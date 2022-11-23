Simplehuman Trash Cans Are Worth the Hype — And We Found a Rare Sale

Looking for more Black Friday deals? Bookmark our collection page, where we'll be highlighting the best savings, discounts and promotions throughout the month.

Let’s get this out of way: $300 is still a lot of money to spend on a trash can, and you’re right to be skeptical. But Simplehuman makes what can only be described as the Tesla of trash cans. From voice control to motion sensors, these stainless steel cans have a silver ion coating that keeps them sanitary and fingerprint-free. Ranging in price from $30 to $300, Simplehuman's high-tech trash receptacles rarely go on sale — but today's your lucky day. For Black Friday, you can get 25 percent off the brand's high-tech home goods. Plus, sign up for a membership and you can get another 10 percent off with the code MEMBER10. And don't be fooled by the word "membership." It's free to sign up for an account, and you'll even get access to exclusive products and free shipping.



Rectangular Step Can Simplehuman simplehuman.com $150.00 $94.50 (37% off) SAVE NOW

58L Voice + Motion Dual Compartment Rectangular Sensor Can Simplehuman simplehuman.com $300.00 $202.50 (32% off) SAVE NOW

One of the best buys of the sale is Simplehuman's 45-liter rectangular step can, which is going for $95 down from $140. Additionally, the 58-liter dual-compartment sensor can you see above is the most expensive and is almost $100 off thanks to the sale. Simpleuman's step cans boast a pedal that is engineered to last 150,000 steps (about 20 years of normal use). The trash cans feature patented technology that dampens the noise from opening and closing the lid, and the internal hinge is designed in such a way that you can place it against the wall without scratching it. Perhaps most importantly, the trash cans are airtight and keep foul odors at bay. And you can even buy refill cartridges for the odor-absorbing pod that comes with the can. Plus, Simplehuman designs its own liners, so your trash bag will fit like a glove. And if that's not enough, some of the cans come with sensors — both motion- and voice-operated — that allow you to open the can hands-free, making it much more sanitary than most other lidded cans.

Steel Frame Dishrack Simplehuman simplehuman.com $100.00 $67.50 (32% off) SAVE NOW

Although dropping a couple of hundred dollars on a trash can may still seem like a lot, keep in mind that Simplehuman's cans are easy on the eyes and outperform the competition in almost every way. Plus, Simpleuhuman also sells other home goods, like the best dish rack you can buy (pictured above) that's also included in the sale. Whether you're able to drop hundreds or want to spend closer to $50, this rare sale is worth shopping while you can.

SAVE NOW