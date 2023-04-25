Today's Top Stories
1
The Best Deals You Can Shop Right Now
2
Roam Florida’s Wild Outdoors
3
Timex's New Q Offers an Unexpected Feature Combo
4
Want to Take Better iPhone Photos? Try These Apps
5
Get the Lawn of Your Dreams with This Spring Kit

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

The Best Everyday Socks for Men

Not only are crew socks the perfect length, but they're designed to last longer — and they come in a million colors.

By Evan Malachosky
collage of three pairs of socks
Courtesy

Your socks are some of the most worn and washed items in your wardrobe. As such, make sure to routinely invest in versatile, durable pairs. Crew ones are my recommendation, as they rise high enough to cover the space between your pant's hem and the uppers on your boots, sneakers or loafers. Plus, plenty of crew socks come with elasticated cuffs and arches, meaning they won't slide down or lose their shape after a few washes.

What to Know

When to Refresh Your Sock Drawer

Socks do eventually diminish, though. It's inevitable. Explore a range of hard-wearing materials and choose colors that complement your pre-existing wardrobe. And make it a habit to buy a new pair every so often so your sock drawer stays fresh.

If you're buying better socks, though — see our case for pricier ones below — you can just buy a pair at a time in an effort to keep to a "one in, one out" rule. (Otherwise, your sock drawer will overflow — and fast).

      Buy Singles, Not Bulk

      If you see socks in packs, that means the brand made a lot of them. Higher volume means factories can produce more of the same product without having to switch out materials and patterns to make different products for different brands, saving the factories time and money. The higher quantity also implies, in most cases, they used cheaper materials. In this case, that means lower-grade cotton blended with a higher percentage of synthetic materials: aka stretch.

      Lesser-quality cotton has shorter staples (essentially, a staple is a length of fiber). The shorter the staple, the weaker the fiber, the easier it is to fall apart in a weave or a knit. As for synthetics, most socks will need some kind of nylon or elastane for durability and stretch — these man-made materials are also cheaper to produce than natural fibers.

      Price

      While the price point for a pair of quality socks will vary, a good pair of socks will likely cost you well over $10 a pair. But you'll own them longer, and a higher up-front investment makes you more inclined to repair a ripped sock down the road.

      Still not sold? Learn more in our post explaining why pricier socks are actually worth it.

      How We Tested

      Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
      socks
      Evan Malachosky

      Our tester tried a number of socks, wearing them with sneakers, sandals, boots and beyond, assessing how they felt, whether they stayed up and how they fared after a few washes.

      There are endless options out there, but these are the ones we can stand by, thanks to countless days in each iteration.

      Best Overall Socks
      Arvin Goods Crew Sock
      $14 AT ARVIN GOODS

      Care: Machine wash, tumble dry

      The Crew Sock by Arvin Goods comes in eight colors and two different sizes, S/M and L/XL. Built with an elasticated cuff and arch, these socks also have a padded footbed for added comfort. There's nothing to complain about here.

      Best Upgrade Socks
      Bombas Merino Wool Calf Socks
      Courtesy
      $19 AT BOMBAS

      Care: Machine wash, tumble dry

      Bombas makes some of the best socks on the market. Its Merino Wool Calf Socks hit well above the ankle and stay there, too, courtesy of tightly woven cuffs and arches, where additional support is always welcome.

      Learn more about Bombas in our dedicated guide to the brand's catalog.

      Best Affordable Socks
      Uniqlo Standard Socks
      Courtesy
      $4 AT UNIQLO

      Care: Machine wash, tumble dry

      We all know about Uniqlo's socks. Or, at least you should. The Japanese brand sells them in 50 — yes, 50 — different colors so you can match them with everything you own. Plus, they cost less than $4 dollars.

      Best Merino Socks
      American Trench Supermerino Socks
      $28 AT AMERICANTRENCH.COM

      Care: Machine wash, air dry

      Made using fine Italian merino wool, American Trench's Supermerino Socks come in a number of colors, each with a tight shaft, roomy footbed and chafe-free seams.

      Best Old-School Socks
      Rototo Old School Crew
      $30 AT HUCKBERRY

      Care: Machine wash, air dry

      Rototo's Old School Crew conjures designs from gym classes of yesteryear, when collegiate stripes were all the rage (and standard issue). They're made in Japan from mostly cotton on a low-gauge machine that creates chunky, thick look.

      Best Multi-Pack Socks
      J.Crew Athletic Crew Sock (3-Pack)
      $18 AT J CREW

      Care: Machine wash, tumble dry

      The elastic in these J.Crew Athletic Crew Socks is some of the strongest I've tested, which means these are not only more comfortable once on but they also last a hell of a lot longer.

      Best Socks for Active Individuals
      Darn Tough The Standard Crew Lightweight Lifestyle Sock
      $24 AT DARNTOUGH.COM

      Care: Machine wash, tumble dry

      If you like to straight from home or the office to the mountains, whether hiking or camping, these are the right socks for you. They're lightweight yet tight, breathable yet plenty supportive, and I found they were the best at deterring blisters. Plus, they come in a number of colors and are the right thickness to work with boots or sneakers.

      Best Multi-Pack White Socks
      Gildan Half Cushion Crew Socks
      $21 AT AMAZON

      Care: Machine wash, tumble dry

      Gildan's Half Cushion Crew Socks run tall, meaning they look great stacked lower around your ankle and kind of slouchy. That's the look nowadays anyway, which means you'll fit right in with Tiktokers and stylish teens. In normal settings, though, i.e. the gym or on weekends, they work well around the house, too, with their cushioned heels, padded toes and tall shaft.

      Best Upgrade Multi-Pack White Socks
      Pair of Thieves Every Day Kit Cushion Crew Socks (6-Pack)
      $13 AT PAIROFTHIEVES.COM

      Care: Machine wash, tumble dry

      $13 is a great price for these Pair of Thieves socks, which have an atypical rib knit, a cushioned arch and a seamless toe. They hit at the right height on your leg, while being tight enough not to slouch. The only off-putting part, though, and this may be just me, is the abstract "Thief" logo at the rear, which is a little distracting considering most don't recognize it.

      Best Snug Everyday Sock
      Definite Articles The Crew Sock
      $16 AT DEFINITEARTICLES.COM

      Care: Machine wash, tumble dry

      Definite Articles's The Crew Sock fits tight... like, really tight. That means it wraps snugly around your arch, but also your ankle, and it doesn't fall down with wear. It's one of those socks that leaves marks — obvious proof you had socks on all day — after you take them off.

      Best Custom Socks
      Nice Laundry Personal Edition Luxe Socks (3-Pack)
      Courtesy
      $68 AT NICE LAUNDRY

      Care: Machine wash, tumble dry

      Why not add a personal touch to your socks? Nice Laundry lets you add a monogram to its luxe three-pack, and they price them super fairly considering they're custom-made.

      Best Socks for the Office
      CDLP Mid-Length Socks
      Courtesy
      $20 AT CDLP

      Care: Machine wash, hang dry

      CDLP constructs its socks primarily from bamboo, which has anti-bacterial, anti-allergenic and anti-odor properties. They're breathable and flexible and you save when you buy in bulk.

      Best Hemp Socks
      Anonymous Ism Go Hemp Crew Socks
      $36 AT ANONYMOUSISM.COM

      Care: Machine wash, tumble dry

      Anonymous Ism is known for its expressive tie-dye socks. But these dense hemp socks are far more subtle. They're serious, but the hemp makes them breathable. Plus, they’re a natural white rather than an optic, bright white.

      Filson Midweight Traditional Crew Socks
      Courtesy
      $28 AT FILSON

      Care: Machine wash, tumble dry

      Filson makes a suite of fine boots, so it's only right they make socks, too. The Midweight Traditional Crew Socks are just that, a perfectly heavy sock with elasticated cuffs and arches and graphics only where no one else can see them.

      Druthers Everyday Organic Cotton Crew Sock
      Courtesy
      $28 AT DRUTHERSNYC.COM

      Care: Machine wash, tumble dry

      Druthers simple Organic Cotton Crew Sock is an easy everyday sock, considering this Japan-made option comes in a bunch of colors and lasts far longer than big pack pairs.

      Kotn Rib Socks
      Courtesy
      $13 AT KOTN

      Care: Machine wash, hang dry

      Right at the intersection of dress and sport socks lies Kotn's Rib Sock, a refined pair made in Egypt from a blend of materials. Choose from several colors and two sizes.

      American Trench Mil-Spec Sport Socks
      Courtesy
      $13 AT AMERICAN TRENCH

      Care: Machine wash, tumble dry

      As evident by the image here, American Trench's silver-lined Mil-Spec Sport Socks come in a range of colors. They're modeled after military issue ones and hold their shape for a really long time.

      More Socks for Men
      bfcm socks and underwear
      Sperry
      Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
      More From Style & Grooming Buying Guides
      The Best Dopp Kits for Any Trip
      The Best Pull-On Work Boots for Tackling Any Job
      Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
      The Best Denim Jackets for Men
      The Best Carry-On Suitcases for Your Next Trip
      The Best Blazers to Wear When It's Hot Out
      The Best Aluminum Suitcases for Every Trip
      The Best Rain Boots for Drizzles and Severe Storms
      The Best Hoodies for Men
      The Best Crewneck Sweatshirts for Men
      These Are the Best Golf Shoes for Men in 2023