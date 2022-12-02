Score a Free Waterproof Hooded Puffer Blanket Just for Buying 686 Technical Apparel

Spend $250, and you'll get the brand's $170 blanket – which converts to a performance poncho – as a free gift.

By Gear Patrol Studios
686 waterproof hooded puffer blanket
686

Made from the same premium, high-tech materials and insulation as the brand's snow-ready outwear, the wearable 686 Waterproof Hooded Puffer Blanket ($170) is ready to keep you warm, dry and especially cozy on every winter adventure. Spend just $250 or more on 686 gear and/or apparel, and you'll get a free blanket as part of your shipment. The 54 x 75-inch washable, double-sided blanket converts to a wearable poncho thanks to a stashable hood and dual clip fasteners and features a fleece-lined phone pocket and packs into a waterproof stuff sack. Its shell is constructed of DWR-treated, two-layer infiDRY® 10K Waterproof and Windproof Fabric, and inside, 160g synthetic insulation does the warming work. To stake your claim on a blanket unlike any other, head over to 686 and stock up. (FWIW, we've called Anything Cargo Pant ($130) some of the best travel pants...)

Deal: Spend $250+

SHOP NOW

