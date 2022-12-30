The Best New Outdoor Apparel & Footwear of 2022

This story is part of our end-of-year series This Year in Gear rounding up the most notable releases of 2022. For more stories like this, click here.

What we choose to wear makes a statement about what we value, and this takes on special urgency in the outdoors. What you wear to hike, ski, surf, bike or camp communicates what you prioritize in the outdoors — whether that's insulating layers, cozy fleece, waterproof hiking boots or even the sustainably-manufactured t-shirt you wear on every hike.

The outdoors has seen a renewed focus and attention placed upon it in recent years, accelerated by a global pandemic where, for more than a year, the only refuge that felt safe were the wide open spaces we call nature. As such, the outdoors industry has exploded with innovative layering systems, new and improved fabrics and designs and more color and size choices than you can shake a hiking stick at. We've rounded up some of our top picks in outdoor apparel and footwear for 2022, which we humbly present to you now.

Canada Goose Standard Expedition Parka Humanature

Down-filled warmth in a chic all-white package? Say no more. The standout feature on this winter stunner is an adjustable down-filled hood, adding warmth and protection from the elements. Along with the cozy head covering, Canada Goose added recycled and organic materials, responsibly sourced down and undyed fabrics, hitting both your winter style goals and a sustainability ethos.

Price: $1,850

Goldwin Pertex Shieldair Pullover

Gorpcore enthusiasts will love Goldwin's new pullover for its minimal aesthetic, calming colorways and performance capabilities. The loose, pullover style cuts weight and ups comfort, while the waterproof, recycled material protects against the elements. The offset zipper on the collar minimizes friction against the face, and the long zippers on both sides of the garment can be opened for ventilation, or to access a hidden inner pocket.

Price: $450

Filson 6” XTRATUF Legacy Lace Boots

Having been around since 1897, Filson knows a thing or two about making a quality boot. The brand recently teamed up with fellow experts in the field of footwear, Xtratuf, to build a boot that withstands weather and provides all-day comfort. Xtratuf’s boots are the only thing Alaskan fisherman trust during their brutal work, and this collaboration boot borrowed the know-how from both brands, and delivered: the triple-dipped rubber lowers and the waterproof, leather uppers, built-in arch support, high traction soles and chemical and acid resistance come together to make a boot that can handle just about anything. The special-edition boot is available only in whole sizes, so half sizes should order up to the next size.

Price: $190

Cotopaxi Teca Fleece Hooded Half-Zip Jacket - Recycled

We've still got our eyes on Cotopaxi's Spring 22 line, particularly on this cozy and sustainable fleece. Built to combat the chilly mornings and evenings of springtime, the Teca is built with 100-percent recycled polyester and remnant fabric to maintain low impact in the environment. It features kangaroo hand pockets, a scuba hood, elastic hem and cuffs and a DWR treatment, should you get caught in the rain without a shell. Because the jackets are made with repurposed materials, each colorway is limited-edition; if you see one you like, act fast before it’s gone.

Price: $130

Myles Everyday All-Terrain Pant

This spring, Myles introduced two new colorways to its Every Day Pant, the long-awaited response to customer's requests for a longer version of the brand's much-loved Everyday Short. Smoke and Storm have been introduced this season to round out any gaps in your functional, style-forward wardrobe.

Price: $128

Foehn Spring 22 Collection

Foehn's first full spring collection sees the Canadian brand expanding its pursuits — each of the items is designed to function during running, climbing or biking, and feature the same elevated aesthetic that drew our attention to the boutique brand. We're particularly into the Brise Schoeller Pant and the Cortes Polartec T-Shirt, which each fuse technical materials and a modern aesthetic to create functional style.

Price: $130, $60

Salomon Pulsar Trail Pro x Ciele

Gearheads everywhere took joy in seeing Salomon and Ciele team up for this high-style runner. The Pulsar Pro is a nimble road runner, full of Salomon's most responsive tech — Energy Blade for or propulsion and drive, and Energy Surge foam for springy pop and response — and is wrapped in a psychedelic zebra print, which pays homage to distance running at an elite level, according to the brands. The distinctive unisex runner is sure to catch eyes on the trail this season.

Price: $170

Huckberry x Chaco Z/1 "Tarpon"

You know the drill: two rad outdoor companies come together, create a product that brings together the best both have to offer and we shop for it. The tradition of collaboration lives on in the new Huckberry x Chaco Z/1, which uses the mighty Tarpon as its inspiration. The collab version of the all-terrain sandals is unique thanks to the one-of-a-kind print, but it doesn't sacrifice any of the Chaco performance we know and love.

Price: $110

Patagonia Granite Crest Jacket

Rainy season is upon us (depending on where you call home). Stop intermittent showers in their tracks with this new 3-season jacket from Patagonia. The Granite Crest Jacket is available in both men's and women's, and features 100% post-consumer recycled nylon ripstop made from recycled fishing nets, as well as a PFC-free DWR finish.

Price: $279

Blundstone Women's Vegan Series

You want some rad boots, but you don't want to sacrifice your values. We get it, and so does Blundstone: the heritage boot brand is now offering vegan alternatives in women's styles, along with their men's counterparts. Step into fall in (ethical) style with these revamped Chelsea boots.

Price: $210

Saucony Endorphin Edge

Barbiecore pink has taken over our minds and hearts (and apparently, footwear) this summer, and Saucony's newest trail runner takes the popular hue to a new level. The Endorphin Edge is the brand's fastest trail runner to date, thanks to the flexible Carbitex AFX three-quarter carbon plate built for maintaining speed and agility. The shoe's lightweight mesh upper, traction-focused outsole and squishy-yet-responsive midsole foam come together as the trifecta of comfort and capability on trail.

Price: $200

Chubbies The Travertines Everywear Pant

Chubbies, the brand made famous for its comfortable and eye-catching shorts, is releasing its first-ever pant, the Everywear Pant. After years of perfecting the everyday short, the brand decided to (quite literally) extend its product offering and venture into the world of full-length pants.

Built with the same buttery-soft, four-way stretch fabric used in its shorts, the Everywear Pant is designed to be worn every day; they're intended to go everywhere and do everything, according to the brand. The Everywear Pant is available in six colorways: Travertines, the Musts, the Avenues, the Grayests, the Forests and the Ice Caps.

Price: $95

Columbia Platinum Peak Hooded Jacket

The 2022 iteration of Columbia's Omni Heat collection, which includes winter apparel, footwear, and accessories built to keep you warm, even when it's frigid out, includes the Platinum Peak Hooded Jacket. Columbia has figured out how to infuse next-gen tech into an affordable, sub-$200 package, and its new men's jacket features Omni-Heat Infinity, Columbia's most advanced thermal-reflective technology that retains body heat without sacrificing breathability. Insulated with synthetic down, the Platinum Peak Hooded Jacket is both weather-proof and functional in a variety of environments.

The Platinum Peak Hooded Jacket also comes in a women's version.

Price: $180

The North Face x Gucci Cotton Windbreaker Jacket

The third chapter of The North Face and Gucci's collaborative efforts has landed, and with it comes updated jackets, pants, accessories and more. Our eye was caught by the color-blocked primary hues on this windbreaker, which conjures images of youthful nostalgia every time we take a peek.

The anorak features the TNF x Gucci collab branding in new, multicolored variations, as well as a fixed hood with drawstring, front zipper pocket, velcro cuffs and a high neck for wind protection. Sure, it's almost three grand, but if you've got the means... we say, go for it.

Price: $2,600

Foehn Salem Dyneema Down Parka

The Salem Dyneema Down Parka features an exterior made from Dyneema, a cutting-edge, lightweight fabric that has a strength-to-weight ratio 10x stronger than steel, combined with 800-fill-power down insulation. All this tech is wrapped up in Foehn's now-classic polished aesthetic, which has a hyper-focus on attention to detail and quality. Foehn's new parka is ideal for use in conditions from -13° to 32° Fahrenheit (-25º to 0º Celsius).

Price: $1000

Ibex Springbok Collection Sun Hoodie

If you want to stay warm and protect your skin during your daily trail run, bike ride or whatever gets you moving, Ibex's new sun hoodie (available in both women's and men's styles) will do both. Part of Ibex's brand-new Springbok Collection, the Sun Hoodie is made from a blend of naturally antimicrobial and moisture-wicking merino wool and tencel, and features a forward shoulder seam to avoid backpack strap abrasion, an elasticated thumb catch for increased sun protection and a 3-panel hood, built to fit over a hat for even more shielding from the sun's rays.

Price: $145

Vasque Breeze

The Breeze is back, baby. After an extended hiatus, one of Vasque's most popular models again walks among us once more. The new and improved 2022 model features a new VasqueDry waterproof nubuck leather and recycled polyester mesh upper, a high-rebound midsole made with 20 percent recycled sugarcane, a dual-density EVA footbed and a proprietary outsole, which provides multi-directional traction and a defined heel break for added control.

Price: $160

Patagonia Women's Hemp Sweatshirt

Cozy up this winter with Patagonia's new Women's Hemp Sweatshirt, part of its updated Workwear line. Fair Trade certified sewn and made with a blend of recycled polyester and industrial hemp — which requires little to no irrigation and can restore topsoil — the new men's and women's sweatshirts are equal parts sustainably produced and cozy.

Price: $99

Rumpl x Carhartt Original Puffy Sherpa Poncho

Ponchos don’t really get the credit they deserve: part blanket, part jacket, these multi-taskers do the hard work of keeping you warm and cozy at the campsite. This new collab poncho from Rumpl and Carhartt combines the styling and heritage colorways and materials of Carhartt with Rumpl’s stain-resistant and modern fabrics. The result is a super cozy, super cool poncho you’ll want to wear all winter long.

Price: $199

Norda x Ciele Gravel Collection

Norda and Ciele, two niche, high-performance Canadian running brands, decided to team up on a joint venture this fall. The Gravel Collection is built for both trails and backways, and is made with the same bulletproof Dyneema construction that has become the hallmark of Norda's production. Featuring a Norda x Vibram SLE midsole and soleplate, the Gravel is wrapped in a custom Ciele x Norda colorway. If its performance won't help you stand out on the trail, its curb appeal sure will.

Price: $295

