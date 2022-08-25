Today’s Best Deals: Savings You Won’t Want to Miss

Today’s Best Deals: A Sale at Backcountry, $100 Off Our Favorite Traeger & More

By Will Porter
Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol highlights the five very best deals of the day. You can also visit GearPatrol.com/Deals for all the deals we cover and constant updates on the latest deals discovered by our team.

Backcountry Semi-Annual Sale
UP TO 60% OFF

Don't miss your last chance to score an amazing deal at Backcountry's Semi-Annual Sale. With brand new styles added to the sale and deals up to 60 percent off you do not want to miss out.

Traeger Pro Series 22 Wood Pellet Grill
Home Depot
$650 $500 (23% OFF)

It's grilling season and if you're looking to upgrade for the fall you cannot go wrong with this grill from Traeger. We love just about everything Traeger does, so getting this while it's on sale is an easy win.

READ ABOUT THE BEST PELLET GRILLS

Cast Iron Always Pan
Our Place
$155 $116 (25% OFF)

The cast-iron version of the internet's favorite pan features a modular design that includes a detachable wooden spatula, domed lid and a nesting steamer tray. This thing can cook anything you want, from sauces to omelets.

READ THE ALWAYS PAN REVIEW

Nike Waffle Trainer 2 SE
Nike
$100 $40 (60% OFF W/ CODE STYLE20)

An icon of the early days of Nike, the Waffle Trainer harkens back to a time when shoes were simple and shoes were good. These look great with any outfit, even if they're not for setting PRs anymore.

READ ABOUT THE BEST STYLE DEALS

Yeti Tundra 35 Cooler
Moosejaw
$275 $220 (20% OFF W/ CODE BURGER)

Widely regarded as being amongst the best cooler brands on the market, Yeti products are rarely discounted — making this a rare opportunity to score big on one of the most lauded hard-sided coolers ever made.

READ ABOUT YETI VS. RTIC COOLERS

