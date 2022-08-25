Today’s Best Deals: Savings You Won’t Want to Miss

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol captures the five best deals of the day.
Don't miss your last chance to score an amazing deal at Backcountry's Semi-Annual Sale. With brand new styles added to the sale and deals up to 60 percent off you do not want to miss out.
$650 $500 (23% OFF)
It's grilling season and if you're looking to upgrade for the fall you cannot go wrong with this grill from Traeger. We love just about everything Traeger does, so getting this while it's on sale is an easy win.
$155 $116 (25% OFF)
The cast-iron version of the internet's favorite pan features a modular design that includes a detachable wooden spatula, domed lid and a nesting steamer tray. This thing can cook anything you want, from sauces to omelets.
$100 $40 (60% OFF W/ CODE STYLE20)
An icon of the early days of Nike, the Waffle Trainer harkens back to a time when shoes were simple and shoes were good. These look great with any outfit, even if they're not for setting PRs anymore.
$275 $220 (20% OFF W/ CODE BURGER)
Widely regarded as being amongst the best cooler brands on the market, Yeti products are rarely discounted — making this a rare opportunity to score big on one of the most lauded hard-sided coolers ever made.
