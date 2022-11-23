Today's Top Stories
1
The Best Black Friday Deals You Can Shop Online
2
G-SHOCK Goes Gold
3
All the Best Gifts on Sale for Black Friday
4
The 2022 GP100: The Full List of Winners
5
Meet KÜHL’s New Temperature-Regulating AKTIVATOR

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Simplehuman Trash Cans Are Worth the Hype — And We Found a Rare Sale

Get 25% off the brand's high-tech home goods, plus an extra 10% off when you sign up for a free account.

By Grace Cooper
simplehuman 58liter rectangular sensor trash can set
Simplehuman

Looking for more Black Friday deals? Bookmark our collection page, where we'll be highlighting the best savings, discounts and promotions throughout the month.

black friday and cyber monday deals 2022

Let’s get this out of way: $300 is still a lot of money to spend on a trash can, and you’re right to be skeptical. But Simplehuman makes what can only be described as the Tesla of trash cans. From voice control to motion sensors, these stainless steel cans have a silver ion coating that keeps them sanitary and fingerprint-free. Ranging in price from $30 to $300, Simplehuman's high-tech trash receptacles rarely go on sale — but today's your lucky day. For Black Friday, you can get 25 percent off the brand's high-tech home goods. Plus, sign up for a membership and you can get another 10 percent off with the code MEMBER10. And don't be fooled by the word "membership." It's free to sign up for an account, and you'll even get access to exclusive products and free shipping.

Rectangular Step Can
Simplehuman simplehuman.com
$150.00
$94.50 (37% off)
SAVE NOW
58L Voice + Motion Dual Compartment Rectangular Sensor Can
Simplehuman simplehuman.com
$300.00
$202.50 (32% off)
SAVE NOW

One of the best buys of the sale is Simplehuman's 45-liter rectangular step can, which is going for $95 down from $140. Additionally, the 58-liter dual-compartment sensor can you see above is the most expensive and is almost $100 off thanks to the sale. Simpleuman's step cans boast a pedal that is engineered to last 150,000 steps (about 20 years of normal use). The trash cans feature patented technology that dampens the noise from opening and closing the lid, and the internal hinge is designed in such a way that you can place it against the wall without scratching it. Perhaps most importantly, the trash cans are airtight and keep foul odors at bay. And you can even buy refill cartridges for the odor-absorbing pod that comes with the can. Plus, Simplehuman designs its own liners, so your trash bag will fit like a glove. And if that's not enough, some of the cans come with sensors — both motion- and voice-operated — that allow you to open the can hands-free, making it much more sanitary than most other lidded cans.

Steel Frame Dishrack
Simplehuman simplehuman.com
$100.00
$67.50 (32% off)
SAVE NOW

Although dropping a couple of hundred dollars on a trash can may still seem like a lot, keep in mind that Simplehuman's cans are easy on the eyes and outperform the competition in almost every way. Plus, Simpleuhuman also sells other home goods, like the best dish rack you can buy (pictured above) that's also included in the sale. Whether you're able to drop hundreds or want to spend closer to $50, this rare sale is worth shopping while you can.

SAVE NOW

Related Stories
The Best Dish Drying Racks for Every Kitchen
Stop Storing Your Kitchen Knives in a Wood Block
Cooking More? You Should Buy an Anti-Fatigue Mat

Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today

sponsored deal gigatech gaming desktop rig
Gigatech’s Gaming Titan 5 Gaming Desktop

SHOP NOW

Up to 5% Off

Powered by a Core i5-10400 (6-Cores, 12-Threads) processor, the Gaming Titan 5 can be used to play Triple-A games at even higher frame rates so you can hone and optimize your reaction speed. For a limited time, take five percent off all orders with code GEAR5.

Pax 3 Complete Kit
Pax 3 Complete Kit
PAX pax.com
SAVE NOW

$250 $175 (30% OFF)

With exact temperature control, an easy-to-use single button design and an amazing 10-year warranty, the Pax 3 is the best weed vape you can buy — and it's $75 off right now.

THESE ARE THE BEST WEED VAPES

L.L.Bean x Todd Snyder Wool Shirt Jacket
L.L.Bean x Todd Snyder Wool Shirt Jacket
L.L.Bean x Todd Snyder toddsnyder.com
SAVE NOW

$149 $104 (30% OFF W/ CODE BLACKFRIDAY30)

Giants of the menswear industry collide in this collaboration, and the results truly speak for themselves. This super-stylish wool shirt jacket is perfect for the cooler weather and goes with pretty much anything and everything.

READ ABOUT THE BEST SHIRT JACKETS

Apple AirPods Pro 2
Apple AirPods Pro 2
Apple amazon.com
SAVE NOW

$249 $200 (20% OFF)

Only just released a few months ago, Apple's new version of the AirPods Pro are already on sale at their lowest price ever.

READ OUR REVIEW OF THE AIRPODS PRO 2

All-Weather Duckboot
All-Weather Duckboot
All-Weather huckberry.com
SAVE NOW

$188 $150 (20% OFF)

Instead of feeling like a bulky rain boot, these duck boots essentially feel and function like a sneaker. They're lightweight and comfortable, while also offering great stability and traction.

READ MORE ABOUT THE BEST DUCK BOOTS

Lululemon Studio Mirror
Lululemon Studio Mirror
mirror.co
SAVE NOW

$1,495 $745 (50% OFF)

This double duty full-length mirror and home gym machine will upgrade your at-home workouts. From live classes to personal training, you'll practically have a full-service gym without having to leave your space.

READ MORE ABOUT THE BEST HOME GYM MACHINES

Flint and Tinder 10-Year Pullover Hoodie in Navy
Flint and Tinder 10-Year Pullover Hoodie in Navy
huckberry.com
SAVE NOW

$118 $88 (25% OFF)

The aptly-named 10-year Hoodie promises at least a decade of wear, thanks to sturdy construction and quality materials. Plus, the double-lined hood and 23 ounces of fleece will keep you warm.

READ ABOUT THE BEST ZIP-UP HOODIES

Ten Thousand Seamless Shirt
Ten Thousand Seamless Shirt
tenthousand.cc
SAVE NOW

$64 $39 (39% OFF)

Designed with body-mapped mesh for extra breathability and comfort during long workouts at the gym, this seamless shirt lives up to expectations. (Trust us, we tested it.)

READ OUR REVIEW OF THE TEN THOUSAND SEAMLESS SHIRT

KitchenAid Professional 5 Plus Series 5 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer
KitchenAid Professional 5 Plus Series 5 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer
kitchenaid.com
SAVE NOW

$450 $250 (44% OFF)

KitchenAid's signature 5-quart stand mixer is a whopping $200 off, boasting 10 speeds and over 10 compatible attachments to help you cook, bake and more.

EVERY KITCHEN NEEDS THESE SMALL APPLIANCES

Saturdays NYC All Terrain Active Long Sleeve Tee
Saturdays NYC All Terrain Active Long Sleeve Tee
Saturdays NYC saturdaysnyc.com
SAVE NOW

$110 $83 (25% OFF)

From the brand's highly coveted All Terrain collection, this stylish long sleeve is perfect for getting out and getting active on those chillier days, but it also makes a great lounge piece for day-to-day style, as well.

READ ABOUT THE BEST COLD WEATHER RUNNING GEAR

Onsen Bath Towel Set
Onsen Bath Towel Set
Onsen huckberry.com
SAVE NOW

$100 $70 (30% OFF)

This towel set from Onsen not only has a beautiful waffle weave texture and design, but it is also super absorbent. Plus, the towels are lightweight, quick-drying and OEKO-TEX certified.

READ ABOUT THE BEST WAFFLE WEAVE BATH TOWELS

Dyson V8 Absolute Vacuum
Dyson V8 Absolute Vacuum
Dyson dyson.com
SAVE NOW

$500 $350 (30% OFF)

This is the guaranteed lowest price you're going to find on one of the best bang-for-your-buck cordless stick vacuums ever made. If there's cleaning in your future, go no further than this space-saving magic wand.

READ EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT DYSON

Bombas Men's Merino Wool Calf Socks
Bombas Men's Merino Wool Calf Socks
bombas.com
SAVE NOW

$20 $16 (20% OFF W/ CODE BIGSALE20)

These Bombas socks are guaranteed to keep you warm and comfortable during long winter days. They come in 10 colors, are made with machine washable merino wool and contain the brand's unique honeycomb arch support.

READ MORE ABOUT THE BEST WOOL SOCKS FOR MEN

Wellen Organic Cord Shirt
Wellen Organic Cord Shirt
huckberry.com
SAVE NOW

$98 $58 (41% OFF)

Made of 100% organic cotton, this corduroy button-down will be an instant classic in your wardrobe for winters to come.

THESE ARE THE BEST CORDUROY PANTS YOU CAN BUY

Our Place Always Pan
Our Place Always Pan
Our Place fromourplace.com
SAVE NOW

$145 $95 (34% OFF)

The internet's favorite pan, this thing can fry, saute, steam and more — and it'll do it all and still remain super easy to clean. If you only have one pan in your kitchen, make it this one.

READ ABOUT THE BEST NONSTICK PANS

JBL Go 3 Portable Speaker
JBL Go 3 Portable Speaker
JBL jbl.com
SAVE NOW

$50 $25 (50% OFF)

One of the best portable speakers you can buy, this tiny titan packs a surprising audio punch for something small enough to stick in your pocket. It also happens to be IP67 waterproof, so you could even use it as a shower radio.

READ ABOUT THE BEST WATERPROOF BLUETOOTH SPEAKERS

Sonos One
Sonos One
sonos.com
SAVE NOW

$219 $175 (20% OFF)

The Sonos One is the most compact and easy-on-your-wallet speaker from the brand — and now it's 20% off.

HERE'S THE COMPLETE BUYING GUIDE TO SONOS PRODUCTS

Coway Airmega AP-1512HH Air Purifier
Coway Airmega AP-1512HH Air Purifier
Coway cowaymega.com
SAVE NOW

$230 $161 (30% OFF)

Our pick for the best all-around air purifier you can buy, this handsome gent can filter out over 99.9% of all airborne particulates and impurities thanks to its true HEPA filtration system. It's also so easy to use, you don't even have to think about it.

READ ABOUT THE BEST AIR PURIFIERS

Rhone Commuter Shirt
Rhone Commuter Shirt
New rhone.com
SAVE NOW

$128 $96 (25% OFF)

Rhone's Commuter Shirt is not your typical dress shirt. It's packed with anti-odor tech, machine washable and has a button that keeps the collar securely in place during your morning commute.

READ MORE ABOUT THE BEST PERFORMANCE DRESS SHIRTS

Ooni Fyra 12 Wood Pellet Pizza Oven
Ooni Fyra 12 Wood Pellet Pizza Oven
ooni.com
SAVE NOW

$349 $279 (20% OFF)

Ooni makes some of the best pizza ovens in the biz, and the Fyra 12 is one of its most affordable and portable ovens.

READ OUR REVIEW OF THE OONI FYRA 12

J.Crew Cascade Boots
J.Crew Cascade Boots
J.Crew jcrew.com
SAVE NOW

$298 $195 (35% OFF)

Inspired by the footwear worn by old-school alpinists, these super stylish suede hikers look outstanding enough that you might want to wear them all winter. And with a Vibram sole, stitchdown construction and double welt, they're tough enough to last.

READ ABOUT THE BEST BOOTS YOU CAN BUY

Luminox Navy SEAL 45mm Dive Watch
Luminox Navy SEAL 45mm Dive Watch
Luminox luminox.com
SAVE NOW

$595 $327 (45% OFF)

Designed to withstand the extreme rigors of the life of a Navy SEAL, some of the most elite operatives in the world, this watch can probably survive more than you can. And it looks great on the wrist when out of harm's way, as well.

READ ABOUT THE MOST RUGGED WATCHES

Oxo 8-Cup Coffee Maker
Oxo 8-Cup Coffee Maker
amazon.com
SAVE NOW

$200 $160 (20% OFF)

Oxo makes the best coffee maker you can buy. It's user-friendly, can even brew single servings and, most importantly, it makes a mean cup of joe.

READ ABOUT MORE GREAT COFFEE MAKERS

Peloton Bike
Peloton Bike
SAVE NOW

$1,445 $1,145 (21% OFF)

Get the OG Peloton Bike for a rare $300 off (plus the price of a monthly membership) to take your at-home workouts to the next level.

DON'T WANT A PELOTON? THESE ARE THE BEST ALTERNATIVES

Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells
Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells
Bowflex amazon.com
SAVE NOW

$429 $349 (19% OFF)

The best adjustable dumbbells money can buy, Bowflex's SelectTech 552 are great for space-saving in your home gym and they're adjustable from as little as five pounds up to over fifty. Get your pump on all day every day with them.

READ OUR BOWFLEX SELECTTECH 552 DUMBBELLS REVIEW

Brooklinen Linen Duvet Cover
Brooklinen Linen Duvet Cover
Brooklinen brooklinen.com
SAVE NOW

$289 $231 (20% OFF)

We have yet to find a duvet cover that beats Brooklinen's crisp, cool linen one. After a short break-in period, the duvet has a cozy, worn-in feel that will work for hot- and cold-sleepers alike.

HERE ARE THE BEST DUVET COVERS OF 2022

Field Company No.8 Cast Iron Skillet
Field Company No.8 Cast Iron Skillet
fieldcompany.com
SAVE NOW

$145 $102 (30% OFF)

The best cast-iron you can buy in 2022, Field Company's skillet is lightweight with a smooth surface. Plus, like any good cast-iron, it will last you years.

THESE ARE THE BEST CAST-IRON SKILLETS TO BUY

RTIC Soft Pack Cooler
RTIC Soft Pack Cooler
RTIC rticoutdoors.com
SAVE NOW

$120 $96 (20% OFF)

One of the best soft-sided coolers that money can buy, this sturdy, spacious offering can hold more than a sixer of beer cans and will keep ice frozen for literal days at a time.

READ ABOUT THE BEST SOFT COOLERS

Whiskey Peaks Mountain Decanter + Half Dome Set of 2 Whiskey Glasses
Whiskey Peaks Mountain Decanter + Half Dome Set of 2 Whiskey Glasses
SAVE NOW

$95 $61 (36% OFF)

Whether shopping for the whiskey lover in your life or buying for yourself, these mountain-themed glasses and decanters are the most gift-worthy glassware you'll find this holiday season.

READ ABOUT THE BEST GIFTS FOR WHISKEY LOVERS

Therabody Theragun PRO
Therabody Theragun PRO
therabody.com
SAVE NOW

$599 $449 (25% OFF)

Therabody's fourth generation Theragun Pro is receiving the Black Friday treatment with $150 off. Get your recovery on with one of the best massage guns you can buy.

READ MORE ABOUT THE BEST PERCUSSION MASSAGE GUNS

Gravity Weighted Blanket
Gravity Weighted Blanket
Gravity skimresources.com
SAVE NOW

$250 $174 (30% OFF)

The most popular and highly rated of the brand's offerings, the flagship weighted blanket is as cozy as it is calming and makes a perfect pickup to help ease your winter and holiday anxieties.

READ ABOUT THE BEST WEIGHTED BLANKETS

Hyperice Hypervolt 2 Pro Massage Gun
Hyperice Hypervolt 2 Pro Massage Gun
Hyperice hyperice.com
SAVE NOW

$399 $299 (25% OFF)

The top-of-the-line option from Hypervolt, this percussive massager can go toe to toe with the best of them (in fact, we pitted them against one another), but at a much lower price — and that was before this incredible discount.

READ ABOUT HYPERVOLT VS. THERAGUN

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Black Friday & Cyber Monday
Every Piece of Rhone Apparel Is on Sale Right Now
Save Big on Modern Menswear at Taylor Stitch
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
RTIC's Coolers Are Deeply Discounted
Whiskey Peaks Glasses Are on Sale Now
This Cheap Water Filter Straw Will Save Your Life
Shop These TV Deals at Samsung, Amazon and More
Save $700 on an Upgraded Mirror Home Gym
You’ve Never Seen Hiking Shoes Like These on Sale
The Thermapen One Thermometer Is 30% Off
Blundstone Boots Are on Sale for Black Friday