Hit the Office, Books or Trail with This Versatile Leather Pack

This durable backpack is all you need to go anywhere, anytime.

By Gear Patrol Studios
person standing in field holding topo designs’ rover leather pack
Backcountry

Topo Designs’ Rover Leather Pack is a sleek backpack you can take anywhere. Equipped for everything from toting materials to the office to bringing supplies home from school, this versatile bag will quickly become your go-to gear hauler. Made of an abrasion-resistant cordura and built with padded shoulder straps, this bag will perform just as well on your commute as it will on the trail. As an added bonus, the bag also comes with a laptop sleeve to keep your electronics safe and features a series of smart pockets for easy organization. On November 8, fans can take 20 percent off one full price item – so make sure to cash in and bring home Topo Designs’ durable Rover Leather Pack at the best price of the season.

SHOP NOW

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Deals
Get the Apple Watch Series 8 for 22% Off Today
Outerknown's Up to 80% Off Sale Ends Tonight
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
The Best Deals You Can Shop Online
J.Crew Is Having a Massive Sale-on-Sale
This New Single-Serve Coffee Maker Is $100 Off
Save 40% on Bowflex's Clever Adjustable Gym Gear
Save On a Beautiful, Dishwasher Safe Bong Today
Get a Traeger Grill for Under $500
The Kettle Pro Coffee Makers Love Is on Sale Today
Save 40% on One of the Best Overshirts Available