The Two Best Massage Guns Are Having Competing Sales, and You Can Reap the Rewards

Some time ago, we pit the two top percussive massage guns, the Therabody Theragun Pro and the Hyperice Hypervolt 2 Pro, against one another. And the race was a tight one — so tight that there wasn't really a clear winner between the two. While the Theragun ultimately took the top spot, thanks to its "ample amplitude and stall force, more ergonomic profile and interchangeable batteries," the Hypervolt was a very close second, especially for those on a budget. As if the battle wasn't contentious enough, both brands are also holding holiday sales right now with savings of up to $200 off.

For those interested in the Theragun Pro, the price has dropped down to just $399 from the original MSRP of $599, offering a $200 discount to drop the price to the lowest we've ever seen. But that's not all; the brand's second-best option, the 4th-gen Theragun Elite is also discounted, as are the brand's RecoveryAir compression devices and Wave Series vibrating rollers. Long story short: just about everything is on sale at Therabody right now. You can even get some of the brand's massage guns on Amazon for similar discounts.

Not to be outdone, Hyperice is running a similar array of discounts, including dropping the Hypervolt 2 Pro down to $299 from $399. While not as steep a discount, it's still $100 cheaper than its chief competition. Similarly, the brand's line of Normatec compression devices, Vyper vibrating rollers and Venom lineup of heat therapy devices.

Whether you're shopping for a fitness fanatic this holiday season or you just want to treat yourself to some workout gear, there's really not been a better time to snag a few devices from the two top names in recovery. But time is swiftly running out, so buy while you can.

