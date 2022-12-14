Still Gift Shopping? Score an Exclusive 20% Off Nixon's Entire Site

Head to Nixon and finish your gift list (or add to your collection) with an exclusive 20 percent off watches and more.

By Gear Patrol Studios
man wearing nixon spectra watch
Nixon

Don't second-guess it: a watch is always an excellent, impactful gift for almost anyone on your list. Nixon's lineup hits the gifting sweet spot especially well. The brand offers a huge array of digital and analog timepieces at approachable prices, from stylish dress watches to rugged performance and sport-oriented models to fun collaborations. Regardless of who you're hoping to equip, you're bound to find the right fit – for their wrist and personality. Between December 12-19, Gear Patrol readers can score an exclusive 20 percent off sitewide with checkout code GP20. While this deal excludes Nixon's (awesome) custom watch program and can't be combined with other offers, it applies to almost everything, including some of our favorites. Check out the Ripley (reg. $200, $160 with deal), a shock-resistant adventure watch whose myriad digital functions can be hidden in favor of a sleek analog interface when "City Mode" is activated. Or, go computer-free and classy with the Spectra (reg. $375, $300 with deal) – its skeleton face showcases a 21-jewel automatic movement with a 40-hour power reserve. Regardless of the direction you choose, act fast to save for that special giftee.

SHOP NOW

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Deals
The Best Holiday Deals You Can Shop Right Now
These Are the Best Dyson Deals Right Now
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Elevate Your Wardrobe with These Deep Discounts
Save 20% Sitewide on Some of the Best Socks Around
The Best Men's Clothing and Shoes on Sale Now
The Internet's Favorite Pan Is on Sale for $99
Save $90 on Relwen's Huckberry-Exclusive Hoodie
Get Rare Savings on Fellow's Coffee Gear
Peloton's Game-Changing Fitness Bike Is $200 Off
This Award-Winning MagSafe Charger Is on Sale