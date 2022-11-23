Simplehuman Trash Cans Are Worth the Hype — And We Found a Rare Sale

Looking for more Black Friday deals? Bookmark our collection page, where we'll be highlighting the best savings, discounts and promotions throughout the month.
Let’s get this out of way: $300 is still a lot of money to spend on a trash can, and you’re right to be skeptical. But Simplehuman makes what can only be described as the Tesla of trash cans. From voice control to motion sensors, these stainless steel cans have a silver ion coating that keeps them sanitary and fingerprint-free. Ranging in price from $30 to $300, Simplehuman's high-tech trash receptacles rarely go on sale — but today's your lucky day. For Black Friday, you can get 25 percent off the brand's high-tech home goods. Plus, sign up for a membership and you can get another 10 percent off with the code MEMBER10. And don't be fooled by the word "membership." It's free to sign up for an account, and you'll even get access to exclusive products and free shipping.
One of the best buys of the sale is Simplehuman's 45-liter rectangular step can, which is going for $95 down from $140. Additionally, the 58-liter dual-compartment sensor can you see above is the most expensive and is almost $100 off thanks to the sale. Simpleuman's step cans boast a pedal that is engineered to last 150,000 steps (about 20 years of normal use). The trash cans feature patented technology that dampens the noise from opening and closing the lid, and the internal hinge is designed in such a way that you can place it against the wall without scratching it. Perhaps most importantly, the trash cans are airtight and keep foul odors at bay. And you can even buy refill cartridges for the odor-absorbing pod that comes with the can. Plus, Simplehuman designs its own liners, so your trash bag will fit like a glove. And if that's not enough, some of the cans come with sensors — both motion- and voice-operated — that allow you to open the can hands-free, making it much more sanitary than most other lidded cans.
Although dropping a couple of hundred dollars on a trash can may still seem like a lot, keep in mind that Simplehuman's cans are easy on the eyes and outperform the competition in almost every way. Plus, Simpleuhuman also sells other home goods, like the best dish rack you can buy (pictured above) that's also included in the sale. Whether you're able to drop hundreds or want to spend closer to $50, this rare sale is worth shopping while you can.
Powered by a Core i5-10400 (6-Cores, 12-Threads) processor, the Gaming Titan 5 can be used to play Triple-A games at even higher frame rates so you can hone and optimize your reaction speed. For a limited time, take five percent off all orders with code GEAR5.
Giants of the menswear industry collide in this collaboration, and the results truly speak for themselves. This super-stylish wool shirt jacket is perfect for the cooler weather and goes with pretty much anything and everything.
This double duty full-length mirror and home gym machine will upgrade your at-home workouts. From live classes to personal training, you'll practically have a full-service gym without having to leave your space.
From the brand's highly coveted All Terrain collection, this stylish long sleeve is perfect for getting out and getting active on those chillier days, but it also makes a great lounge piece for day-to-day style, as well.
This is the guaranteed lowest price you're going to find on one of the best bang-for-your-buck cordless stick vacuums ever made. If there's cleaning in your future, go no further than this space-saving magic wand.
These Bombas socks are guaranteed to keep you warm and comfortable during long winter days. They come in 10 colors, are made with machine washable merino wool and contain the brand's unique honeycomb arch support.
One of the best portable speakers you can buy, this tiny titan packs a surprising audio punch for something small enough to stick in your pocket. It also happens to be IP67 waterproof, so you could even use it as a shower radio.
Our pick for the best all-around air purifier you can buy, this handsome gent can filter out over 99.9% of all airborne particulates and impurities thanks to its true HEPA filtration system. It's also so easy to use, you don't even have to think about it.
Inspired by the footwear worn by old-school alpinists, these super stylish suede hikers look outstanding enough that you might want to wear them all winter. And with a Vibram sole, stitchdown construction and double welt, they're tough enough to last.
Designed to withstand the extreme rigors of the life of a Navy SEAL, some of the most elite operatives in the world, this watch can probably survive more than you can. And it looks great on the wrist when out of harm's way, as well.
The best adjustable dumbbells money can buy, Bowflex's SelectTech 552 are great for space-saving in your home gym and they're adjustable from as little as five pounds up to over fifty. Get your pump on all day every day with them.
The top-of-the-line option from Hypervolt, this percussive massager can go toe to toe with the best of them (in fact, we pitted them against one another), but at a much lower price — and that was before this incredible discount.