Today's Top Stories
1
The Best Deals You Can Shop Right Now
2
Bake Indoors, Bake Outdoors: Meet the Ooni Volt 12
3
The Joys of a Cheap American Military Watch
4
Ford Could Have a Wild New SUV Feature Coming
5
Find Yourself on Island Time in the Outer Banks

This Life-Saving Outdoor Water Filter Brand Also Makes Home Filters — and They're on Sale

LifeStraw's at-home pitchers and dispensers may be the best Brita alternative, especially at 20 percent off.

By Grace Cooper
lifestraw pitcher
LifeStraw

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today and sign up for our Daily Deals newsletter.

If you're a frequent camper or hiker, you're probably familiar with LifeStraw's life-saving water filtration tech. We mostly know the brand for its portable straw, called the LifeStraw, that filters out bacteria, parasites, microplastics and more, allowing you to drink directly from a water source. But even if you aren't hitting the trails, you probably want your everyday drinking water to be free of those things too. Enter LifeStraw's home pitchers and dispensers. Ranging in capacity from 7 to 18 cups, the brand's home products are also currently on sale for 20 percent off.

LifeStraw Home 7-Cup Glass Pitcher

lifestraw.com
$64.95
$51.96 (20% off)
SHOP NOW

LifeStraw Home 10-Cup Pitcher

lifestraw.com
$49.95
$39.96 (20% off)
SHOP NOW

LifeStraw Home Dispenser

lifestraw.com
$64.95
$51.96 (20% off)
SHOP NOW

Both the dispenser and pitchers have a membrane microfilter (which will last about a year) and carbon filter (that needs to be replaced every two months), and LifeStraw claims it has the only pitcher/dispenser on the market that filters out bacteria and parasites. Additionally, the filters also decrease lead, mercury, chemicals, pesticides, microplastics, dirt and more in your water. (For reference, the popular water filter brand Brita only targets chlorine, mercury, cadmium, copper and zinc in its standard filter.) And from an aesthetic standpoint, LifeStraw's pitchers are available in multiple colors in both plastic and glass, and the plastic dispenser (available in four colors) sports a relatively slim design that's perfect for saving valuable shelf space in your fridge.

Whether you're a loyal LifeStraw user on the trail or you're just looking to improve your water quality, don't sleep on the brand's at-home water filters. You obviously can't put a price on your own water quality, but the 20 percent discount makes it just that much more enticing.

Related Stories
The Best Water Bottles of 2022
The Case for Plastic Water Bottles
Meet the Man Perfecting the Water Bottle Cage
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Deals
These Are REI's Best Outlet Sale Deals
Nectar Is Offering 40% Off Mattresses and More
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Save $100 on Our Favorite Traeger Grills
Save up to 50% at On Running's Last Season Sale
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
The Best Deals You Can Shop Right Now
These Are the Best Spring Patio Furniture Sales
Lululemon Made Too Much — Time to Cash In
The Best Cast-Iron Skillet You Can Buy Is on Sale
This AirTag-Compatible Dog Collar Is on Sale