Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

The Perfect Entry-Level Mac Is at Its Lowest Price Ever

Score the 2023 Mac Mini with the M2 chip for $100 less than normal.

By Sean Tirman
mac mini
Amazon

There was a time — back before the Cupertino brand forced us all to grant space on our phones for a U2 album, in a time when Caesars' "Jerk It Out" conjured images of silhouettes dancing in front of colorful backdrops — when Apple's computers weren't what we might call "approachable." But times have changed in 2023, evidenced by the fact that the brand's entry-level Mac Mini computer actually got cheaper with the latest major upgrade. And now, what our tech editor calls the "perfect entry-level Mac" is more affordable than ever, thanks to a 12 percent discount on Amazon, dropping it to the lowest price we've ever seen.

Apple 2023 Mac Mini Desktop Computer

amazon.com
$799.00
$699.99 (12% off)
SHOP NOW

The discount applies to the 512GB model — technically an upgrade from the "true" entry-level 256GB option — dropping the price from $799 to $699.99. And you still get access to the brand's impressive M2 processor, ultra-fast and efficient unified memory, simple plug-and-play convenience and gorgeous space-saving design. As we said, this is the lowest price we've seen so far on the 2023 Mac Mini. So, if you're in the market for a new desktop, we'd highly recommend scooping this one up while you can.

SAVE NOW

