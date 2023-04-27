Okay, so you’ve just killed your latest home workout and you’re sitting in that weird space of accomplishment and anxiousness. While you undoubtedly take pride in your training performance, you’re awaiting that all-too-familiar aching in your muscles.

Whether you dread the post-workout fatigue or wear it as a badge of honor, the effects of muscle soreness can easily spill over into your daily life. This achy feeling in your muscles is something called delayed-onset muscle syndrome, or DOMS , and it can legitimately slow you down. But what are you to do when the DOMS come running — leaving you immobilized and contemplating if the progress was worth the pain?

One way to dominate the DOMS is with a post-workout massage. A 2017 review of several studies found that athletes taking part in a massage 24, 48 or 72 hours after intense training showed significantly decreased muscle soreness ratings. We all don’t have professional massage therapists at the ready after every workout...but what if we could get the same treatment from the comfort of our couch?

Percussive massage guns can be a great tool for filling that gap, alleviating muscle soreness, whether from working out or staying hunched over in your office chair all day. Through the use of percussive therapy, these handheld recovery essentials can get you back to your comfortable self at a quicker rate, proving to be a great defense against the dreaded DOMS.

How We Tested

Ben Emminger

We’re constantly testing and reviewing fitness equipment, and with that activity comes plenty of training-related soreness. As such, our team is always on the lookout for the best massage guns available, looking at key details including stall force, amplitude, available speeds and other measurables. In addition, we also look to see if a massage gun comes with other commodities such as Bluetooth connectivity for guided sessions, or a convenient carrying case for easier storage and travel. Additionally, a massage gun should feel good in the hands throughout treatment, so we often note how ergonomic or convenient the silhouette is as we paint across any lingering aches or pains.

Now, let’s get into our picks and see which guns truly pack a punch in the recovery game.

Our Top Picks

Ekrin B37S

Ekrin Athletics BEST OVERALL MASSAGE GUN Ekrin B37S ekrinathletics.com $329.99 SHOP NOW Lockable head design ensures attachments are well secured while in use Can feel top heavy at times, depending on your grip placement

Stall Force: Up to 56 lbs.

Up to 56 lbs. Amplitude: 12mm

12mm Speeds: 5 (2,000–3,200 RPM)

Use this impressive B37S silhouette for just one session and you’ll immediately wonder why Ekrin isn’t as well-known as other brands included in this roundup. Thanks to a substantial stall force of up to 56 pounds and an efficient amplitude of 12mm, we were plenty capable of relieving any knots or pains that perked up throughout our normal training regimen. Plus, the B37S features a reactive force meter at the top of the profile, which shows you how intense you’re pressing into a target area during treatment. This was a welcome addition, especially when pounding at larger muscle groups like the quadriceps or hamstrings.

This sleek Ekrin offering also comes equipped with six attachments for a good mix of sessions, as well as a lengthy battery life of up to eight hours. Plus, a tidy and compact carrying case helps ensure your heads, charger and massage gun stay well-secured when not in-use. We also enjoyed the ergonomic angled handle, but admittedly, the overall silhouette felt somewhat top heavy when trying to grip closer to the bottom. It may be best to play around with grips and approach angles before treatment to confirm you’re able to truly attack those lingering aches, wherever they may lay.

Therabody Gen5 Theragun Pro

Therabody BEST UPGRADE MASSAGE GUN Therabody Gen5 Theragun Pro therabody.com $599.00 SHOP NOW Swivel head and ergonomic handle give plenty of versatility Just one interchangeable battery included in the base package

Stall Force: Up to 60 lbs.

Up to 60 lbs. Amplitude: 16mm

16mm Speeds: 5 (1,750–2400 RPM)

Therabody continues to be a foundational pillar in recovery, and the latest rendition of its ever-popular Theragun Pro is no exception. Now in its fifth generation , the Theragun Pro still delivers excellent quality and ergonomics thanks to the swivel head and signature triangle handle for multiple grip positions. We also really appreciate the removable battery that allows for charging and treatment at the same time, provided you purchase another power pack (the base package includes just one interchangeable unit).

The G5 Theragun Pro builds off its predecessor by offering up a more emboldened QuietForce Technology. According to the brand, this massage gun is 20 percent quieter, which can allow you to massage away your aches without feeling like your couch is set in the center of a busy mechanic’s shop . Plus, a new high-res OLED screen provides visual cues to which areas you should target, and the device itself comes equipped with four built-in routines. Obviously, though, the true power of the Gen5 Pro is unlocked when paired with the companion , which grants access to a slew of guided routines and more customizable speeds. Don’t expect to get all this technology and innovation on the cheap, however. At nearly $600, this is one of the most expensive massage guns in this roundup, let alone on the market today.

Read our review of the Therabody Gen5 Theragun Pro.

Renpho R3 Active Massage Gun

Courtesy BEST BUDGET MASSAGE GUN Renpho R3 Active Massage Gun amazon.com $199.99 $69.99 (65% off) SHOP NOW Shorter, more lightweight silhouette is easy to maneuver across various muscle groups Not a lot of stall force when compared to other massage guns in this roundup

Stall Force: Up to 25 lbs.

Up to 25 lbs. Amplitude: 10mm

10mm Speeds: 5 (1,800–3,200 RPM)

Powered by a high-powered, high-torque 150W brushless motor, this compact massage gun from Renpho is plenty approachable for both its sleekness and price point. A convenient hard carrying case with cut-outs for each of the five available attachments is a nice touch, as well.

The R3 Active Massage Gun weighs in at just 1.5 pounds, making it very maneuverable across a variety of muscle groups. Our tester noted that there were no issues trying to balance the profile in-hand during post-workout sessions, even when trying to reach far-off aches along the back and spine. While the stall force is lacking slightly, especially when compared to some other heavy hitters in this roundup, we think this can be a great option for athletes just wanting to upgrade their recovery routines without breaking the bank. Additionally, while the brand claims this device only clocks 45 decibels of sound, in testing, we found it to be a little noisier. If you plan on conducting a massage gun session as you catch up on your favorite TV show, it might be best to up the television volume a few clicks before starting.

Hyperice Hypervolt 2 Pro

Hyperice BEST MASSAGE GUN FOR AT-HOME USE Hyperice Hypervolt 2 Pro hyperice.com $399.00 $329.00 (18% off) SHOP NOW Bluetooth-compatible for guided recovery sessions No carrying case for gun, just attachments

Stall Force: Up to 60 lbs.

Up to 60 lbs. Amplitude: 14mm

14mm Speeds: 5 (1,700–2,700 RPM)

is one of the leaders in self-massage and recovery items, so it makes sense the brand offers one of the best massage guns on the market. When it comes to quality of build, there’s no question the Hypervolt 2 Pro is one of the best. This solidly built, 2.6-pound gun with an easy-to-grip silicone handle delivers an impressive 60 pounds of stall force and tops out at 2,700 percussions per minute. Fine-tuning the upgraded five available speeds is easier than ever, too, thanks to the Hypervolt 2 Pro’s dial-style controls.

One of the best features of the Hypervolt 2 Pro is its supporting . Connect your device via Bluetooth and experience guided sessions that automatically control speed and tailor recovery specifically to your desires. According to our tester, this feature was exceptionally helpful after strenuous gym sessions where they wanted to unplug for a little and let the machine do most of the work (aside from switching the attachments when necessary). While the performance speaks for itself, we do wish, however, that Hyperice would include a carrying case with the Hypervolt 2 Pro gun itself. While there is a pouch for the five available attachments, the gun sits on its own.

Read our head-to-head review of the Theragun Pro and the Hypervolt 2 Pro.

Lyric Therapeutic Massager

Amazon MOST AESTHETICALLY-PLEASING MASSAGE GUN Lyric Therapeutic Massager amazon.com $199.99 SHOP NOW WiFi capability keeps the device loaded with updated routines and guides More of a rhythmic massager than a true percussive massage gun

Stall Force: 8-16 lbs.

8-16 lbs. Amplitude: 12mm

12mm Speeds: Up to 4,000 RPM

Unlike most massagers on the market that hype their percussive force, Lyric’s design and interface really trumpet the wellness aspect of vibration technology. Toward that end, this unit features a wider range of frequencies with a lower amplitude and vibrations that come in waves, mimicking the body’s natural rhythms. A user-friendly touchscreen on the back enables you to select the goal of your session, be it “Energy,” to kick off your morning, “Pain Relief” after a tough workout or “Calm,” after a stressful day.

The Lyric Therapeutic Massager is also WiFi-enabled with a companion app for guided sessions, with the touchscreen handily indicating which body parts to hit as you progress. Need to reach those lower back muscles? A long-reach handle conveniently allows you to get at less-accessible spots. Lyric comes in toned-down colors and a streamlined form factor — its charger and four attachments are integrated into a little rectangle that cradles and powers up the unit itself — further reflecting its aspiration to fit seamlessly into your life, home and self-care routine. While we wouldn’t use this as our go-to massage gun for post-workout strains, this could be an excellent addition to your living room or nightstand for those less intense sessions where you just want to liven up or wind down your day.

Hyperice Hypervolt Go 2

Hyperice BEST MASSAGE GUN FOR ATHLETES Hyperice Hypervolt Go 2 hyperice.com £129.00 SHOP NOW Convenient, ergonomic design that's easily thrown in a gym or sports bag Only three speeds to choose from

Stall Force: Up to 40 lbs.

Up to 40 lbs. Amplitude: 10mm

10mm Speeds: 3 (2,200–3,200 RPM)

Lightweight and portable, the Hypervolt Go 2 packs plenty of muscle-relieving stamina in a small, easy-to-use frame. At just 1.5 pounds, this compact massage gun feels weightless in your hands as you paint over your targeted muscles — whether in the gym or in the throws of a Home Run Derby . The angled handle also adds to the comfort for a more ergonomic feel. We also enjoyed how simple toggling through the three available speeds were thanks to the single power button at the back of the device. There’s also an LED band at the base of the handle that indicates battery life, providing a clear picture when you need to recharge.

The Hypervolt Go 2 comes with both a flat and bullet head and also offers guided routines and recovery suggestions tailored to the Hypervolt Go 2 with the Hyperice app – although the Go 2 is not Bluetooth-compatible for a truly guided experience. All of these factors make this massage gun an excellent addition to any sports or gym bag , regardless of its lack of a carrying case. Our tester routinely swapped the Hypervolt Go 2 between their gym tote and softball bag throughout testing with no issues whatsoever, highlighting how the lightweight frame and intuitive toggles were a welcome perk between sets or innings. Yes, there are silhouettes offering more speeds and lengthier amplitudes, but for quick treatments that aren’t as involved, this is a definite must-own.

Ekrin Bantam

Ekrin Athletics BEST MASSAGE GUN FOR TRAVEL Ekrin Bantam ekrinathletics.com $149.99 SHOP NOW Includes four attachments and a compact carrying case Can be surprisingly loud at its highest speed

Stall Force: Up to 35 lbs.

Up to 35 lbs. Amplitude: 10mm

10mm Speeds: 3 (2,000–3,200 RPM)

As another compact massage gun, we prefer this Ekrin profile due to its added conveniences that make it ideal for travel and storage. Unlike the above Hypervolt Go 2, this sleek and comfortable Bantam massage gun comes equipped with four available attachments, as well as a handy carrying case to keep everything nice and tidy whether thrown in a training tote or carry-on . Our tester also highlighted the included USB-C charging cable , which made charging through a laptop or extra wall adapter plenty feasible.

Compactness aside, the Bantam is also a great massage gun for its measurables alone. The 35-pound stall force is very impressive given the device’s minute 1.1-pound frame. Plus, the three available speeds give a good range that can tackle post-workout or post-travel aches. We did notice, though, that this Ekrin silhouette is louder than other small massage guns, which may be a bit of a nuisance when trying to unwind after a hard gym session or lengthy flight.

Brazyn Talon Massager

Courtesy BEST MASSAGE GUN FOR BACK AND SPINE Brazyn Talon Massager brazynlife.com $269.00 SHOP NOW Added arm attachments make reaching back and shoulder muscles much easier Difficult to apply added pressure when utilizing the extensions

Stall Force: Up to 30 lbs.

Up to 30 lbs. Amplitude: 12.5mm

12.5mm Speeds: 4 (2,150–3,200 RPM)

Want to reap the benefits of percussive therapy across those hard-to-reach areas like your upper back and shoulder blades? The Talon from Brazyn Life includes convenient extension arms that allow for a true full-body coverage. The four included heads provide a nice variety to the treatments available, and we really enjoyed the Gua Sha Scraper that, when used properly, added another layer of recovery to our normal routines.

The up to 30 pounds of stall force built into the Brazen Talon was plenty powerful to target upper back pains, but we did begin to notice one detriment to the extended design. Because you’re controlling the massage gun from an extended handle, you’re unable to dig into knotted muscles without really torquing on the silhouette. This is more on the geometry of the tool itself rather than the massage gun, so take this callout with a grain of salt. Still, despite the lack of pressure, this massage gun offering turned out to be a true blessing for our upper back, and when you take into consideration that this $270 kit includes, essentially, three recovery tools in one, it’s a fantastic steal.

Sportneer Elite D9 Percussive Massage Gun

Courtesy QUIETEST MASSAGE GUN Sportneer Elite D9 Percussive Massage Gun sportneer.com $129.99 $64.99 (50% off) SHOP NOW Quiet motor allows for nonintrusive massage therapy Power button can be finicky at times

Stall Force: Up to 35 lbs.

Up to 35 lbs. Amplitude: 11mm

11mm Speeds: 6 (1,300–3,200 RPM)

Sometimes, you want to multitask and take part in a quality massage while watching your favorite movie or tv show. Sadly, though, some massage guns can have loud motors that make listening in on your favorite scenes a bit of a struggle. With a listed output of just 40 decibels, the Sportneer Elite D9 massage gun is the perfect way to get a deep tissue treatment while catching up on your queue. We enjoyed the subtle hum of its 16.8V brushless motor, giving us the relief we desired without sounding like a construction site or power-tool-fueled DIY project.

Additionally, the Elite D9 also features six attachments for a variety of muscle-targeting goodness, and getting to those aches and pains is comfortable thanks to the triangular handle that sits nicely in the palm of your hand. The simple display lets you toggle through six available speeds, but our tester was quick to note that engaging the power button could be tricky at times. The manual says to hold the button “for a moment” to turn the device on and off, but determining how long said moment should be took some getting used to.

Other Good Options

Urikar Pro 1 Heated Massage Gun

Urikar BEST HEATED MASSAGE GUN Urikar Pro 1 Heated Massage Gun urikar.com $149.99 SHOP NOW Ceramic heat attachment reaches temperature quickly Rotating arm can be awkward to handle if not set properly

Stall Force: Up to 45 lbs.

Up to 45 lbs. Amplitude: 12mm

12mm Speeds: 6 (1,200–3,600 RPM)

Heat can also be a helpful recovery tool if you’re looking to soothe muscles and reduce any targeted pain. Combining these effective benefits with the power of massage therapy, the Pro 1 for Urikar delivers plenty of relaxing sensations that can help reduce stress and melt away any lingering aches. The impressive 45 pounds of stall force allows you to really dive deep into those hard-to-reach areas, and the 12mm of amplitude provides enough penetration to tackle those deep tissue aches. The special ceramic head heats up to 104–113 degrees Fahrenheit for a soothing feel as you glide across your targeted areas.

The Pro 1 also features constant speed, fluctuation, stairway and heating modes, offering a wide variety of modalities to best curate your recovery. Choose from one of the eight available attachments and fire into another great session.

Bob and Brad D6 Pro

Amazon BEST THERAGUN ALTERNATIVE Bob and Brad D6 Pro amazon.com $249.99 SHOP NOW Ergonomic trapezoidal design allows for multiple grips for better maneuverability No companion app for guided sessions

Stall Force: Up to 85 lbs.

Up to 85 lbs. Amplitude: 16mm

16mm Speeds: 6 (1,500–2,500 RPM)

While we’ve outlined plenty of well-to-do massage guns in this guide, it’s hard to shake Therabody’s recognition in the space. The brand’s ergonomic triangle design is easily recognizable, and the motors used across its lineup are some of the best in the category. Still, there are other silhouettes providing just enough in-hand comfort and power, like this geometric wonder from Bob and Brad. Our tester enjoyed this D6 Pro for its trapezoidal profile that allowed for a number of grip points, and the head toggle feature can create varying approach angles, similar to Therabody’s flagship Pro lineup. Plus, the 85-pound stall force rating is plenty powerful for getting down and dirty with your most embedded knots and pains.

The Bob and Brad D6 Pro also comes with a convenient hard shell carrying case for better storage, as well as a comprehensive guide outlining a number of massage gun treatment areas and sessions. Still, though, Therabody has this profile beat when it comes to connectivity — there’s no companion app that can link your massage gun to your smartphone for guided treatment. But for near-identical features at less than half the cost of a Pro-model Theragun, we’re okay if our post-workout recovery is a little more utilitarian.

Therabody Gen2 Theragun Mini

Courtesy BEST MINI MASSAGE GUN Therabody Gen2 Theragun Mini therabody.com $199.00 SHOP NOW Ergonomic profile that’s great for targeting the hands, feet and neck Shorter battery life than previous iteration

Stall Force: N/A

N/A Amplitude: 12mm

12mm Speeds: 3 (1,750–2,400 RPM)

Not every recovery session needs “the big guns,” which is where miniature models can be of great benefit. We’ve enjoyed the ergonomic, comfortable design of the Theragun Mini from Therabody as it conveniently fits your hand unlike other models out there. The latest iteration of this profile is even more form-fitting, thanks to a design that’s 20% smaller and 30% lighter than its predecessor. The relatively quiet Mini can be an exceptional pick for those days when you just want to relax rather than sign up for a full-scale treatment, too.

This “Mini 2.0” from Therabody also adds to the kit with three included attachments (an improvement over the singular-attachment package of version one), and it’s still compatible with all fourth and fifth-generation massage gun attachments from Therabody. This means that if you already own a , or , you can use their available heads interchangeably. Should it be the only massage gun in your arsenal? Probably not. Is it a good addition, especially for Theragun owners? Absolutely.

Achedaway Pro

Amazon MOST POWERFUL MASSAGE GUN Achedaway Pro amazon.com $299.00 SHOP NOW Surprisingly quiet despite its impressive motor and stall force Larger footprint might not be the most nimble, especially when compared to lighter profiles

Stall Force: Up to 80 lbs.

Up to 80 lbs. Amplitude: 16mm

16mm Speeds: 5 (1,700–2,800 RPM)

Need a gun that’s up for any challenging recovery session? This behemoth from Achedaway houses an impressive 26V Brushless high-torque motor capable of speeds up to 2,800 RPM and stall forces up to 80 pounds. Despite what’s under the hood, our tester was surprised to learn how quiet this profile was mid-treatment, keeping sessions to a subtle hum rather than a constant rattling.

In addition to the specifications, this Achedawy Pro is also noteworthy for its secure carrying case and four available attachments. This helps keep each session as fresh as ever without crowding your gym bag or storage shelves when not in-use. Be warned, though, that this powerful massage gun is definitely a larger tool of the trade. Some athletes may find it difficult to handle the lengthier handle and top heavy design.

Dr. Massage Prowlr Orbital Massage Gun

Amazon BEST ORBITAL MASSAGE GUN Dr. Massage Prowlr Massage Gun amazon.com $119.99 $99.99 (17% off) SHOP NOW Intuitive controls at the rear of the massage gun for easier toggling and adjustments Lack of a carrying case makes storage a bit of a chore

Stall Force: Up to 44 lbs.

Up to 44 lbs. Amplitude: N/A

N/A Speeds: 3 (1,200–1,800 RPM)

Massage guns don’t always need to pound away at tired muscles for optimal treatment. After all, there are other massage styles out there providing similar relief. Channeling the massage technique of shiatsu — a finger-pressure method that focuses on pressure points and lighter sweeping to relieve pain and discomfort — the Prowlr from Dr. Massage takes aim at your knots and aches by kneading them away rather than hammering them out. In testing, we found this treatment to be a nice reprieve from the typical deep tissue treatment, and the three included attachments allowed for a good mix of contact areas.

In addition, the Prowlr also boasts a large battery life of up to 10 hours, making it one of the best in the category when it comes to using power efficiently. Still, though, there are some faults with this unique silhouette. For one, the massage modality is great for activations and minor knots, but those wanting deeper penetration would be better off with a more traditional massage gun profile. Additionally, our tester found that storing the Prowlr took some planning, as the package does not come with a carrying case to keep the device, attachments and charging cable neatly organized.

Read our review of the Dr. Massage Prowlr Orbital Massage Gun .

What Is Percussive Therapy?

When you use a percussive massage gun on your sore muscles, you’re taking part in what’s known as percussive therapy. This recovery method targets soft tissue pain by rapidly stimulating blood flow in the targeted area. Rather than simply vibrating your muscles or ligaments, Dr. Jason Wersland, DC, founder and Chief Wellness Officer of , says the benefit of percussive therapy lies in its ability to reach deeper into the muscle. “While vibration therapy feels good on the surface of the body, it’s a 'global' experience as opposed to a targeted one. Percussive therapy targets treatment areas by reaching deep enough into the muscle to increase the amount of blood flow and oxygen needed for efficient treatment and recovery.”

A good real-life comparison to percussive therapy would be the Swedish massage technique of tapotement. Using rhythmic chops, slaps and beats along the body, this technique aims to stimulate stressed muscles and release toxins from your tissues by increasing blood flow at certain points along your profile.

How to Choose a Percussive Massage Gun

There are a number of percussive massage guns on the market — from professional-grade heavy-hitters to budget-friendly picks perfect for the everyday fitness enthusiast. But what separates each device, and how do you know if the gun you choose packs enough punch in its design?

The most notable differences between percussive massage guns can be found in the quality of build and two key performance stats called stall force and amplitude. Stall force is the amount of pressure needed for the gun to stop applying perpendicular force into the muscle. Essentially, the gun’s power peaks. Amplitude, on the other hand, measures how much distance the massage gun head can travel back and forth.

Most budget guns will have a stall force of around 20 to 30 pounds and an amplitude of 8 to 10mm, while mid- and higher-tier guns will have 40 to 50 pounds of stall force and 12mm to 16mm of amplitude. These numbers alter the effectiveness of the device and whether it provides vibration therapy or percussive stimulation. If there’s not enough perpendicular force applied to your soft tissue, and the amplitude is not great enough for the head to travel off the body, the gun cannot reach as deep into the muscles. Of course, there are exceptions to these guidelines, depending on the gun’s overall size, motor capacity and intended use. These are just rough numbers to help you better identify which measurables should be worth your time while searching for that perfect profile.

If you’re just looking for temporary relief from sore muscles and are not concerned with the potential sports performance benefits, the less expensive guns will be more than suitable. However, if your primary goal is to aid fitness recovery and performance, expect to pay a little more for a gun that’s up to the task.

