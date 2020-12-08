Today's the Last Day to Shop the Best Stainless Steel Cookware You Can Buy on Sale

All-Clad’s covetable cookware has been the option for high-end stainless steel since the brand literally invented bonded cookware in 1971. The only knock against them? That price tag.

Today, however, is a mammoth exception — the All-Clad factory seconds sale is live. The lot includes a limited stock classic pots and pans from All-Clad. But it also includes some of the lowest prices ever of All-Clad's outdoor cookware. The only thing you need to access the sale is your email.

At up to 70 percent off, these are the lowest prices you’ll find on unused All-Clad outside of visiting the company’s in-person seconds sale at the factory. The sale runs until end of day December 8, but that doesn't guarantee everything you want will stay in stock.

