The Perfect Entry-Level Mac Is at Its Lowest Price Ever

There was a time — back before the Cupertino brand forced us all to grant space on our phones for a U2 album, in a time when Caesars' "Jerk It Out" conjured images of silhouettes dancing in front of colorful backdrops — when Apple's computers weren't what we might call "approachable." But times have changed in 2023, evidenced by the fact that actually got cheaper with the latest major upgrade. And now, what our tech editor calls the "perfect entry-level Mac" is more affordable than ever, thanks to a 12 percent discount on Amazon, dropping it to the lowest price we've ever seen.

Apple 2023 Mac Mini Desktop Computer amazon.com $799.00 $699.99 (12% off) SHOP NOW

The discount applies to the 512GB model — technically an upgrade from the "true" entry-level 256GB option — dropping the price from $799 to $699.99. And you still get access to the brand's impressive M2 processor, ultra-fast and efficient unified memory, simple plug-and-play convenience and gorgeous space-saving design. As we said, this is the lowest price we've seen so far on the 2023 Mac Mini. So, if you're in the market for a new desktop, we'd highly recommend scooping this one up while you can.