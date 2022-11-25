For 50% off, This High-Tech Insulated Jacket Checks Every Box – and Then Some

Ideal winter outerwear lies at the intersection of high warmth, low weight and affordability. Featuring a slew of high-tech materials and details, on any given day, Foehn's Robson Down Jacket (reg. $280, now $140) checks all the boxes with flying colors. But right now, it's 50 percent off and an undeniable winner. Formulated to provide warmth even when wet \u2013 and move with you all day long \u2013 the Robson's hybrid insulation joins responsibly sourced and traceable RDS down and 55-percent recycled Primaloft Gold. Its 20 Denier performance shell is constructed of 60 percent recycled Japanese fabric infused with two-way stretch for comfort and treated with PFC-free DWR for water resistance. This combined tech makes the Robson a reliable layer in all conditions: it retains heat in extreme cold (Foehn cites an insulation sweet spot of 4\u00b0F-32\u00b0 Fahrenheit) yet breathes well in moderate shoulder seasons. Purpose-built for versatility, the versatile, reliable Robson jacket transitions with you to tackle any adventure in store. Price: $280 $140 SHOP NOW