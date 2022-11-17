Today's Top Stories
There's a Ton of Great Yoga Mats on Sale for Black Friday

Now's the time to pick up a new piece of gear that's essential to your practice.

By Will Porter
yoga
Manduka

You need a yoga mat regardless of what type of yoga you practice, whether you're hitting up the local free class or love to spend evenings sweating things out at a hot yoga studio. Plus, they are great to have around for stretching routines or home workouts.

Since some mats can run you up to $100 (or even higher), getting one on sale is always a smart play. Luckily, a bunch of the best ones are marked down each year for Black Friday. Keep scrolling to see the best deals we've found so far.

Gaiam Studio Select Ultra-Firm Marbled Yoga Mat
Gaiam Studio Select Ultra-Firm Marbled Yoga Mat
dickssportinggoods.com
SAVE NOW

$70 $28.97 (59% OFF)

Want to feel that ground connection without unnecessary squishiness? This 4mm mat provides the perfect blend, as well as a comfortable fabric-like texture that won't slip.

Gaiam Studio Select 6mm Metallic Sun and Moon Mat
Gaiam Studio Select 6mm Metallic Sun and Moon Mat
dickssportinggoods.com
SAVE NOW

$40 $30.97 (23% OFF)

Latex-free and well-cushioned, this Gaiam mat also features a unique pattern that can help you stay centered in your practice.

Gaiam 4mm Lilac Ultra-Firm Yoga Mat
Gaiam 4mm Lilac Ultra-Firm Yoga Mat
dickssportinggoods.com
SAVE NOW

$70 $59.99 (14% OFF)

An internal stabilizing core helps this visually-pleasing yoga mat stay bunch and stretch free for continued performance after multiple sessions.

Manduka Pro Yoga Mat — 6mm
Manduka Pro Yoga Mat — 6mm
amazon.com
SAVE NOW

$129 $95.94 (26% OFF)

Our upgrade pick for premium yoga mats features an easy-to-clean surface and a comfortable 6mm thickness designed for plush, cozy posing.

Gaiam Performance Dry-Grip Yoga Mat
Gaiam Performance Dry-Grip Yoga Mat
amazon.com
SAVE NOW

$69.98 $54.98 (21% OFF)

This rubber-free mat boasts a special topcoat that easily wicks away any moisture as you transition from pose to pose.

BalanceFrom GoYoga Yoga Mat
BalanceFrom GoYoga Yoga Mat
amazon.com
SAVE NOW

$29.95 $16 (47% OFF)

One of our favorite budget-friendly yoga mats boasts ample versatility thanks to grippy surfaces on both sides.

Liforme Original Yoga Mat
Liforme Original Yoga Mat
liforme.com
SHOP NOW

$140 $98 (30% OFF)

Our favorite yoga mat with alignment markings can help keep you centered for as long as you practice — the markings are etched in so they won't wear over time.

Liforme Blue Sky Rainbow Travel Mat
Liforme Blue Sky Rainbow Travel Mat
liforme.com
SAVE NOW

$155 $93 (40% OFF)

Boasting a natural rubber base and Liforme’s unique eco-polyurethane top surface, this travel-ready mat features the brand's signature alignment markings, all with a vibrant rainbow design.

Jade Harmony Yoga Mat
Jade Harmony Yoga Mat
amazon.com
SAVE NOW

$84.95 $69.95 (18% OFF)

Our favorite eco-friendly yoga mat contains an “open-cell” design, meaning the porous material is better equipped to soak up the sweat as you transition through your daily sessions.

CAP Barbell Fitness Yoga Mat
CAP Barbell Fitness Yoga Mat
amazon.com
SAVE NOW

$16.99 $11.99 (29% OFF)

The slip-resistant surface of this 3mm-thick yoga mat can be great for all floors, and the lightweight material makes this exceptional or yogis on the go, too.

Manduka PROlite Yoga Mat
Manduka PROlite Yoga Mat
amazon.com
SHOP NOW

$99 $74.97 (24% OFF)

The lightweight version of our go-to yoga mat provides the same quality and comfort through its high performance, lightweight foam makeup, albeit at a lower weight and thickness.

Pure Fitness 3.5mm Non-Slip Yoga Mat
Pure Fitness 3.5mm Non-Slip Yoga Mat
amazon.com
SAVE NOW

$19.99 $13.45 (33% OFF)

This lightweight mat features 3.5mm of non-slip foam, creating a perfect blend of ground connection and padding across its dual-sided silhouette for additional versatility.

Earth Goods Premium Natural Yoga Mat
Earth Goods Premium Natural Yoga Mat
walmart.com
SAVE NOW

$74.97 $59.95 (20% OFF)

The 5mm-thick cork construction of this mat is naturally antimicrobial, leaving your flows well-padded and free of any potential bacteria, mold or mildew buildup.

Sweaty Betty Eco Yoga Mat
Sweaty Betty Eco Yoga Mat
zappos.com
SAVE NOW

$58 $28.35 (51% OFF)

Want a little extra grip depending on where your practice takes you? The Sweaty Betty Eco Yoga Mat features differing patterns on each side to ensure each hold is as secure as the last.

Madewell MWL x Yoga Zeal Exercise Mat
Madewell MWL x Yoga Zeal Exercise Mat
madewell.com
SHOP NOW

$79 $39.99 (49% OFF)

Tired of the bland yoga mats of other brands, LA-based instructor Rachel Gonen decided to create her own vibrant styles, landing on this excellent mat made from 99 percent natural rubber.

Primasole Folding Yoga Travel Pilates Mat
Primasole Folding Yoga Travel Pilates Mat
amazon.com
SAVE NOW

$24.99 $15.37 (38% OFF)

Pack this travel-ready mat in your tote or gym bag and conveniently carry this foldable, 4mm-thick essential wherever your yoga journey takes you.

BalanceFrom All Purpose Anti-Tear Exercise Yoga Mat
BalanceFrom All Purpose Anti-Tear Exercise Yoga Mat
amazon.com
SAVE NOW

$49.95 $29.59 (41% OFF)

Feel the plush beneath each pose atop this extra-thick mat that also includes a convenient carrying strap perfect for toting from home to studio.

Gruper Yoga Mat
Gruper Yoga Mat
amazon.com
SAVE NOW

$29.99 $23.99 (20% OFF)

The upgraded Gruper Yoga mat is softer than traditional PVC or EVA silhouettes, making it ideal for a number of disciplines and practices.

Retrospec Solana Yoga Mat
Retrospec Solana Yoga Mat
amazon.com
SAVE NOW

$39.99 $33.79 (16% OFF)

Eliminate any stress you may be harboring along your pressure points when practicing atop this thick, 1-inch mat designed for plush, comfortable flows.

Manduka Yogitoes Yoga Towel
Manduka Yogitoes Yoga Towel
amazon.com
SAVE NOW

$65 $48.99 (25% OFF)

No matter how much you sweat or move, this yoga towel is designed to maintain its place and alleviate any distractions that may pop up during your sessions.

