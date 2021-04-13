Save on the Perfect Portable Fire Pit for Your Backyard

It’s as tall as your forearm and as wide as your computer monitor and as heavy as a beagle, and it saves you time spent clearing a space for a fire, tending to a fire and cleaning up that space the following morning. It also isn’t gaudy, unlike many home fire pits out there, making it perfectly capable to throw down in your backyard. Holes in the base and top of the pit allow air to reach the fire and feed a hotter, more consistent blaze. The higher heat and superior ventilation also cut down on smoke, so you’re less likely to have your neighbors call the cops on you.
The Solo Stove Ranger fire pit is on sale now for $230 — 15 percent off its usual price.
According to our editors, this is the best overall synthetic down jacket to buy in 2021. It is a no-frills insulation layer that has some stretch for comfort and has been updated with a more relaxed fit than previous iterations.
Dyson makes some of the smartest home appliances around, including its exceptional fans and air purifiers. This one has both — a combo that will come in handy for allergy season and as temperatures warm this spring and summer.
It is just about time to start hanging out outside, thank goodness. This Adirondack chair takes one of the most classic outdoor chair silhouettes and twists it just a bit to make it distinctly DWR, which we love.
When it comes to deciding where to spend your money on clothes, we have two words: elevated basics. This jacket is a classic silhouette but has an attention to detail you won't find anywhere. Plus, it is made in New York.
