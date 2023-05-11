Get Ready for a Faster, More Comfortable Ride with Upway

Built for city commuting, meet the Upway Stromer collection

By Gear Patrol Studios
man holding up up way bike in flowery field
Upway

Upway’s Stromer collection is built around two core models: the Stromer Sport and the Stromer Comfort. Between these, fans can pick from standard ST1 models or level up to the ultra ST2 range. Designed for speed, usability and versatility, every bike is powered by an 814 Wh battery (and built to hit 28 mph), so you can count on up to 90 miles of range no matter which model you pick. The bikes are also offered in several different sizes and configurations to ensure every rider can find a comfortable ride. Best of all, as part of the brand’s Spring Sale, the entire 2022 Stromer E-Bike collection is currently available for up to an extra $450 off. Want to double down on savings? Readers can also use code gearpatrol for an extra five percent off.

Price: $3,000 - $3,800

SHOP NOW

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Deals
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
The Best Deals You Can Shop Right Now
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Get an Exclusive $350 Off the Best Mattress
Cop Some of Kelly Slater's Trunks at a Discount
The New and Improved Always Pan 2.0 Is 25% Off
Save $250 on the Peloton of Rowing Machines Now
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Shop the Best Deals on Outdoor and Camping Gear
Save Big on the Best EDC Knives at Blade HQ
Save Up to $170 on Theragun Massage Tools