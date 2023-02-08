Save 30% on One of Our Favorite Performance Dress Shirts from Rhone

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today and sign up for our Daily Deals newsletter.
If you're one of the many workers that are heading back to the office, whether full-time or part-time, odds are you need to refresh your wardrobe for those days when you need something more than the tee you've been rocking for the past three years. This is where a performance dress shirt comes in. Made to look nice enough for the office but primed for movement — think bike commutes or sweaty subway rides — the best of the best will keep you from arriving to that big meeting looking disheveled. This is where Rhone's Commuter Shirt comes in.
We love the Rhone shirt for its clever details like hidden collar buttons to keep things in order up top and anti-odor tech that keeps you fresh on the hottest days. Plus, unlike most dress shirts, the Commuter Shirt is machine washable, saving you a trip to the dry cleaners once a week. If you're looking to cop, just do so soon, as sizes never last when Rhone drops prices.