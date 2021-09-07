Fellow Is Offering 15% off Its Stellar Coffee Gear, Today Only

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.

When it comes to superior products for making a cup of coffee in the morning, it's hard to beat what Fellow does. The brand uses exceptional design aesthetics and high-quality materials to create award-winning products like the Ode. This flat burr coffee grinder looks amazing on your counter — which isn't always common for appliances — and works well enough to land itself as our best grinder for drip coffee. And right now, you can get the Ode, and a bunch of other Fellow products for 15 percent off thanks to its Labor Day Sale.

Two other coffee-making products we recommend from Fellow are also part of these exclusive savings: the Stagg EKG Electric Kettle and the Stagg EKG+ Electric Kettle. We've previously named the Stagg EKG as the best gooseneck kettle, and the upgraded EKG+ packs the same quick and accurate heating and holding the temperature for one hour but adds the ability to turn on the kettle remotely with an app. Simply put, these are the gooseneck kettle upgrades for better pour-over coffee.

The best part is 15 percent off at Fellow rarely (if ever) happens. The discount will run only be available through tonight, so head over right now to shop.

