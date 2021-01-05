One of the Best Office Chairs on the Planet Is Over $100 Off

Looking for more of the best deals? Check out Today's Best Deals, where we collect the best savings, discounts and promotions every day.
Office furniture and Steelcase may as well be synonymous. The company may not be the maker of the office chair (by most accounts, that would be Herman Miller’s Aeron), but its Gesture seating was — and still is — a game-changer.
Gesture was released seven years ago and represented something of a shift in how Steelcase viewed products for office use. Mostly, it showed the company understood the office worker of real life is not an android — more simply, people naturally slouch, bend, lean and sit on chairs how they please, not how models in a showroom might.
The 106-year-old company embarked on a mission to figure out how the common folk sit and, after a survey of over 2,000 office employees across six continents, it decided it better for the chair to match the man than the man to match the chair.
Ergonomic office chairs strive to maintain contact with as much as the seated person’s body as possible — this ensures the body isn’t holding itself up or tensing the muscles any more than it needs to. The Gesture chair is shaped and structured exactly for this and it doesn’t drop when leaning back, as most passively ergonomic chairs will — another common contact breakpoint. The arms adjust up and down, like many chairs do, but also in and out, which cuts back on the user leaning over and putting stress on their neck.
We consider the Gesture the Best Upgrade Office Chair thanks to its ability to be adjustable for anyone and still be comfortable, as well as the premium materials it uses.
The Jabra Elite Active 85t are sports-focused headphones with noise-canceling technology and great sound quality for listening to music and taking calls. Also compatible with Siri, Alexa or Google Assistant, this is one of our top picks for sports-focused earbuds.
With a 38mm-wide steel case, two-tone look, and a vibrantly blue striated dial, this is retro at it's best. A domed acrylic crystal adds to its retro feel, and the ’70s-style bracelet gives it that extra touch of character.
Easily one of the most versatile pieces of cookware in your kitchen, this French/Dutch oven provides the even temperature distribution that cast iron is known for. Finished with crack- and chip-resistant enamel, it also looks good in any cooking space.
Proof has mastered technical apparel that captures city style while standing up to the harshest conditions. This popover boasts 80g fill down, DWR coating, and soft, stretchy material making it practical for everyday wear.
The trucker jacket has been part of the style zeitgeist for decades and doesn't look to be going anywhere. Type III trucker style and a fuzzy sherpa lining join forces to make a jacket you will want to wear every day.
Deemed our Best Upgrade Cooler for two years running, the Venture is rated to hold up for up to two weeks. It might be slightly less sleek than some of our other favorites, but it's just as rugged and capable of keeping your goods cold for extended periods of time.
