There's a Ton of Great Yoga Mats on Sale for Black Friday

You need a yoga mat regardless of what type of yoga you practice, whether you're hitting up the local free class or love to spend evenings sweating things out at a hot yoga studio. Plus, they are great to have around for stretching routines or home workouts.
Since some mats can run you up to $100 (or even higher), getting one on sale is always a smart play. Luckily, a bunch of the best ones are marked down each year for Black Friday. Keep scrolling to see the best deals we've found so far.
$70 $28.97 (59% OFF)
Want to feel that ground connection without unnecessary squishiness? This 4mm mat provides the perfect blend, as well as a comfortable fabric-like texture that won't slip.
$40 $30.97 (23% OFF)
Latex-free and well-cushioned, this Gaiam mat also features a unique pattern that can help you stay centered in your practice.
$70 $59.99 (14% OFF)
An internal stabilizing core helps this visually-pleasing yoga mat stay bunch and stretch free for continued performance after multiple sessions.
$129 $95.94 (26% OFF)
Our upgrade pick for premium yoga mats features an easy-to-clean surface and a comfortable 6mm thickness designed for plush, cozy posing.
$69.98 $54.98 (21% OFF)
This rubber-free mat boasts a special topcoat that easily wicks away any moisture as you transition from pose to pose.
$29.95 $16 (47% OFF)
One of our favorite budget-friendly yoga mats boasts ample versatility thanks to grippy surfaces on both sides.
$140 $98 (30% OFF)
Our favorite yoga mat with alignment markings can help keep you centered for as long as you practice — the markings are etched in so they won't wear over time.
$155 $93 (40% OFF)
Boasting a natural rubber base and Liforme’s unique eco-polyurethane top surface, this travel-ready mat features the brand's signature alignment markings, all with a vibrant rainbow design.
$84.95 $69.95 (18% OFF)
Our favorite eco-friendly yoga mat contains an “open-cell” design, meaning the porous material is better equipped to soak up the sweat as you transition through your daily sessions.
$16.99 $11.99 (29% OFF)
The slip-resistant surface of this 3mm-thick yoga mat can be great for all floors, and the lightweight material makes this exceptional or yogis on the go, too.
$99 $74.97 (24% OFF)
The lightweight version of our go-to yoga mat provides the same quality and comfort through its high performance, lightweight foam makeup, albeit at a lower weight and thickness.
$19.99 $13.45 (33% OFF)
This lightweight mat features 3.5mm of non-slip foam, creating a perfect blend of ground connection and padding across its dual-sided silhouette for additional versatility.
$74.97 $59.95 (20% OFF)
The 5mm-thick cork construction of this mat is naturally antimicrobial, leaving your flows well-padded and free of any potential bacteria, mold or mildew buildup.
$58 $28.35 (51% OFF)
Want a little extra grip depending on where your practice takes you? The Sweaty Betty Eco Yoga Mat features differing patterns on each side to ensure each hold is as secure as the last.
$79 $39.99 (49% OFF)
Tired of the bland yoga mats of other brands, LA-based instructor Rachel Gonen decided to create her own vibrant styles, landing on this excellent mat made from 99 percent natural rubber.
$24.99 $15.37 (38% OFF)
Pack this travel-ready mat in your tote or gym bag and conveniently carry this foldable, 4mm-thick essential wherever your yoga journey takes you.
$49.95 $29.59 (41% OFF)
Feel the plush beneath each pose atop this extra-thick mat that also includes a convenient carrying strap perfect for toting from home to studio.
$29.99 $23.99 (20% OFF)
The upgraded Gruper Yoga mat is softer than traditional PVC or EVA silhouettes, making it ideal for a number of disciplines and practices.
$39.99 $33.79 (16% OFF)
Eliminate any stress you may be harboring along your pressure points when practicing atop this thick, 1-inch mat designed for plush, comfortable flows.
$65 $48.99 (25% OFF)
No matter how much you sweat or move, this yoga towel is designed to maintain its place and alleviate any distractions that may pop up during your sessions.