50%
Ray-BanSave up to 60% at Ssense
SalomonSave up to 60% at Ssense
Saturdays NYCSave 25%
SsenseSave 60%
Stag ProvisionsSave 25%
Tanner GoodsSave up to 60%
Taylor StitchSave 20%
Todd SnyderSave up to 72%
UniqloSave 60%
VisvimSave 60% at Ssense
VerishopSave up to 70%
YuketenSave up to 50% at Matches Fashion
ZapposSave up to 50%

Notable Deals

Crescent Down Works + Todd Snyder Corduroy Short Parka
toddsnyder.com
SHOP NOW

$898 $699 (22% off)
The ultimate collab. 

Native Sons x Sacai Cornell Sunglasses
Native Sons x Sacai Cornell Sunglasses
endclothing.com
SHOP NOW

$475 $305 (36% off)
A steep discount on premium Japanese shades. 

Nike Space Hippie 04
Nike Space Hippie 04
Nike endclothing.com
SHOP NOW

$185 $115 (38% off)
Far out. 

Nike Killshot SP
Nike Killshot SP
Nike endclothing.com
SHOP NOW

$95 $59 (38% off)
A modern classic.

Blundstone Classic 550 Chelsea Boots
Blundstone Classic 550 Chelsea Boots
Blundstone zappos.com
SHOP NOW

$210 $168 (20% off)
Act fast — these won't be around long. 

Outerknown Blanket Shirt
Outerknown Blanket Shirt
outerknown.com
SHOP NOW

$148 $89 (40% off)
The best overshirt you can buy. 

Ermenegildo Zegna Sunglasses
Ermenegildo Zegna Sunglasses
Ermenegildo Zegna nordstromrack.com
SHOP NOW

$305 $100 (67% off)
The cooler Italian Wayfarers. 

Carhartt WIP Payton Hip Bag
Carhartt WIP Payton Hip Bag
Carhartt WIP endclothing.com
SHOP NOW

$65 $29 (55% off)
For bike rides or short trips.

Maple Nugget Ring
Maple Nugget Ring
verishop.com
SHOP NOW

$230 $138 (40% off)
Worth it.

Outerknown Sur Zip Hoodie
Outerknown Sur Zip Hoodie
outerknown.com
SHOP NOW

$128 $51 (60% off)
A steal for one of our favorite hoodies.

Carhartt Work In Progress Watch Beanie
Carhartt Work In Progress Watch Beanie
Carhartt Work In Progress ssense.com
SHOP NOW

$30 $24 (20% off)
It's popular for a reason.

Maximum Henry Leather Belt
Maximum Henry Leather Belt
verishop.com
SHOP NOW

$125 $75 (40% off)
Everyone needs a solid belt.

Alex Mill City Cargo Pants
Alex Mill City Cargo Pants
Alex Mill huckberry.com
SHOP NOW

$125 $75 (40% off)
For all your storage needs.

Everlane ReNew Short Parka
Everlane ReNew Short Parka
everlane everlane.com
SHOP NOW

$165 $66 (60% off)
Stay warm.

Todd Snyder x Peanuts City Collection Los Angeles Hoodie
Todd Snyder x Peanuts City Collection Los Angeles Hoodie
Todd Snyder x Peanuts toddsnyder.com
$148.00
SHOP NOW

$188 $169 (10% off)
Surf's up. 

Adidas Ozweego Sneaker
Adidas Ozweego Sneaker
adidas nordstromrack.com
SHOP NOW

$110 $66 (40% off)

Practically a steal. 

Levi's Made & Crafted Sherpa Jacket
Levi's Made & Crafted Sherpa Jacket
Levi's Made & Crafted ssense.com
SHOP NOW

$250 $158 (37% off)
Stay warm. 

Patagonia Bivy Down Jacket
Patagonia Bivy Down Jacket
Patagonia huckberry.com
SHOP NOW

$279 $195 (30% off)
Patagonia's homage to the West. 

Aprix Canvas Sneaker
Aprix Canvas Sneaker
Aprix nordstromrack.com
SHOP NOW

$64 $40 (37% off)
A better canvas sneaker. 

Han Kjobenhavn Drum Sunglasses
Han Kjobenhavn Drum Sunglasses
Han Kjobenhavn ssense.com
SHOP NOW

$150 $82 (45% off)
John Lennon but 2021. 

Brain Dead Hoodie
Brain Dead Hoodie
Brain Dead ssense.com
SHOP NOW

$135 $92 (32% off)
Cool doesn't have to be loud. 

Madewell Wide Wale Corduroy Overshirt
Madewell Wide Wale Corduroy Overshirt
Madewell eastdane.com
SHOP NOW

$98 $69 (30% off)
Texture for days. 

Levi's 511 Jeans
Levi's 511 Jeans
Levi's nordstromrack.com
SHOP NOW

$70 $40 (42% off)
Jeans don't have to be blue. 

District Vision Sati Sweatshirt
District Vision Sati Sweatshirt
District Vision ssense.com
SHOP NOW

$140 $52 (63% off)
Your new favorite sweatshirt. 

Vans Ultrarange EXO SE Sneakers
Vans Ultrarange EXO SE Sneakers
VANS nordstromrack.com
SHOP NOW

$95 $50 (47% off)
Go-anywhere kicks. 

Gucci Sunglasses
Gucci Sunglasses
GUCCI nordstromrack.com
SHOP NOW

$390 $140 (64% off)
Perfect for cloudy days. 

L.L.Bean x Todd Snyder Sweatshirt
L.L.Bean x Todd Snyder Sweatshirt
L.L.Bean llbean.com
SHOP NOW

$148 $119 (20% off)
Limited-edition goodness. 

Ugg Classic Mini Urban Tech Waterproof Boot
Ugg Classic Mini Urban Tech Waterproof Boot
UGG nordstromrack.com
SHOP NOW

$180 $110 (38% off)
Bring on the spring showers. 

Uniqlo Fleece Jacket
Uniqlo Fleece Jacket
uniqlo.com
SHOP NOW

$30 $20 (33% off)
It's still fleece season. 

Woolrich Arctic Parka
Woolrich Arctic Parka
Woolrich verishop.com
SHOP NOW

$750 $375 (50% off)
The gold standard. 

Todd Snyder x Peanuts City Collection Tokyo Sweatshirt
Todd Snyder x Peanuts City Collection Tokyo Sweatshirt
Todd Snyder toddsnyder.com
SHOP NOW

$168 $149 (11% off)
The ultimate collab. 

Astorflex Coastflex Derby Shoes
Astorflex Coastflex Derby Shoes
endclothing.com
$419.00
SHOP NOW

$139 $71 (49% off)
Versatile and comfortable. 

Gucci Aviator Sunglasses
Gucci Aviator Sunglasses
GUCCI nordstromrack.com
SHOP NOW

$375 $150 (60% off)
Sunglasses you can wear indoors, too. 

Alex Mill French Terry Hoodie
Alex Mill French Terry Hoodie
ALEX MILL nordstromrack.com
SHOP NOW

$118 $80 (32% off)
A better hoodie. 

Sunshine Blues Castlerock Pants
Sunshine Blues Castlerock Pants
corridornyc.com
SHOP NOW

$135 $81 (40% off)
When life is hard, wear easy pants. 

Clarks Clarkdale Chukka Boot
Clarks Clarkdale Chukka Boot
Clarks nordstromrack.com
SHOP NOW

$170 $70 (58% off)
Your favorite desert boots, but nicer. 

Todd Snyder Italian Boucle Guide Jacket
Todd Snyder Italian Boucle Guide Jacket
Todd Snyder toddsnyder.com
SHOP NOW

$498 $299 (39% off)
It'll be your go-to spring jacket. 

Everlane Merino Crew
Everlane Merino Crew
everlane everlane.com
SHOP NOW

$74 $29 (61% off)
The most versatile sweater you can buy.

McQ by Alexander McQueen Sunglasses
McQ by Alexander McQueen Sunglasses
MCQ BY ALEXANDER MCQUEEN nordstromrack.com
SHOP NOW

$139 $40 (71% off)
The gradient is worth it. 

Carhartt WIP Corduroy Newel Pants
Carhartt WIP Corduroy Newel Pants
Carhartt Work In Progress ssense.com
SHOP NOW

$145 $67 (54% off)
9.7-ounce relaxed-fit cords.

Uniqlo Cashmere Turtleneck Sweater
Uniqlo Cashmere Turtleneck Sweater
uniqlo.com
SHOP NOW

$100 $70 (30% off)
A sweet deal on cashmere.

Timex + Todd Snyder Mod Watch
Timex + Todd Snyder Mod Watch
Timex toddsnyder.com
SHOP NOW

$138 $79 (42% off)
Can't go wrong with this 40mm classic.

Converse x Missoni Chuck Taylor Sneakers
Converse x Missoni Chuck Taylor Sneakers
Converse nordstromrack.com
SHOP NOW

$200 $70 (65% off)
A hot collab from 2016.

Skagen Fisk Watch
Skagen Fisk Watch
Skagen nordstromrack.com
SHOP NOW

$135 $65 (51% off)
42mm with a silicone band.

Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today

backcountry don
Backcountry Semi-Annual Winter Sale

SHOP NOW

UP TO 50% OFF

Backcountry skiing is one of the most rewarding ways to get your turns, but the gear is expensive. Luckily, there's an easy solution for that. Backcountry is currently running its Winter Semi-Annual Sale, which has an entire section dedicated to skiing.

Finisterre Nebulas
Finisterre Nebulas
Finisterre huckberry.com
$172 $265

$93 OFF (35%)

The surf-obsessed team at England's Finisterre knows the cold and the ocean, meaning you can expect excellence when it comes to insulation and also a fierce commitment to eco-conscious materials. This jacket is filled with earth-friendly insulation made from 100% recycled polyester and coated with a Fluorocarbon-free water repellent finish. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST SYNTHETIC DOWN JACKETS

Everlane Nylon Commuter Backpack
Everlane Nylon Commuter Backpack
Everlane skimresources.com
$39 $78

$39 OFF (50%)

Everlane is one of our favorite brands for basics, owing to its exceptional design and efforts to bring ethical production to the forefront. We might not be commuting as much right now, but getting this backpack for half-off is a steal. It has everything you want, including a tough nylon exterior, internal and external pockets, and a 15-inch laptop sleeve. 

READ ABOUT OUR FAVORITE BAGS OF 2020

Stanley Classic Trigger Action Travel Mug
Stanley Classic Trigger Action Travel Mug
Stanley skimresources.com
$16 $23

$7 OFF (30%)

When looking back on life and thinking hard about every travel mug and thermos you've seen, odds are high that most of them are made by Stanley. This classic brand has made some of the best insulated mugs for years, so picking one up is a no-brainer. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST TRAVEL MUGS

Calvin Klein Men's Cotton Stretch Low Rise Trunks
Calvin Klein Men's Cotton Stretch Low Rise Trunks
Calvin Klein amazon.com
$21 $43

$22 OFF (50%)

Calvin Klein boxer briefs aren't just for fashion magazines. These are the gold standard for boxer briefs, known for their comfort and modest price. Plus you get to add a little bit of designer flair to an otherwise drab piece of clothing. 

READ ABOUT THE STYLE RELEASES WE'RE INTO THIS WEEK

Tempo Studio
Tempo Studio
$1,781 $1,995

$214 OFF W/ CODE GEARPATROL214 (11%)

Missing the gym? We scored an exclusive discount from Tempo, one of our favorite new home workout systems. The Tempo Studio comes with all the weights you need and gives you instant feedback with AI-powered guidance that adapts to you and your fitness needs. 

READ MORE ABOUT TEMPO

Best Made Wool Fleece Full Zip Jacket
Best Made Wool Fleece Full Zip Jacket
avantlink.com
$160 $250

$90 OFF (36%)

Wisconsin-sourced wool is the highlight of this fleece, making it warm, odor-resistant, and breathable. We love having a fleece in our wardrobe, and this Canadian-made jacket fits the bill. It is ready for anything you can throw at it all winter long. 

READ OUR MOST SHOPPED STYLE GUIDES

AllModern Emmett Lounge Chair
AllModern Emmett Lounge Chair
skimresources.com
$316 $350

$34 OFF (10%)

There is a huge sale going on over at Wayfair for President's Day. You can find deals on items in just about any category you can think of across Wayfair's network of sites, including AllModern, where you can find reading chairs like this.

READ ABOUT ALL OF THE WAYFAIR DEALS

Our Place Always Pan
Our Place Always Pan
Our Place skimresources.com
$123 $145

$22 OFF W/ CODE GEARPATROL15 (15%)

The internet's favorite pan features a modular design that includes a detachable wooden spatula, domed lid and a nesting steamer tray. This thing can cook anything you want, from sauces to omelets. This deal is exclusive for Gear Patrol readers. 

READ ABOUT THE ALWAYS PAN SALE

Westinghouse Infrared Outdoor 5100 Electric Standing Patio Heater
Westinghouse Infrared Outdoor 5100 Electric Standing Patio Heater
$155 $180

$25 OFF (14%)

It is extra cold this winter, and of course that comes when spending time outside is the best way to stay safe. Since we're spending time outdoors, you may need to heat up your space to keep comfy. Cue the outdoor patio heater. This one is compact, doesn't look that weird, and burns hot. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST SPACE HEATERS

Nike Challenger OG Shoes
Nike Challenger OG Shoes
Nike skimresources.com
$75 $90

$15 OFF (17%)

These classics come straight from the minds of Bill Bowerman and Phil Knight. Just looking at these make me want to take on Pre at Hayward Field in Eugene.

READ ABOUT OUR FAVORITE RECENT STYLE RELEASES

The Allswell Mattress
The Allswell Mattress
skimresources.com
$319 $375

$56 OFF W/ CODE PREZ21 (15%)

This is our pick for the best budget mattress you can buy online. The hybrid mattress comes in at a medium-firmness — a solid middle ground between too soft and too firm. Individually wrapped coils ease the nuisance of motion transfer, and their placement along the perimeter of the mattress add greater stability.

READ ABOUT THE BEST MATTRESSES YOU CAN BUY ONLINE 

Twelve South HiRise for MacBook
Twelve South HiRise for MacBook
skimresources.com
$55 $80

$25 OFF (31%)

Now that working from home is normal, you have to get yourself a few accessories to make life easier. Whether you like using a second monitor, want a separate keyboard or just prefer a better angle, having a laptop stand can change the WFH experience in a huge way. 

READ ABOUT OUR FAVORITE WFH PRODUCTS

Solo Stove Bonfire Fire Pit
Solo Stove Bonfire Fire Pit
Solo Stove skimresources.com
$260 $350

$90 OFF (26%)

This is on one of the best fire pits you can buy; it is perfect for having fires at home or when you're car camping. Thanks to its air flow technology, it produces way less smoke than the fires you're used to, keeping you from breathing in harmful air and smelling like an ashtray when you leave the fire. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST NEW OUTDOOR GEAR

Loftie Alarm Clock
Loftie Alarm Clock
skimresources.com
$140 $165

$25 OFF W/ CODE DIGITALDETOX (15%)

This new alarm clock is equipped with many of the things we love about having our phone close by in bed — white noise, meditation, and, of course, an alarm — but gives us the opportunity to leave it out of sight and out of mind while we sleep.

READ ABOUT OUR FAVORITE HOME RELEASES

Patagonia Nano Puff Insulated Hoodie
Patagonia Nano Puff Insulated Hoodie
Patagonia
$149 $249

$100 OFF (40%)

Patagonia is known for excellence and it shows with the Nano Puff. Synthetic insulation keeps you warm even when wet and ripstop fabric prevents tears and abrasions. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST SYNTHETIC DOWN OF 2021

Adidas Stan Smith Vegan Shoes
Adidas Stan Smith Vegan Shoes
adidas adidas.com
$68 $85

$17 OFF (20%)

These Stan Smiths are made without animal products, melding the iconic shoe with the materials and principles of sustainability.

READ ABOUT THE BEST STYLE DROPS OF 2020

Burrow Block Nomad Club Chair
Burrow Block Nomad Club Chair
skimresources.com
$896 $995

$99 OFF (10%)

Burrow is one of the best direct-to-consumer brands around, especially in the home space. We love the simplicity of its sofas and armchairs, including this one, which is easy to move and has a built in USB charger. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST HOME PRODUCTS OF 2020

Taylor Stitch x Tracksmith Merino Tee
Taylor Stitch x Tracksmith Merino Tee
skimresources.com
$58 $78

$20 OFF (26%)

Taylor Stitch has teamed up with running brand Tracksmith to create a collection of gear that combines Taylor Stitch's hardy silhouettes and Tracksmith's eye for technical detail. The merino tee is a perfect example of a performance shirt that excels when on the trail but also thrives every day of the year. 

READ ABOUT OUR FAVORITE NEW FITNESS GEAR

Jaybird Vista
Jaybird Vista
Jaybird skimresources.com
$150 $180

$30 OFF (17%)

These wireless earbuds will renew your love for all things fitness. Long battery life and multiple fit options make these perfect for staying comfortable during epic workouts, whether you're hitting the road for a run or lifting in the gym.

READ ABOUT OUR FAVORITE RUNNING GEAR 

Topo Designs Daypack Original
Topo Designs Daypack Original
avantlink.com
$99 $149

$50 OFF (33%)

Topo Designs has a keen eye for taking heritage outdoor design and upgrading it with modern bits to make gear and clothes that look great and work hard. The Daypack is a timeless piece that has all the modern upgrades you need, including tough-as-nails 1000D Cordura fabric and a 15-inch laptop sleeve. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST PACKING CUBES

TurboTax Desktop Premier 2020 Fed + E-File & State
TurboTax Desktop Premier 2020 Fed + E-File & State
TurboTax skimresources.com
$75 $90

$15 OFF (16%)

Tax season is upon us. You've probably been eyeballing your W-2s or 1099s in the past few weeks, cringing at the idea of diving in. TurboTax can make that a little bit easier for you, ensuring that you get as much back as possible. 

READ ABOUT HOW TO CHOOSE A TAX SOFTWARE

