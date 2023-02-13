Today's Top Stories
Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Brighten Your Smile with 20% Off One of the Best Electric Toothbrushes

Quip takes the guesswork out of oral hygiene with an ecosystem of beautiful, effective tooth-cleaning tools.

By Sean Tirman
quip electric toothbrush
Quip

Though it might seem simple enough (sometimes to the point of afterthought), staying on top of your oral hygiene is something most of us can improve upon. Whether you have a bad habit of cutting corners, like brushing for too little time, or you just want to make sure your smile is as gleaming as possible, you'll find a solution in Quip's elegant ecosystem of beautifully designed electric toothbrushes and other teeth-cleaning devices. Better still, a bunch of them (including fully-fledged bundles) are 20 percent off during the brand's Valentine's sale. All you have to do is punch in code LOVEQUIP at checkout to score the savings before tomorrow, February 14.

Adult Electric Toothbrush

Quip getquip.com
SAVE NOW

The star of the show is undoubtedly the Quip Electric Toothbrush, which has a minimalist design that looks great in any bathroom, timed sonic vibrations (for more effective, perfectly timed cleaning), three months of battery life, easily replaceable soft bristle brush heads (which you can have delivered regularly with a subscription) and a storage sleeve that doubles as a travel cover. For a high-tech upgrade, Quip has also more recently released a Smart Electric Toothbrush, which is also on sale and has all of the above plus app tracking, rewards and more.

Furthermore, if you already have your brush covered, the brand also has a full suite of other, similarly-designed devices ranging from a floss pick to a mouthwash dispenser and so much more — and all of it is included in the sale. And there's even bigger savings on a lot of the brand's bundles. Simply remember to enter that code at checkout and you'll access the savings, so long as you hop on the deals before the sale ends on February 14.

SAVE NOW

