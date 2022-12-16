The Two Best Massage Guns Are Having Competing Sales, and You Can Reap the Rewards

Some time ago, we pit the two top percussive massage guns, the Therabody Theragun Pro and the Hyperice Hypervolt 2 Pro, against one another. And the race was a tight one — so tight that there wasn't really a clear winner between the two. While the Theragun ultimately took the top spot, thanks to its "ample amplitude and stall force, more ergonomic profile and interchangeable batteries," the Hypervolt was a very close second, especially for those on a budget. As if the battle wasn't contentious enough, both brands are also holding holiday sales right now with savings of up to $200 off.
For those interested in the Theragun Pro, the price has dropped down to just $399 from the original MSRP of $599, offering a $200 discount to drop the price to the lowest we've ever seen. But that's not all; the brand's second-best option, the 4th-gen Theragun Elite is also discounted, as are the brand's RecoveryAir compression devices and Wave Series vibrating rollers. Long story short: just about everything is on sale at Therabody right now. You can even get some of the brand's massage guns on Amazon for similar discounts.
Whether you're shopping for a fitness fanatic this holiday season or you just want to treat yourself to some workout gear, there's really not been a better time to snag a few devices from the two top names in recovery. But time is swiftly running out, so buy while you can.
The latest Theragun is quieter than ever and has an OLED screen that can help you through guided sessions. If you're looking for a recovery device to help you tackle your workout plan in the new year, then this is it.
This classic shirt jacket could be the versatile staple piece you're missing in your winter wardrobe. The warm wool blend matched with the stylish twill trim will have you wanting to wear this shirt all year long.
Released last year, the j7 is outfitted with PrecisionVision Navigation to avoid obstacles in its way, and it will also learn where they are over time. A true set it and forget it, this robo vac does all the work for you.
There's no need to spend thousands on a stationary bike when you can get one for as low as $300. Echelon's indoor bike and monthly membership gives you access to live and pre-recorded classes via a 10-inch screen.
A backpack and duffel combo, Patagonia's Black Hole Duffel is virtually indestructible and made with 100% recycled polyester. It also works just as well for weekending in the woods as it does as a carry-on for holiday travel.
Although on the pricier end of the spectrum, this golf bag from Stitch Golf has the quality construction and materials to match. Plus, it comes with two strap options and will look super sleek on the golf course.
With a four-stage filtration system and an inconspicuous build, this air purifier is small but mighty. Although meant for rooms no larger than 361 square feet, our tester felt that the machine was still effective in a room with square footage in the 500s.
For those in-between weather days, this stretchy, water-resistant jacket from Relwen is just the thing. But don't let its lightness fool you — the down-alternative filling and dual closure will keep you warm when you need it most.
This small but mighty carry-on is still big enough for a 15-inch laptop and will make stowing your luggage just a little bit easier. It's outfitted with a TSA-approved lock, has 3 compartments, an exterior pocket and more.