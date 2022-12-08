The Best Robot Vacuums You Can Buy Are on Sale Right Now

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today and sign up for our Daily Deals newsletter.
We're already well into December, which means the new year is approaching. And if you're like us, that means you're already starting to dread spring cleaning. Well, we've got some good news for you (or a lucky gift recipient in your life): a bunch of iRobot's Roomba robot vacuums are on sale in this final push before the holiday season is over.
If you're looking for the best deal you can get, it's probably the i415020 Roomba i4 on sale at Woot for 48 percent off — dropping the price down to just $210 from $400. And what does that get you? Wi-fi connectivity, smart navigation, brushes rugged enough to handle pet hair and much more. Of course, that's not all that's on sale. If you really want to go all-out, there's the Roomba s9+ (9550), which comes with its own dustbin and can empty itself between cleaning cycles.
There are also plenty of other robot vacuums on sale for up to 42 percent off. Whether you're buying for yourself or someone else, this is one of the best times to save on a Roomba. And yes, they make perfect gifts.
