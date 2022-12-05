Purchase 3 Pairs and Save 20% on Goldwin's Arch Support Short Socks

Update your sock drawer (finally) and save when you stock up on Goldwin's performance short socks – now with an improved fit.

By Gear Patrol Studios
goldwin socks
Goldwin

Active folks: it's time to treat your feet to Goldwin's updated C3fit Arch Support Short Socks ($15). Made with environmentally friendly recycled materials and available in nine colorways, the socks feature a revised fit profile for more effective performance and comfort and are loaded with high-tech engineering to keep you moving farther and longer. Featuring the brand's advanced three-arch support system with a special "taping structure" at the foot's three arches – horizontal, lateral vertical and medial vertical – Goldwin's athlete-focused socks function like a spring to absorb shock and propel your every step, in turn reducing wear and tear on your body. Not to be left out, the toe and heel feature comfortable pile-structured cushioning, with extra-durable threads reinforcing the toe. From December 5th-12th, buy three pairs and save 20 percent on the bundle of any socks when you use code GPGSOCKS20.

Price: $15 20% off when you buy three pairs

SHOP NOW

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Deals
RTIC's Coolers (and More) Are Deeply Discounted
The Best Men's Clothing and Shoes on Sale Now
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
REI's Big Cyber Week Sale Ends Soon
Recover Like a Champ with a Hypervolt Massage Gun
Shop the Best Early Black Friday Mattress Deals
Get 35% Off the Best Air Purifier You Can Buy
You Can Still Save Big at Samsung
The Best Cyber Week Deals You Can Still Shop
A Bunch of Great Watches Are on Sale at Macy's
The Best Cyber Week Furniture Sales