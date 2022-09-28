Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss

Today's Top Stories
Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Today's Best Deals: Dad Grass Is Up to 30% Off Today, Great Seiko Watch Deals & More

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol captures the five best deals of the day.

By Sean Tirman
collage of a thermostat, dish rack, and dad grass

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol highlights the five very best deals of the day. You can also visit GearPatrol.com/Deals for all the deals we cover and constant updates on the latest deals discovered by our team.

Google
Google Nest Thermostat
SAVE NOW

$130 $104 (20% OFF)

Although this is an earlier version than the Google Nest thermostat that tops our list, it still helps you save money and energy by automatically turning down your heat or AC when you leave the house.

READ ABOUT THE BEST SMART THERMOSTATS

OXO
Oxo Aluminum Frame Dish Rack
SAVE NOW

$55 $41 (25% OFF W/ CODE VIP)

Leave it to Oxo to make an aluminum dish rack that's sturdy, compact and adjustable. This is easily the most versatile dish drying rack you can buy, and it's pretty sleek to boot.

LEARN MORE ABOUT THE BEST DISH RACKS

Seiko
Seiko Prospex "King Turtle"
SAVE NOW

$595 $446 (25% OFF W/ CODE VIP)

With a modern take on a classic Seiko diver, this watch has a pretty neat dial and a matching durable rubber band.

HERE ARE THE BEST WATCHES FOR MEN

Dad Grass CBD Hemp Flower Quarter Ounce
SAVE NOW

$48 $38 (20% OFF W/ CODE FLASHY20 WHEN YOU SPEND $100+)

Use code FLASHY20 when you spend $100 or FLASHY30 when you spend $200 to get 20-30% off premium CBD hemp from Dad Grass.

READ OUR REVIEW OF DAD GRASS

Ring Video Doorbell 3
SAVE NOW

$200 $80 (60% OFF)

With Prime Day 2.0 right around the corner, there are lots of deals to be had on Amazon devices, like this Ring video doorbell. With motion detection and easy install, this smart doorbell will keep you and your packages safe.

READ MORE ABOUT BUILDING A SMART HOME

