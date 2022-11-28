Relwen's Stylish Quilted Tanker Jacket Is Over $100 Off Today at Huckberry

Looking for more Cyber Monday deals? Bookmark our collection page, where we'll be highlighting the best savings, discounts and promotions throughout the month.



Not every day of winter will require a bulky down coat. Sometimes you just need a light, yet still warm, jacket for those in-between days, whether making your morning commute or your weekly run to the grocery store. And if you're trying to stretch your budget before the end of the year, you don't have to sacrifice function over style, as proved by this Relwen Quilted Tanker Jacket that's over $100 off at Huckberry right now, dropping the price down to $193.

Quilted Tanker Jacket Relwen huckberry.com $298.00 $193.00 (35% off) SAVE NOW

Relwen touts a "vintage hunting" aesthetic, creating handsome, durable menswear with a modern twist, like the jacket above which is inspired by a World War II silhouette. Made from a shell of nylon and cotton, the jacket has an almost velvety texture that gives it that soft, worn-in look and feel, owing its warmth to the box quilting and recycled polyester fill. The jacket also comes in a vest version that's $55 off, if you want an even more lightweight option. And a few of the brand's other pieces are on sale as well, like this French Loop Polo, Cord Workshirt, Flyweight Flannel Shirt, Combat Pant and more.



Tanker Vest Relwen huckberry.com $218.00 $163.00 (25% off) SAVE NOW

Whichever you prefer, both would make a great buy for yourself or a gift for someone else this holiday season. And the jacket is still available in all almost all sizes in five different colors, including the Bright Cadet colorway you see above. But if deals like this have taught us anything it's that sizing often doesn't last, so shop while you can — the sale ends tomorrow, November 29.

