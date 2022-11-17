Today's Top Stories
Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Our Favorite Air Purifier Brand Is Having Its Biggest Sale of the Year

Get deals on a bunch of Coway air purifiers, including the best one you can buy.

By Grace Cooper
air purifier
Coway

Looking for more Black Friday deals? Bookmark our collection page, where we'll be highlighting the best savings, discounts and promotions throughout the month.

black friday and cyber monday deals 2022
Paul Naughton
Although we mostly think of spring when we think of allergies, fall brings its own allergies too. And Coway is probably the best in the biz when it comes to making a great air purifier. After all, there's a reason why three of the brand's models landed on our list of the best air purifiers. And right now, you can score some of its best models for up to 35 percent off, including the Coway AP-1512HH Mighty Air Purifier (AKA the best air purifier you can buy). It has a triple filtration system that can cover up to 361 square feet, and right now it's only $161 thanks to a 30 percent discount.

Airmega AP-1512HH
Coway cowaymega.com
$229.99
$160.99 (30% off)
SAVE NOW
Airmega 150
Coway
$189.99
$142.49 (25% off)
SAVE NOW
Airmega 300S
Coway
$649.00
$421.85 (35% off)
SAVE NOW

From COVID-19 to allergies to wildfires, now is a great time to invest in a quality air purifier. Coway models offer a wide range of shapes, sizes and prices. On the larger end of the spectrum, the Coway Airmega 400S can cover rooms up to 1,560 square feet and is discounted by $262. Perfect for small rooms with its 214 square feet of coverage, the Coway Airmega 150 is the most stylish of the bunch and is available for $143. Plus, you can get your hands on the voice-controlled Airmega 250S with a washable filter for only $314 as well as $130 off the new Airmega Icon.

Don't know which one to buy? We broke down every model for you. But the sooner the better for these deals and your allergy relief.

SAVE NOW

Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today

sponsored deal rubber flooring’s nitro tiles pro
Rubber Flooring’s Nitro Tiles Pro

SHOP NOW

Up to 30% Off

Stain and slip-resistant, the durable garage tiles come in six different colors. Fans can order free samples today to start planning their dream garage or take a full 30 percent off with promo code NTP30.

Dyson V8 Absolute Vacuum
Dyson V8 Absolute Vacuum
Dyson dyson.com
SAVE NOW

$500 $350 (30% OFF)

This is the guaranteed lowest price you're going to find on one of the best bang-for-your-buck cordless stick vacuums ever made. If there's cleaning in your future, go no further than this space-saving magic wand.

READ EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT DYSON

Coway Airmega AP-1512HH Air Purifier
Coway Airmega AP-1512HH Air Purifier
Coway cowaymega.com
SAVE NOW

$230 $161 (30% OFF)

Our pick for the best all-around air purifier you can buy, this handsome gent can filter out over 99.9% of all airborne particulates and impurities thanks to its true HEPA filtration system. It's also so easy to use, you don't even have to think about it.

READ ABOUT THE BEST AIR PURIFIERS

JBL Go 3 Portable Speaker
JBL Go 3 Portable Speaker
JBL jbl.com
SAVE NOW

$50 $25 (50% OFF)

One of the best portable speakers you can buy, this tiny titan packs a surprising audio punch for something small enough to stick in your pocket. It also happens to be IP67 waterproof, so you could even use it as a shower radio.

READ ABOUT THE BEST WATERPROOF BLUETOOTH SPEAKERS

Luminox Navy SEAL 45mm Dive Watch
Luminox Navy SEAL 45mm Dive Watch
Luminox luminox.com
SAVE NOW

$595 $327 (45% OFF)

Designed to withstand the extreme rigors of the life of a Navy SEAL, some of the most elite operatives in the world, this watch can probably survive more than you can. And it looks great on the wrist when out of harm's way, as well.

READ ABOUT THE MOST RUGGED WATCHES

Pappy & Company Barrel-Aged Maple Syrup
Pappy & Company Barrel-Aged Maple Syrup
Pappy & Company huckberry.com
SAVE NOW

$38 $32 (15% OFF)

Do you love whiskey so much you want to put it on your pancakes? Well now you can without feeling judged thanks to Pappy's official barrel-aged syrup. Just try not to drink it straight out of the bottle if you can help it.

READ THE COMPLETE GUIDE TO PAPPY VAN WINKLE

Brooklinen x Pendleton Pattern Throw ﻿Blanket
Brooklinen x Pendleton Pattern Throw ﻿Blanket
Brooklinen skimresources.com
SAVE NOW

$389 $311 (20% OFF)

Made in collaboration with legendary textile brand Pendleton, this gorgeous southwestern-inspired throw blanket is the perfect winter addition to your lounging space. It's also brand-new and somehow already on sale!

READ ABOUT THE BEST THROW BLANKETS

Whiskey Peaks Pacific Northwest Glasses Set
Whiskey Peaks Pacific Northwest Glasses Set
Whiskey Peaks huckberry.com
SHOP NOW

$65 $23 (64% OFF)

Featuring raised topographic maps of Mt. Rainier, Mt. Olympus, Mt. Shasta, and Mt. Hood, these outdoor-inspired whiskey glasses are a superb conversation starter and make great vessels for your favorite spirits.

READ ABOUT THE BEST WHISKEY GLASSES

Renpho Percussive Massage Gun
Renpho Percussive Massage Gun
Renpho amazon.com
SAVE NOW

$250 $76 (70% OFF W/ CLIPPED COUPON)

Our pick for the best budget massage gun, this lightweight, quiet recovery device is perfect for working the knots out of those sore muscles. And this is the lowest price we've ever seen.

READ ABOUT THE BEST MASSAGE GUNS

Naglev Unico Hiking Shoe
Naglev Unico Hiking Shoe
Naglev huckberry.com
SAVE NOW

$240 $204 (15% OFF)

Made from a unique combination of kevlar and wool, these hiking shoes are incredibly lightweight, practically indestructible in normal use, ultra-weatherproof and super grippy. Oh yeah, and they rarely ever go on sale.

READ ABOUT NAGLEV'S LATEST HIKERS

RTIC Soft Pack Cooler
RTIC Soft Pack Cooler
RTIC rticoutdoors.com
SAVE NOW

$120 $96 (20% OFF)

One of the best soft-sided coolers that money can buy, this sturdy, spacious offering can hold more than a sixer of beer cans and will keep ice frozen for literal days at a time.

READ ABOUT THE BEST SOFT COOLERS

Flannel-Lined Waxed Hudson Jacket
Flannel-Lined Waxed Hudson Jacket
Flint and Tinder huckberry.com
$348.00
SHOP NOW

$348 $296 (15% OFF)

Yes, this jacket is handsome enough that folks might assume you inherited it from your grandpa. But it's also weatherproof and lined with wool from one of the oldest still-operating mills. You really can't go wrong with this coat.

READ ABOUT THE BEST WAXED CANVAS JACKETS

Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug 2
Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug 2
Ember amazon.com
SAVE NOW

$130 $100 (23% OFF)

Hate it when your coffee gets cold? Put those worries to bed when you pick up this auto temperature-controlling mug, which can keep your coffee piping hot — at a range of 120-145 degrees Fahrenheit — all day long.

READ ABOUT THE BEST COFFEE MUGS

Roofnest Falcon 2 Rooftop Tent
Roofnest Falcon 2 Rooftop Tent
roofnest.com
SAVE NOW

$3,595 $3,195 (11% OFF)

Roofnest's best-selling, most popular rooftop tent ever, this bad boy has just recently gone through a redesign, using three years of manufacturing and feedback to make it even better. For two-person overlanding adventures, this is tough to beat.

READ ABOUT THE BEST ROOFTOP TENTS

Our Place Always Pan
Our Place Always Pan
Our Place fromourplace.com
SAVE NOW

$145 $95 (34% OFF)

The internet's favorite pan, this thing can fry, saute, steam and more — and it'll do it all and still remain super easy to clean. If you only have one pan in your kitchen, make it this one.

READ ABOUT THE BEST NONSTICK PANS

Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells
Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells
Bowflex amazon.com
SAVE NOW

$429 $349 (19% OFF)

The best adjustable dumbbells money can buy, Bowflex's SelectTech 552 are great for space-saving in your home gym and they're adjustable from as little as five pounds up to over fifty. Get your pump on all day every day with them.

READ OUR BOWFLEX SELECTTECH 552 DUMBBELLS REVIEW

Litter-Robot 3 Connect Warranty Bundle
Litter-Robot 3 Connect Warranty Bundle
Litter-Robot litter-robot.com
SAVE NOW

$649 $574 (12% OFF)

You know what the worst part of owning a cat is? Cleaning the litter. This high-tech box, however, takes that out of the equation by doing it for you. Plus it comes with a three-year extended warranty and a 90-day love-it-or-leave-it guarantee.

READ ABOUT THE BEST AIRTAG PET ACCESSORIES

Hydrow Wave Rower Black Friday Package
Hydrow Wave Rower Black Friday Package
hydrow.com
SAVE NOW

$1,965 $1,545 (21% OFF)

The latest and greatest home gym machine from Hydrow, this high-tech rower comes with a mat, yoga blocks, resistance bands and — most enticingly — free delivery. If you or someone in your life needs to kickstart your fitness journey, start here.

READ ABOUT THE BEST HOME GYM MACHINES

2021 Apple TV 4K 32GB (2nd Generation)
2021 Apple TV 4K 32GB (2nd Generation)
Apple amazon.com
SAVE NOW

$179 $99 (44% OFF)

Despite the fact that this version came out in 2021, it's still one of the best high-definition streaming devices you can buy. And it is compatible with a bevy of apps — not just Apple's — including HBO Max, Netflix, Disney+ and even Amazon Prime.

READ ABOUT WHY YOU SHOULD BUY AN APPLE TV

Seiko Automatic 5 SRPD55 Sports Watch 43mm
Seiko Automatic 5 SRPD55 Sports Watch 43mm
Seiko macys.com
SAVE NOW

$295 $226 (23% OFF W/ CODE SCORE)

It's rare to find a watch as stylish, reliable and affordable as this Seiko. But you can get it for even cheaper right now, making for an even more enticing wardrobe addition.

READ ABOUT THE BEST SEIKO WATCHES

Onsen Bath Robe
Onsen Bath Robe
Onsen onsentowel.com
SAVE NOW

$195 $137 (30% OFF)

Combining lightweight and quick-drying Supima cotton with a relaxed cut and fine details, this is the kind of bathrobe you'll never want to take off again. It's just too cozy and comfy.

READ ABOUT THE BEST BATHROBES

Onnit Primal Kettlebells
Onnit Primal Kettlebells
Onnit onnit.com
SAVE NOW

$85 $72 (15% OFF)

Trusted by celebrities, professional athletes, world-renowned trainers and more, Onnit makes some of the best kettlebells around. It's just an added bonus that they come with these cheeky, animal-inspired designs.

READ ABOUT THE BEST KETTLEBELLS

Yeti Rambler 20-Ounce Tumbler
Yeti Rambler 20-Ounce Tumbler
Yeti amazon.com
SAVE NOW

$40 $35 (12% OFF)

The Yeti Rambler has a cult following for a reason. Not only is it virtually indestructible, but it also has great insulation and is dishwasher-safe.

READ ABOUT THE BEST WATER BOTTLE BRANDS

Xvape Xmax Starry 3.0
Xvape Xmax Starry 3.0
xvapeusa.com
SAVE NOW

$99 $85 (15% OFF W/ CODE PUMPKIN)

A conduction vape compatible with dry herb and concentrate, the Xmax Starry is discreet, portable and even has rechargeable batteries.

READ ABOUT THE BEST WEED VAPES

Branch Task Chair
Branch Task Chair
Branch branchfurniture.com
SHOP NOW

$279 $251 (10% OFF W/CODE BFCM)

Branch's Task Chair offers an affordable WFH option with adjustable lumbar support and arm rests as well as an extra breathable mesh back.

READ ABOUT THE BEST ERGONOMIC OFFICE CHAIRS
