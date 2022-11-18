This Vacuum Bundle Makes Cleaning Up After Pets So Much Easier

They say you can\u2019t teach an old dog new tricks, but even puppies can take a while to learn the basics. Plus, no matter how old your pet is, mistakes are inevitable \u2013 floors are likely to be soiled. Bissel\u2019s new CrossWave X7 Cordless Pet Pro is a powerful, cordless vacuum specially designed for cleaning any and all surfaces your pet might "visit." Crucially, the Pet Pro vacuums and washes at the same time and boasts up to 30 minutes of cordless run time. Equipped with wet and dry vac capabilities, it offers three different modes: Hard Floor Mode, Area Rug Mode and a powerful TURBO Pet Mode for cleaning everyday stuck-on messes. It also features LED headlights to easily illuminate pet hair, dirt and debris while cleaning along baseboards, under furniture or in pesky corners. For a limited time, the full Crosswave X7 #3277 Cordless Pet Pro Multi-Surface Wet Dry Vac Exclusive Bundle is 36 percent off . The kit includes the vacuum plus two PET Multi-Surface Brush Rolls, a PET Clean + Natural Formula, a PET Multi-Surface Formula with Febreze and these limited-time bonus items: one Wood Floor Kit (containing Wood Floor Formula and Brush Roll) and one Hard Floor Sanitize Kit (containing a Hard Floor Sanitize Formula and Brush Roll, an extra filter, and one Clean-Out Brush). Price: $500 $320 SHOP NOW