Our Favorite Air Purifier Brand Is Having Its Biggest Sale of the Year

Paul Naughton

Although we mostly think of spring when we think of allergies, fall brings its own allergies too. And Coway is probably the best in the biz when it comes to making a great air purifier . After all, there's a reason why three of the brand's models landed on our list of the best air purifiers . And right now, you can score some of its best models for up to 35 percent off, including the Coway AP-1512HH Mighty Air Purifier (AKA the best air purifier you can buy). It has a triple filtration system that can cover up to 361 square feet, and right now it's only $161 thanks to a 30 percent discount.

From COVID-19 to allergies to wildfires, now is a great time to invest in a quality air purifier. Coway models offer a wide range of shapes, sizes and prices. On the larger end of the spectrum, the Coway Airmega 400S can cover rooms up to 1,560 square feet and is discounted by $262. Perfect for small rooms with its 214 square feet of coverage, the Coway Airmega 150 is the most stylish of the bunch and is available for $143. Plus, you can get your hands on the voice-controlled Airmega 250S with a washable filter for only $314 as well as $130 off the new Airmega Icon.

Don't know which one to buy? We broke down every model for you. But the sooner the better for these deals and your allergy relief.

