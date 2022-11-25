For 50% off, This High-Tech Insulated Jacket Checks Every Box – and Then Some

Now just $140, Foehn's sleek Robson Down Jacket sits at the intersection of high warmth, low weight and extreme affordability.

By Gear Patrol Studios
foehn jacket
Foehn

Ideal winter outerwear lies at the intersection of high warmth, low weight and affordability. Featuring a slew of high-tech materials and details, on any given day, Foehn's Robson Down Jacket (reg. $280, now $140) checks all the boxes with flying colors. But right now, it's 50 percent off and an undeniable winner. Formulated to provide warmth even when wet – and move with you all day long – the Robson's hybrid insulation joins responsibly sourced and traceable RDS down and 55-percent recycled Primaloft Gold. Its 20 Denier performance shell is constructed of 60 percent recycled Japanese fabric infused with two-way stretch for comfort and treated with PFC-free DWR for water resistance. This combined tech makes the Robson a reliable layer in all conditions: it retains heat in extreme cold (Foehn cites an insulation sweet spot of 4°F-32° Fahrenheit) yet breathes well in moderate shoulder seasons. Purpose-built for versatility, the versatile, reliable Robson jacket transitions with you to tackle any adventure in store.

Price: $280 $140

SHOP NOW

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Sponsored
This Winter, Don't Skimp on Eye Protection
This Puffer Jacket is 15X Stronger Than Steel
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
This Four-Person Tent Sets Up in 30 Seconds
Where Can I Actually Wear Fur-Lined Moccasins?
Going Hiking? Pack This New Water Filter
How Does Micro-Weighted Workout Apparel Work?
Hopping Off Your Yacht? Try the VQ11 Sportsline
Biking to Work? Try Freitag's Futuristic Bag
This Is Why New Orleans Loves Down the River Forge
Today in Gear: Product News Done Quick