For Just 2 Days, Standard & Strange is Offering 30% Off Nearly Everything

Standard & Strange, the expert curators and purveyors of fine apparel and goods, are knocking prices down left and right for the 2022 Winter Sale – but you have to act really fast.

By Gear Patrol Studios
standard and strange man wearing indigofera copeland shirt in dark lovat moleskin
Standard & Strange

The timing couldn't be more perfect: you're in a post-holiday coma, pressed into the couch under ten blankets that aren't totally fending off the cold. Forget watching bad movies on TV and get productive: the Standard & Strange Winter Sale is on, and... It will. Not. Last. Long. Take 30 percent off sitewide on 12/26 and 12/27 only. The end of a long year is a fantastic chance to live up to the S&S motto – "Own Fewer, Better Things" – and go full-on purge. By that, of course, we mean purge the clothing, footwear and accessories you just aren't feeling and take advantage of amazing prices on apparel and more, all meticulously selected for sale by the S&S crew. Stock up on new favorites, from boots and sweaters to tees and jeans and beyond, all from brands you already love (and plenty you're about to fall for). Some exclusions apply; see those details after the jump. Happy shopping – let's make 2023 the year of fewer, better things.

SHOP NOW

