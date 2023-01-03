The 50 Best Watches for Men, from Casual to Luxury

A wise man once said that it’s worth spending the extra money to get what you really love because “enjoyment is strong value.” He was right. We can look at the features-to-price ratio of a watch all day long, but in the end, it’s the love-to-price ratio that sways us. There’s no way all 50 of these watches will sway you, but we can guarantee that these watches are great in many measurable ways and you're sure to find some that fit your taste. The love is up to you.

We’ve divided them into 10 sections:

And with that, below are the 50 Best Watches for Men.



Iconic Tool Watches

You’re going to know these watches at a glance, and so will many people around you. These have become icons of the wrist, enduring the decades because of their undeniably excellent design and functionality.

Rolex Explorer

In 1953, Rolex christened a waterproof Oyster with a particular dial design as The Explorer to capitalize on Sir Edmund Hillary’s ascent of Mt. Everest with said watch and the booming interest in mountaineering and other adventures that swept Europe and North America after WWII.

SHOP PRE-OWNED

Size: 36mm

36mm Movement: Rolex cal. 3230

Rolex cal. 3230 Bracelet/Strap: Oystersteel



Panerai Luminor Base Logo

Panerai Luminor Base Logo panerai.com $5,000.00 SHOP NOW

Two hands, four numerals, and that’s it for an iconic model of perhaps one of the most recognizable watch brands out there today. This entry-level version, the Base Logo, is all you need to get the basic Panerai experience.

SHOP PRE-OWNED

Size: 44mm

44mm Movement: Panerai P.6000 hand-wound with 3-day power reserve

Panerai P.6000 hand-wound with 3-day power reserve Bracelet/Strap: Leather

Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Selfwinding



Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Selfwinding audemarspiguet.com $26,600.00 SHOP NOW

The Audemars Piguet Royal Oak created the luxury sport watch category back in the 1970s, and it shows no signs of giving up its position as one of the most iconic watches of all time.

SHOP PRE-OWNED

Size: 41mm

41mm Movement: AP cal. 3120

AP cal. 3120 Bracelet/Strap: Stainless steel

Rolex GMT-Master II



Since the 1950s, the GMT Master and its rotating 24-hour bezel have been giving world travelers three time zones inside one of the most rugged watches ever built.

SHOP PRE-OWNED

Size: 40mm

40mm Movement: Rolex cal. 3285

Rolex cal. 3285 Bracelet/Strap: Oystersteel

Patek Philippe Nautilus 5711/1A



Patek Phillipe Patek Philippe Nautilus 5711/1A patek.com $69,900.00 SHOP NOW

We said iconic, not cheap, and the Patek Philippe Nautilus is about as iconic as a tool watch gets. The most representative model, the 5711, isn't still in production, but it simply can't be ignored. Its successor, the 5811, currently only comes in white gold, but we're looking forward to an eventual steel model.

SHOP PRE-OWNED

Size: 40mm

40mm Movement: Patek Philippe cal. 26-330 S.C.

Patek Philippe cal. 26-330 S.C. Bracelet/Strap: Stainless steel



Lesser-Known Time-Only Tool Watches

Subtract the brand recognition, add in the value, and these watches represent some of the best options for those seeking a watch that’ll last a lifetime, no matter how much you bang it into things.

Sinn U50

Sinn Sinn U50 watchbuys.com $2,520.00 SHOP NOW



How does one improve upon the U1, one of the best modern dive watches in the world? Shrink it down to a much more wearable 41mm and make it available in several configurations, that’s how.

SHOP PRE-OWNED

Size: 41mm

41mm Movement: Sellita SW300-1 automatic

Sellita SW300-1 automatic Bracelet/Strap: Steel, rubber, leather

Fortis Flieger F-39



If Fortis isn't on your radar, maybe it should be. This Swiss brand makes some serious tool watches and although this one is nominally aviation-themed, it'll serve you well as a rugged companion in just about any situation. It comes in different sizes and as a chronograph as well.

SHOP PRE-OWNED

Size: 39mm

39mm Movement: Sellita SW200

Sellita SW200 Bracelet/Strap: Steel

Unimatic U2 Classic



Unimatic U2 Classic unimaticwatches.com $425.00 SHOP NOW

From an Italian startup, this is a pure tool watch with undeniable utilitarian minimalism and across-the-room legibility.

SHOP PRE-OWNED

Size: 38.5mm

38.5mm Movement: Seiko NH35A

Seiko NH35A Bracelet/Strap: Leather, rubber, textile

Tudor Black Bay 41



Tudor Black Bay 41 watchesofswitzerland.com $3,275.00 SHOP NOW

The diver version of Black Bay continues to steal the show, but the quieter time-only BB41 is a badass, no-nonsense tool watch that gets you into Rolex’s sister brand without shattering your piggy bank. Available in multiple colors and other sizes, as well.

SHOP PRE-OWNED

Size: 41mm

41mm Movement: ETA 2824-2

ETA 2824-2 Bracelet/Strap: Stainless steel (leather also available)

Victorinox I.N.O.X. Mechanical

You really can’t hurt an I.N.O.X. watch, and Victorinox has proven that by running these things through such rigorous tests that the videos online of the abuse are as entertaining as they are ridiculous.

SHOP PRE-OWNED

Size: 41mm

41mm Movement: ETA 2824-2

ETA 2824-2 Bracelet/Strap: Stainless steel



Pilot's Watches

Classic military style and proven durability make these battle-ready watches some of the most coveted men’s timepieces available. Check out even more great options in our guide to the best pilot’s watches available right now.

IWC Big Pilot’s Watch

IWC Big Pilot’s Watch iwc.com $13,200.00 SHOP NOW

Bell & Ross BR 03-92 watchesofswitzerland.com $3,400.00 SHOP NOW

The square instrument panel design has been a perennial hit for B&R , and there are over 40 such models currently on offer. This one's the classic that underpins them all.

Reservoir Longbridge

Reservoir takes the gauge-inspired concept a step further than usual with retrograde minute hand that mimics a speedometer and, a jumping hour complication and a power reserve indicator. Many reservoir watches are automotive inspired, but we're especially drawn to the 39mm Longbridge.

Courtesy Seiko SSK003 Seiko 5 Sports Men's Watch Silver-Tone 42.5mm Stainless Steel SEIKO amazon.com $418.99 SHOP NOW

Seiko broke new ground in the watch industry by offering the most affordable automatic GMTs you'd actually want to buy. Available in three versions, it further helps that they're well sized and look great — the black and blue dial models, in particular.

Size: 42.5mm

42.5mm Movement: Seiko 4R34 automatic

Seiko 4R34 automatic Bracelet/Strap: Stainless steel

Courtesy

With the BR-X2 Experimental, Bell & Ross has taken their square aviation watch into orbit with a flying tourbillon mechanism and just enough exposed parts to draw you into the watch’s interior space. Size: 42.5mm

42.5mm Movement: Cal. BR-CAL.380

Cal. BR-CAL.380 Bracelet/Strap: Leather

Inexpensive Watches Cheap doesn't necessarily mean crappy, but you've got to know where to look. Coming back down to Earth, let’s check out some watches that offer heaps of quality and style without breaking the bank. Whatever "inexpensive" means to you, we've got more recommendations for watches under $1,000, under $500 and even under $100. Q Timex Reissue

Q Timex Reissue timex.com $179.00 SHOP NOW The Q series of watches from Timex celebrates the era when quartz was something watch brands proudly advertised. We love it for that, and though each version that's come out is equally cool and fun, we still love the series based on a 1979 archive model. Size: 38mm

38mm Movement: Quartz analog

Quartz analog Bracelet/Strap: Stainless steel Swatch Sistem51

When Swatch released the Sistem51, the watch world took note because they were the first mechanical watches fully mass-produced by machines. They're almost entirely made of plastic and their automatic movements only comprise 51 parts. Size: 42mm

42mm Movement: Swatch Sistem 51

Swatch Sistem 51 Bracelet/Strap: Plastic

Spinnaker Cahill Dive Watch

Spinnaker Cahill Dive Watch amazon.com $325.00 SHOP NOW Few folks will recognize that this design is based on a rare and lovely Breguet dive watch from the 1960s, but the cues are all there, making for a fine vintage-inspired diver with fantastic specs. Size: 43mm

43mm Movement: Seiko NH35 TMI automatic

Seiko NH35 TMI automatic Bracelet/Strap: Leather

Seiko Recraft Series

Seiko Recraft Series SEIKO amazon.com $275.00 $155.61 (43% off) SHOP NOW Seiko brings heavy value with this mid-century-inspired beauty that’ll cruise its way through all seven days of the week without flinching. Size: 39.5mm

39.5mm Movement: Seiko automatic

Seiko automatic Bracelet/Strap: Leather

Casio F-91W

Casio F-91W amazon.com $27.80 SHOP NOW Fifteen bucks barely covers a fancy sandwich these days, but with this iconic Casio the price is flagrantly reminding us of the glory days of digital watches — price, size, style and all. Size: 37.5mm

37.5mm Movement: Quartz

Quartz Bracelet/Strap: Plastic

Zen Love

Activity Tracking Watches We don’t need to tell you how important data has become for those who take their exercise seriously. The following watches are ready to provide your biometrics at a glance in real-time, and many will offer up intensive data plots for ultra-geeky post-workout analysis. Casio G-Shock Activity Tracker GBD800UC-3

Casio G-Shock Activity Tracker GBD800UC-3 amazon.com $110.00 SHOP NOW No more excuses — the deep functions of this newly styled G-Shock will tell you everything you need to know about your workout, and when you’re done you can check out detailed graphs on your smartphone via the Bluetooth connection. Size: 54mm

54mm Movement: Quartz

Quartz Bracelet/Strap: Polyresin (plastic) Apple Watch Apple Watch Apple $399.00 SHOP NOW Run with the most advanced smartwatch available — or hike, or hit the gym, or whatever you want to do to stay fit, because the Apple Watch is going to tell you almost everything about your movements, heart rate, and endured stresses with the most sophisticated OS on the market. Size: 40mm or 44mm

40mm or 44mm Movement: Apple

Apple Bracelet/Strap: Various Henry Phillips Montblanc Summit 3 Smartwatch Courtesy Montblanc Summit 3 Smartwatch $1,290.00 SHOP NOW