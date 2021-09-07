Today's Top Stories
Fellow Is Offering 15% off Its Stellar Coffee Gear, Today Only

Pick up some of Fellow's best products at a rare discount.

By Will Porter
gp100 food
Courtesy

When it comes to superior products for making a cup of coffee in the morning, it's hard to beat what Fellow does. The brand uses exceptional design aesthetics and high-quality materials to create award-winning products like the Ode. This flat burr coffee grinder looks amazing on your counter — which isn't always common for appliances — and works well enough to land itself as our best grinder for drip coffee. And right now, you can get the Ode, and a bunch of other Fellow products for 15 percent off thanks to its Labor Day Sale.

Two other coffee-making products we recommend from Fellow are also part of these exclusive savings: the Stagg EKG Electric Kettle and the Stagg EKG+ Electric Kettle. We've previously named the Stagg EKG as the best gooseneck kettle, and the upgraded EKG+ packs the same quick and accurate heating and holding the temperature for one hour but adds the ability to turn on the kettle remotely with an app. Simply put, these are the gooseneck kettle upgrades for better pour-over coffee.

The best part is 15 percent off at Fellow rarely (if ever) happens. The discount will run only be available through tonight, so head over right now to shop.

Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today

Taylor Stitch Dispatch Jacket
Taylor Stitch Dispatch Jacket
Taylor Stitch
$188 $150 (20% OFF)

Made from soft 9-ounce corduroy, the Dispatch jacket from Taylor Stitch is designed with trucker jackets of the first half of the 20th century in mind but upgraded with modern features. 

Field Company No.10 Skillet
Field Company No.10 Skillet
Field Company
$199 $160 (20% OFF)

One of the best cast-iron skillets out there, the Field Company No. 10 is perfect for family cooking. Plus it comes with a leather handle cover and Field seasoning oil. 

Backcountry All Around 40L Duffel
Backcountry All Around 40L Duffel
Backcountry
$120 $96 (20% OFF)

This duffel is basically a Patagonia Black Hole in disguise — and it is cheaper. It is perfect for weekend getaways and even has a dry bag end cap to keep wet and dirty gear separate. 

Nike Air Tailwind 79
Nike Air Tailwind 79
Nike
$90 $77 (14% OFF)

The original Nike Air Tailwind made its debut in 1978 at the Honolulu Marathon and it is back in a version nearly identical to the revolutionary original.  

Everlane Everyday Jacket
Everlane Everyday Jacket
Everlane
$88 $61 (31% OFF)

This jacket from Everlane truly is good to wear every damn day. Whether you toss it on over a t-shirt or layer up in colder temps, it will do the trick. 

Brooklinen Linen Core Sheet Set
Brooklinen Linen Core Sheet Set
Brooklinen
$269 $229 (15% OFF)

Our favorite affordable linen sheets, the Linen Core set from Brooklinen adds a touch of class and a whole lot of comfort to your bedroom setup.

Blueair Classic 280i Air Purifier
Blueair Classic 280i Air Purifier
Amazon
$430 $279 (35% OFF)

This Wi-Fi-enabled air purifier is great for small to medium rooms and can capture 99.97% of airborne pollutants including dust, mold, pet dander, and pollen. 

Ray-Ban Wayfarer
Ray-Ban Wayfarer
Sunglass Hut
$161 $129 (20% OFF)

It is hard to improve upon an icon, but if you want a pair of Wayfarers with a little extra style, this is the pair to go for. 

Solo Stove Bonfire
Solo Stove Bonfire
Solo Stove
$350 $240 ($110 OFF)

Thanks to its airflow technology, the Bonfire from Solo Stove produces way less smoke than the fires you're used to, keeping you from breathing in harmful air and smelling like an ashtray when you leave the fire.

Adidas Running Ultraboost 21
Adidas Running Ultraboost 21
Zappos
$180 $127 (29% OFF)

We've been obsessed with the Adidas Ultraboost ever since its release and this is one of the first times we've seen the newest version on sale. 

