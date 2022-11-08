Get Apple's Latest Watch, the Series 8, for the Cheapest It's Ever Been

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today and sign up for our Daily Deals newsletter .

In any other year, the Series 8 would have been the best one on the market, but with the Apple Watch Ultra looming large over its head, we'll just say that the 8 is the best for most people — adventurers and ultra-runners notwithstanding. So, if you're looking to add an Apple Watch to your wrist but don't want to spend big on the expensive behemoth that is the Ultra, the top option is the much more affordable Apple Watch Series 8. Best part is, it's 22 percent off today, which is the cheapest it's ever been.

The model that is discounted on Amazon today features a versatile 41mm face and has Wi-Fi + cellular capabilities for communicating on the go. It has a high-quality heart-rate monitor and blood oxygen sensor for accurate health tracking along with a new body temperature sensor for female health tracking. It supports fast charging (which the older SE lacks) and even supports car crash detection. One of our tester's favorite features, though, is the addition of low battery mode, which keeps your watch among the living for much longer than previous models.

The prices on these watches fluctuate often, so if you're looking to snag a deal, act fast, because the price could go up tomorrow (or even this afternoon).

