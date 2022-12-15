Today's Top Stories
Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

The Best Puffer Jacket for Every Winter Adventure

Insulation and a quilt-like stitch pattern give these jackets their shape.

By Evan Malachosky
a collage featuring puffer jackets from aritzia, the north face and huckberry
Courtesy

"Puffer jackets, down jackets. What's the difference?" you, probably. Well, all down jackets are puffers (for the most part) but not all puffers are down jackets. Down refers to the material each little quilted pocket is stuffed with. Puffer is merely an aesthetic descriptor of the puff created by particular stitching patterns. Some "puffer" jackets aren't stuffed but simply designed to look so.

History of Puffer Jackets

Eddie Bauer designed the first puffer, the Skyliner, in 1936 after he nearly froze to death on a fishing trip. Like sleeping bags, his padded jackets insulated the wearer, trapping in heat and keeping them warm (and in Eddie's case alive). A few decades later the style made its way into the fashion sphere, courtesy of womenswear designer Norma Kamali (with her Sleeping Bag Coat) and luxury label Moncler (with its colorful Alpine coats).

Nowadays the style's everywhere: hidden in collab collections between Drake and Nike, worn like a uniform by British rappers, and trusted by every college-aged adult in America living on a campus where even the cold can't stop the party.

What to Look for

Quilting

Some brands favor straight-across stripes, which create stacked pillows down the jacket. Others opt for squares, which give jackets a quilted look. Plenty create their own patterns, too, like ultra-thick puffs or Chevron-like lines. No matter the differences in their intricacies, all of the jackets on this list share a primary function: to keep the wearer warm, and they do it with down.

Down

Down is sourced from underneath the rougher outer feathers of ducks or geese. This cross-section keeps them warm all winter, and it works pretty well on humans, too. That being said, moisture is the undoing of down, which causes it to clump up and lose its heat-retaining abilities. Down is stuffed inside these sewn pockets to keep moisture out, thus keeping you warm.

And while most good down is made from the under-feathers from duck or geese, we must note that while down-sourced by big brands such as Patagonia and The North Face is done so ethically, animal cruelty does happen across the industry. That's why synthetic counterparts exist, and while they're animal-friendly, they aren't all that sustainable. And when you compare natural down to its synthetic counterpart, down insulation performs best.

How to Style a Puffer Jacket

Nowadays, puffer jackets have a streetwear slant, which means they're often comically puffy and most commonly paired with sweatpants and sneakers. (In the UK, it's known as the "skin fade and North Face jacket combo.") That's probably the best way to wear one, in my opinion — I'd never wear a puffer with dress pants, for example. Try to keep your outfit casual — maybe even a little sporty. Puffers are comfortable, so keep the rest of your outfit consistent.

best overall puffer jacket
Aritzia The Super Puff
Courtesy
$285 AT ARITZIA

Aritzia's popular The Super Puff jacket first spread as a women's style — it was simple, slightly oversized and super warm (hence the name). Now, it's available as a men's jacket, too, and for a fair $285.

It's a maximalist's dream, with its exaggerated quilting, 100 percent responsibly sourced goose down filler and super-sized hood. The sleeves are slightly long, too, which lends the streetwear edge I mentioned earlier. Plus, every jacket comes with free personalization: your name (or message) printed on the inside liner.

best upgrade puffer jacket
Rocky Mountain Featherbed The Heritage Down Puffer Jacket
Courtesy
$850 AT HUCKBERRY

Rocky Mountain Featherbed will impress even the most avid vintage outerwear collectors. Founded in Jackson, Wyoming in the '60s, the brand specializes in well-made winter gear with Western flair.

Leather yokes contrast a green nylon body stuffed with premium 700-fill. Every jacket is made in Japan with double-layer hand-warming pockets and snap buttons.

Best Affordable Puffer Jacket
Uniqlo Ultra Light Down Parka
Courtesy
$90 AT UNIQLO

Uniqlo knows good and well what makes a jacket worthwhile. For this puffer, it’s simplicity: it comes in five colors, has a super functional hood and no frills whatsoever. But that’s make it quite versatile and affordable.

Best Recycled Puffer Jacket
Girlfriend Collective Relaxed Fit Recycled Puffer
$228 AT GIRLFRIEND

Girlfriend Collective's recycled puffer features a square quilting pattern and a simple hood. This one is plain enough to pair well with sweatpants or simple chinos (especially performance ones).

The hood's removable, too, which means this moonlights as a completely different jacket, especially since the hood hides a fleece collar.

Goldwin Pertex Quantum Down Puffer Jacket
Courtesy
$630 AT HUCKBERRY

Pulled from the sets of a sci-fi film, Goldwin's Pertex Quantum (even the name sounds extraterrestrial) Down Puffer Jacket warms with its high neck, recycled down filler and stitching that centers said down, which helps keep your core heat from escaping.

Relwen Quilted Tanker Jacket
Courtesy
$298 AT HUCKBERRY

Relwen's Quilted Tanker Jacket isn't really a puffer — at least not by modern standards. But it's still technically a puffer, a style that's often interchangeably called a quilted or down jacket. This one's less obvious but equally warm — perfect for people that don't like wearing big puffy coats.

The North Face 1996 Retro Nuptse Jacket
Courtesy
$320 AT THE NORTH FACE

The North Face's 1996 Retro Nuptse Jacket references (very obviously) a different era in outerwear. But it proves something, too: the style's endured! It's been updated a bunch of times and ways, but it's the '90s distilled down into a down jacket. And we dig it.

Lululemon Wunder Puff Jacket
Courtesy
$298 AT LULULEMON

Although Lululemon's Wunder Puff Jacket has a soft, matte feel, it's completely waterproof. It's windproof, too, and warm: 600-fill-power goose down helps keep you toasty.

Nobis Oliver Reversible Puffer Jacket
Courtesy
$1,095 AT NOBIS.COM

Unlike most of the other jackets on this list, Nobis's puffer is elasticated at the hem and cuffs. That helps trap your body heat but it also lends structure. This is the flattering puffer jacket, if there is such a thing. It's pricier, sure, but that's because it uses Canadian origin white duck down fill and premium 3-ply micro denier finished nylon.

Columbia Ballistic Ridge Oversized Puffer
Courtesy
$200 AT COLUMBIA

If you want a jacket that keeps you warm without making you overheat, choose Columbia's Ballistic Ridge Oversized Puffer. It's puffy, as one might guess, but it's impressively light. And you can remove the hood, which turns this into a completely different style. But you can easily add the hood back when temperatures drop even lower than they already are.

There's Omni-Heat Infinity advanced thermal reflective inside, too, a gold coating that reflects the heat you left off back at you.

Globe Prime Down Jacket
Courtesy
$325 AT US.GLOBEBRAND.COM

100-percent recycled materials make up the exterior and inner lining on this jacket. It's filled with Primaloft Gold down blend, and finished with recycled zipper taping. It's truly eco-friendly yet totally performs.

The North Face Sherpa Nuptse Jacket
Courtesy
$320 AT THE NORTH FACE

The North Face...again? I rarely put any brand into a guide twice, but this jacket's so different from the other TNF on this list even though they're the same silhouette. This one comes with a detachable hood and the obvious shearling accents on the inside and out. This is less technical and more comfortable, because it combines the features of your favorite fleece and the puffer you've been pining for.

Patagonia Jackson Glacier Down Jacket
Courtesy
$349 AT PATAGONIA

I love Patagonia, but sometimes a brand suffers when it gets Patagonia-level popular. And I'm not talking about quality, but mere consumer opinion. This puffer is inconspicuous, meaning the tonal Patagonia logo is barely present. You get all of the tech included without the tech bro-look about you.

Aspesi Padded Quilted Nylon Down Jacket
Courtesy
$505 AT FARFETCH

Aspesi makes the plain black puffer interesting again with the right amount of simplicity. They put a subtle twist on an otherwise straightforward style.

Rains Puffer Jacket
Courtesy
$430 AT RAINS.COM

A puffer made by a company that specializes in rain coats? You're getting the best of both worlds. It isn't hard, per se, to make an insulated jacket. You just want to be sure it's really waterproof, which Rains' is. It's sealed shut whenever you zipper it so that no water will penetrate.

