Save on the Perfect Portable Fire Pit for Your Backyard

Though there is a degree of satisfaction in a fire you build piece-by-piece, Solo Stove’s portable fire pits make a backyard burn a lot simpler.

It’s as tall as your forearm and as wide as your computer monitor and as heavy as a beagle, and it saves you time spent clearing a space for a fire, tending to a fire and cleaning up that space the following morning. It also isn’t gaudy, unlike many home fire pits out there, making it perfectly capable to throw down in your backyard. Holes in the base and top of the pit allow air to reach the fire and feed a hotter, more consistent blaze. The higher heat and superior ventilation also cut down on smoke, so you’re less likely to have your neighbors call the cops on you.

The Solo Stove Ranger fire pit is on sale now for $230 — 15 percent off its usual price.

Price: $270 $230

