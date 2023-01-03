Today's Top Stories
1
The Best Holiday Deals You Can Shop Right Now
2
Use This Device to Strengthen Your Nervous System
3
All the Best Gifts on Sale Right Now
4
This Holiday Season, Here’s What Not to Buy
5
Leatherman CEO Ben Rivera Loves Customer Feedback

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

The 50 Best Watches for Men, from Casual to Luxury

Whether you have $15 to spend or $150,000, there’s a watch here to accompany you on life’s adventures.

By Allen Farmelo
50 best watches for men gear patrol lead full
Chandler Bondurant

A wise man once said that it’s worth spending the extra money to get what you really love because “enjoyment is strong value.” He was right. We can look at the features-to-price ratio of a watch all day long, but in the end, it’s the love-to-price ratio that sways us. There’s no way all 50 of these watches will sway you, but we can guarantee that these watches are great in many measurable ways and you're sure to find some that fit your taste. The love is up to you.

We’ve divided them into 10 sections:

  • Iconic Tool Watches
  • Lesser-Known Tool Watches
  • Pilot's Watches
  • Dive Watches
  • Automotive Watches
  • Dress Watches
  • Travel Watches
  • High-End Luxury Watches
  • Inexpensive Watches
  • Watches for the Active Man

    The Best Watch Brands

    If your watch options feel overwhelming, it can help to narrow your focus. Maybe you just want to know you're getting something from a respected brand you can trust. Those on a budget might turn to Seiko, while those looking for an investment-level purchase often go to Rolex. These and other highly regarded brands will often have great options no matter what type of watch you're looking for, whether it's a dress watch, dive watch or otherwise. A good starting place? Our Top 20 Watch Brands to Know.

    What to Look For in a Watch

    Much of what you'll want to look for in a watch will come down to your own personal tastes, habits, lifestyle and reasons for wanting a watch. But there are also certain features you should expect at different price points — as well as some qualities you should seek out no matter your budget. Even if you're not looking for a "luxury watch," you can get a good sense of important considerations in our guide on how to buy your first luxury watch.

    Regardless of other factors like style, purpose or budget, there are certain features that you want to look for in any watch. A watch should at the very least be legible and comfortable, as well as offer reasonable durability and accuracy. These might seem obvious, but you'd be surprised how often they're overlooked by consumers distracted by hype or a stylish design — and even by watchmakers looking to turn a quick buck from said distracted consumers. Always remember that you'll get the most enjoyment and satisfaction from a watch when it functions as a watch should. Everything else is secondary.

    And with that, below are the 50 Best Watches for Men.

    Iconic Tool Watches

    You’re going to know these watches at a glance, and so will many people around you. These have become icons of the wrist, enduring the decades because of their undeniably excellent design and functionality.

    Rolex Explorer

    Rolex Explorer
    rolex.com
    $7,200.00
    SHOP NOW

    In 1953, Rolex christened a waterproof Oyster with a particular dial design as The Explorer to capitalize on Sir Edmund Hillary’s ascent of Mt. Everest with said watch and the booming interest in mountaineering and other adventures that swept Europe and North America after WWII.

    SHOP PRE-OWNED

    • Size: 36mm
    • Movement: Rolex cal. 3230
    • Bracelet/Strap: Oystersteel

      Panerai Luminor Base Logo

      Panerai Luminor Base Logo
      panerai.com
      $5,000.00
      SHOP NOW

      Two hands, four numerals, and that’s it for an iconic model of perhaps one of the most recognizable watch brands out there today. This entry-level version, the Base Logo, is all you need to get the basic Panerai experience.

      SHOP PRE-OWNED

      • Size: 44mm
      • Movement: Panerai P.6000 hand-wound with 3-day power reserve
      • Bracelet/Strap: Leather

        Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Selfwinding

        Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Selfwinding
        audemarspiguet.com
        $26,600.00
        SHOP NOW

        The Audemars Piguet Royal Oak created the luxury sport watch category back in the 1970s, and it shows no signs of giving up its position as one of the most iconic watches of all time.

        SHOP PRE-OWNED

        • Size: 41mm
        • Movement: AP cal. 3120
        • Bracelet/Strap: Stainless steel

          Rolex GMT-Master II

          Rolex GMT-Master II
          rolex.com
          $10,550.00
          SHOP NOW

          Since the 1950s, the GMT Master and its rotating 24-hour bezel have been giving world travelers three time zones inside one of the most rugged watches ever built.

          SHOP PRE-OWNED

          • Size: 40mm
          • Movement: Rolex cal. 3285
          • Bracelet/Strap: Oystersteel

            Patek Philippe Nautilus 5711/1A

            Patek Phillipe
            Patek Philippe Nautilus 5711/1A
            patek.com
            $69,900.00
            SHOP NOW

            We said iconic, not cheap, and the Patek Philippe Nautilus is about as iconic as a tool watch gets. The most representative model, the 5711, isn't still in production, but it simply can't be ignored. Its successor, the 5811, currently only comes in white gold, but we're looking forward to an eventual steel model.

            SHOP PRE-OWNED

            • Size: 40mm
            • Movement: Patek Philippe cal. 26-330 S.C.
            • Bracelet/Strap: Stainless steel
              Related article
              Watches With Both Digital and Analog Technology

              Lesser-Known Time-Only Tool Watches

              Subtract the brand recognition, add in the value, and these watches represent some of the best options for those seeking a watch that’ll last a lifetime, no matter how much you bang it into things.

              Sinn U50

              Sinn
              Sinn U50
              watchbuys.com
              $2,520.00
              SHOP NOW

              How does one improve upon the U1, one of the best modern dive watches in the world? Shrink it down to a much more wearable 41mm and make it available in several configurations, that’s how.

              SHOP PRE-OWNED

              • Size: 41mm
              • Movement: Sellita SW300-1 automatic
              • Bracelet/Strap: Steel, rubber, leather

                Fortis Flieger F-39

                Fortis Flieger F-39
                fortis-swiss.com
                $2,300.00
                SHOP NOW

                If Fortis isn't on your radar, maybe it should be. This Swiss brand makes some serious tool watches and although this one is nominally aviation-themed, it'll serve you well as a rugged companion in just about any situation. It comes in different sizes and as a chronograph as well.

                SHOP PRE-OWNED

                • Size: 39mm
                • Movement: Sellita SW200
                • Bracelet/Strap: Steel

                  Unimatic U2 Classic

                  Unimatic U2 Classic
                  unimaticwatches.com
                  $425.00
                  SHOP NOW

                  From an Italian startup, this is a pure tool watch with undeniable utilitarian minimalism and across-the-room legibility.

                  SHOP PRE-OWNED

                  • Size: 38.5mm
                  • Movement: Seiko NH35A
                  • Bracelet/Strap: Leather, rubber, textile

                    Tudor Black Bay 41

                    Tudor Black Bay 41
                    watchesofswitzerland.com
                    $3,275.00
                    SHOP NOW

                    The diver version of Black Bay continues to steal the show, but the quieter time-only BB41 is a badass, no-nonsense tool watch that gets you into Rolex’s sister brand without shattering your piggy bank. Available in multiple colors and other sizes, as well.

                    SHOP PRE-OWNED

                    • Size: 41mm
                    • Movement: ETA 2824-2
                    • Bracelet/Strap: Stainless steel (leather also available)

                      Victorinox I.N.O.X. Mechanical

                      Victorinox I.N.O.X. Mechanical
                      victorinox.com
                      $950.00
                      SHOP NOW

                      You really can’t hurt an I.N.O.X. watch, and Victorinox has proven that by running these things through such rigorous tests that the videos online of the abuse are as entertaining as they are ridiculous.

                      SHOP PRE-OWNED

                      • Size: 41mm
                      • Movement: ETA 2824-2
                      • Bracelet/Strap: Stainless steel
                        Related article
                        The Best Pilot’s Watches Available Right Now

                        Pilot's Watches

                        Classic military style and proven durability make these battle-ready watches some of the most coveted men’s timepieces available. Check out even more great options in our guide to the best pilot’s watches available right now.

                        IWC Big Pilot’s Watch

                        IWC Big Pilot’s Watch
                        iwc.com
                        $13,200.00
                        SHOP NOW


                        "Big" is right, and that accounts for the size, legibility, and price tag of this classic from IWC. Find a smaller IWC pilot's watch here and generally small watches here.

                        SHOP PRE-OWNED
                        • Size: 46.2mm
                        • Movement: IWC cal. 52110
                        • Bracelet/Strap: Leather

                          Bremont MBIII

                          Bremont MBIII
                          bremont.com
                          $5,395.00
                          $2,022.00 (63% off)
                          SHOP NOW

                          MB stands for Martin Baker, who makes ejection seats, and this GMT can withstand the incredible forces that shoot a pilot straight out of a plane that’s about to crash.

                          SHOP PRE-OWNED

                          • Size: 43mm
                          • Movement: BE-93-2AE automatic chronometer
                          • Bracelet/Strap: Leather

                            Oris Big Crown ProPilot Timer GMT

                            Oris Big Crown ProPilot Timer GMT
                            oris.ch
                            $2,800.00
                            SHOP NOW

                            Oris always delivers amazing style and functionality at unbeatable prices, and this bad-boy is exemplary of just that. GMT functionality is a bonus.

                            SHOP PRE-OWNED

                            • Size: 44mm
                            • Movement: Sellita SW 220-1 automatic
                            • Bracelet/Strap: Steel (leather and fabric available)

                              Breguet Type XX

                              Breguet Type XX
                              breguet.com
                              $9,500.00
                              SHOP NOW

                              One of the most iconic military pilot’s watches around, several companies produced versions of the Type 20 during the 1950s and 1960s for several different air forces.

                              SHOP PRE-OWNED

                              • Size: 39mm
                              • Movement: Breguet cal. 582
                              • Bracelet/Strap: Leather

                                Bell & Ross BR 03-92

                                Bell & Ross BR 03-92
                                watchesofswitzerland.com
                                $3,400.00
                                SHOP NOW
                                The square instrument panel design has been a perennial hit for B&R, and there are over 40 such models currently on offer. This one's the classic that underpins them all.

                                SHOP PRE-OWNED

                                • Size: 42mm
                                • Movement: Cal. BR-CAL.302
                                • Bracelet/Strap: Rubber
                                  Related article
                                  15 Incredible Dive Watches Under $1,000

                                  Dive Watches

                                  Whether you’re taking them into skull-crushing depths or cannonballing into the pool, the dive watch is a must-have for any man. Delve deeper and learn about the best dive watches at every budget.

                                  Rolex Submariner Date in Gold

                                  Rolex Submariner Date in Gold
                                  rolex.com
                                  $40,650.00
                                  SHOP NOW

                                  Break from the crowd with a Rolex "Sub" in gold instead of the more ubiquitous steel — white gold, that is. They’ll never know.

                                  SHOP PRE-OWNED

                                  • Size: 41mm
                                  • Movement: Rolex cal. 3235
                                  • Bracelet/Strap: White gold

                                    Bremont S301 Supermarine

                                    Bremont S301 Supermarine
                                    bremont.com
                                    $5,895.00
                                    $3,795.00 (36% off)
                                    SHOP NOW

                                    When Bremont brought their Supermarine down to 40mm, they had a hit on their hands that has charmed countless dive watch enthusiasts, and this black version exudes vintage style with its flat black ceramic bezel insert and matching dial with aged lume.

                                    SHOP PRE-OWNED

                                    • Size: 40mm
                                    • Movement: BE-92AE automatic chronometer
                                    • Bracelet/Strap: Leather (also available with bracelet

                                      Seiko Prospex "King Turtle"

                                      Seiko
                                      Seiko Prospex "King Turtle"
                                      macys.com
                                      $595.00
                                      SHOP NOW

                                      This updated and upgraded take on the classic Seiko Turtle diver features one of the coolest dials around, and it’s available in several different configurations. It’s also packed with incredible value and premium features.

                                      SHOP PRE-OWNED

                                      • Size: 45mm
                                      • Movement: Seiko cal. 4R38
                                      • Bracelet/Strap: Rubber

                                        Bulova Oceanographer "Devil Diver"

                                        Bulova Oceanographer
                                        bulova.com
                                        $596.25
                                        SHOP NOW

                                        With a very specific and Satanic-sounding depth rating of 666 feet, the Oceanographer is one of Bulova’s vintage-inspired watches that continues to lure its wearers to the depths.

                                        SHOP PRE-OWNED

                                        • Size: 44mm
                                        • Movement: Miyota 821D automatic
                                        • Bracelet/Strap: Steel
                                          bulova devil diver watch
                                          Gear Patrol


                                          Doxa Sub 200 C-Graph

                                          Doxa Sub 200 C-Graph
                                          watchesofswitzerland.com
                                          $2,790.00
                                          SHOP NOW

                                          Believe it or not, there are water-resistant chronographs, of which this Doxa is a great example. Outfitted with a precise Swiss automatic movement, it’s good down to 200m.

                                          SHOP PRE-OWNED

                                          • Size: 45mm
                                          • Movement: Sellita SW510 automatic
                                          • Bracelet/Strap: Stainless steel
                                            Related article
                                            10 Modern Watches Made for Car Enthusiasts

                                            Automotive Watches

                                            Originally cars were not equipped with speedometers, but by using a chronograph — or even a simple 3-hand watch — motorists could time a run over a known distance and work out their speed. That meant that chronographs were ideal for motorsports, but today’s automotive watches come in all styles and flavors. Motorheads should also check out these 10 high-octane, racing and automotive-inspired watches.

                                            Omega Speedmaster '57

                                            Omega Speedmaster '57
                                            watchesofswitzerland.com
                                            $8,600.00
                                            SHOP NOW

                                            This is the modern take on the Omega watch that started the Speedy craze, a watch for the ages with an updated Co-Axial chronograph movement and vintage accents that hearken back to the days before the Speedmaster went to the moon.

                                            SHOP PRE-OWNED

                                            • Size: 41.5mm
                                            • Movement: Omega co-axial cal. 9300
                                            • Bracelet/Strap: Stainless steel

                                              TAG Heuer Monaco

                                              TAG Heuer Monaco
                                              watchesofswitzerland.com
                                              $7,300.00
                                              SHOP NOW

                                              Steve McQueen made it famous, but we can’t give all the credit for its popularity to the movie star when we’re talking about such an incredibly cool chronograph from TAG Heuer that suavely says, “gentlemen, start your engines.”

                                              SHOP PRE-OWNED

                                              • Size: 39mm
                                              • Movement: TAG Heuer cal. 11
                                              • Bracelet/Strap: Leather

                                                Reservoir Longbridge

                                                Reservoir Longbridge
                                                watchesofswitzerland.com
                                                $4,200.00
                                                SHOP NOW
                                                Reservoir takes the gauge-inspired concept a step further than usual with retrograde minute hand that mimics a speedometer and, a jumping hour complication and a power reserve indicator. Many reservoir watches are automotive inspired, but we're especially drawn to the 39mm Longbridge.

                                                SHOP PRE-OWNED

                                                • Size: 39mm
                                                • Movement: ETA 2824 automatic with proprietary module
                                                • Bracelet/Strap: Leather

                                                  Porsche Design 1919 Chronotimer Flyback

                                                  Porsche Design 1919 Chronotimer Flyback
                                                  porsche-design.com
                                                  $6,350.00
                                                  SHOP NOW

                                                  From the legacy of the man who designed the Porsche 911 comes the Chronotimer, an unabashedly sportscar-oriented wonder that manages to stay true to the vibe of old-school dashboards.

                                                  SHOP PRE-OWNED

                                                  • Size: 42mm
                                                  • Movement: Sellita SW500
                                                  • Bracelet/Strap: Rubber

                                                    Nomos Autobahn Neomatik

                                                    Nomos Autobahn Neomatik
                                                    nomos-glashuette.com
                                                    $4,800.00
                                                    SHOP NOW

                                                    Everyone scratched their heads when Nomos stepped outside their ultra-hip Bauhaus comfort zone and made an automotive watch using an outside designer, but the result is an undeniably unique watch packing an in-house mechanical movement.

                                                    SHOP PRE-OWNED

                                                    • Size: 41mm
                                                    • Movement: Nomos cal. DUW 6101
                                                    • Bracelet/Strap: Leather
                                                      Related article
                                                      The Best Dress Watches for Men

                                                      Dress Watches

                                                      If you’re tired of seeing tool watches on white tablecloths and G-Shocks at the office, you may be ready to step into a proper dress watch. These are timeless examples of those watches that men of yesteryear wore around the clock, and there's no reason you can't, too. Find even more timeless style and advice in our guide to the best dress watches for men.

                                                      Patek Philippe Calatrava 6119R

                                                      Patek Philippe Calatrava 6119R
                                                      patek.com
                                                      $30,750.00
                                                      SHOP NOW

                                                      Pretty much perfect in every way, the Calatrava exudes classic Patek style with an understated dial, thin case and sublime handmade detailing, especially on the movement.

                                                      SHOP PRE-OWNED

                                                      • Size: 39mm
                                                      • Movement: Patek Philippe cal. 30‑255 PS
                                                      • Bracelet/Strap: Alligator

                                                        Cartier Tank Must

                                                        Cartier Tank Must
                                                        cartier.com
                                                        $4,200.00
                                                        SHOP NOW

                                                        To think this Cartier watch was actually designed to look like a WWI tank (though the story may be apocryphal) is a testament to how something once so avant-garde can if it’s good enough, become a classic.

                                                        SHOP PRE-OWNED

                                                        • Size: 31mm
                                                        • Movement: Cartier 1847 MC automatic
                                                        • Bracelet/Strap: Alligator

                                                          Grand Seiko Heritage Automatic SBGR315

                                                          Grand Seiko Heritage Automatic SBGR315
                                                          grandseikoboutique.us
                                                          $4,700.00
                                                          SHOP NOW

                                                          Considered, refined, beautiful: all these describe Grand Seiko’s output, of which this handsome entry from the Heritage Collection is a prime example.

                                                          SHOP PRE-OWNED

                                                          • Size: 39mm
                                                          • Movement: Grand Seiko cal. 9R65
                                                          • Bracelet/Strap: Stainless steel

                                                            Hamilton Intr-Matic Auto

                                                            Hamilton Intra-Matic Auto
                                                            hamiltonwatch.com
                                                            $845.00
                                                            SHOP NOW

                                                            Easily one of our favorite dress watches under $1,000, the Intra-Matic is a reissue of '60s watch that nails a retro dress watch aesthetic. It's nice and thin, comes in a couple dial options, and 38mm and 42mm sizes — 38mm being far more appropriate for a dress watch.

                                                            SHOP PRE-OWNED

                                                            • Size: 38mm
                                                            • Movement: ETA 2892-A2
                                                            • Bracelet/Strap: Leather
                                                              hamilton watch
                                                              Henry Phillips

                                                              Lange & Söhne Saxonia Outsize Date

                                                              Lange & Söhne Saxonia Outsize Date
                                                              alange-soehne.com
                                                              $30,000.00
                                                              SHOP NOW

                                                              Handmade in Germany to standards that put all other watch brands on notice, this traditionally styled dress watch from A. Lange & Söhne is a study in calm symmetry and clean lines.

                                                              SHOP PRE-OWNED

                                                              • Size: 38.5mm
                                                              • Movement: L086.8
                                                              • Bracelet/Strap: Leather
                                                                Related article
                                                                The Best Mechanical Watches to Wear When Traveling

                                                                Travel Watches

                                                                Travel often means the need to track more than one time zone, and a watch that stays versatile enough to go from the business meeting to the local bar and provides durability and style in equal measure. You'll find even more options in our guide, the best GMT watches for travel.

                                                                Seiko 5 Sports SKX Sports Style GMT

                                                                Courtesy
                                                                Seiko SSK003 Seiko 5 Sports Men's Watch Silver-Tone 42.5mm Stainless Steel
                                                                SEIKO amazon.com
                                                                $418.99
                                                                SHOP NOW

                                                                Seiko broke new ground in the watch industry by offering the most affordable automatic GMTs you'd actually want to buy. Available in three versions, it further helps that they're well sized and look great — the black and blue dial models, in particular.

                                                                • Size: 42.5mm
                                                                • Movement: Seiko 4R34 automatic
                                                                • Bracelet/Strap: Stainless steel

                                                                  seiko 5 sports skx sports style gmt
                                                                  Courtesy

                                                                  Baltic Aquascaphe GMT

                                                                  Baltic
                                                                  Baltic Aquascaphe GMT
                                                                  baltic-watches.com
                                                                  €920.00
                                                                  SHOP NOW

                                                                  Baltic took its vintage-inspired, affordable dive watch and added a GMT compilation via a Swiss automatic movement. Need we say more?

                                                                  SHOP PRE-OWNED

                                                                  • Size: 39mm
                                                                  • Movement: Soprod C125 automatic
                                                                  • Bracelet/Strap: Rubber or stainless steel

                                                                    Jaeger-LeCoultre Master Control Geographic

                                                                    Jaeger-LeCoultre Master Control Geographic
                                                                    jaeger-lecoultre.com
                                                                    $13,400.00
                                                                    SHOP NOW

                                                                    A world timer with cities displayed elegantly in an aperture, this watch, which also sports a second time zone on its sub-dial, makes no bones about its travel readiness.

                                                                    SHOP PRE-OWNED

                                                                    • Size: 39mm
                                                                    • Movement: Jaeger-LeCoultre cal. 939B/1
                                                                    • Bracelet/Strap: Leather

                                                                      Montblanc 1858 Geosphere

                                                                      Montblanc 1858 Geosphere
                                                                      montblanc.com
                                                                      $6,400.00
                                                                      SHOP NOW

                                                                      The dual spinning hemispheres tell world time in a totally innovative yet intuitive fashion, and all of it glows in the dark, bringing a sense of around-the-clock adventure to this fascinating travel watch from Montblanc.

                                                                      SHOP PRE-OWNED

                                                                      • Size: 42mm
                                                                      • Movement: Montblanc cal. 29.25
                                                                      • Bracelet/Strap: Leather
                                                                        montblanc 1858 geosphere
                                                                        Gear Patrol

                                                                        Rolex Sky-Dweller

                                                                        Rolex Sky-Dweller
                                                                        rolex.com
                                                                        $15,200.00
                                                                        SHOP NOW

                                                                        One of the most innovative and intelligent dual-time complications on the market, you can set the Sky-Dweller watch’s annual calendar by rotating the bezel into different positions and using the crown, including the clever use of the 12 main time indexes to indicate the month (note the red dot at 8-o’clock, indicating August).

                                                                        SHOP PRE-OWNED

                                                                        • Size: 42mm
                                                                        • Movement: Rolex cal. 9001
                                                                        • Bracelet/Strap: Leather

                                                                          High-End Luxury Watches

                                                                          Otherwise loftily known by the French term haute horlogerie, the high art of complex handmade watches means exquisite timepieces with stratospheric price tags.

                                                                          Patek Philippe Complications Weekly Calendar 5212A

                                                                          Patek Philippe Complications Weekly Calendar 5212A
                                                                          patek.com
                                                                          $37,000.00
                                                                          SHOP NOW

                                                                          This watch sports an unusual complication that tracks the year’s 52 weeks Euro-style while offering and a vibe that’s as casual as it is elegant, adding up to an incredibly versatile watch.

                                                                          • Size: 40mm
                                                                          • Movement: Patek Philippe cal. 26-330 S.C. J SE.
                                                                          • Bracelet/Strap: Leather

                                                                            Roger Smith Series 5 Open Dial

                                                                            Roger Smith Series 5 Open Dial
                                                                            rwsmithwatches.com
                                                                            SHOP NOW

                                                                            Roger Smith is widely regarded as England’s greatest living watchmaker, and one glance at his timepieces, like this skeletonized marvel, will tell you exactly why. (Contact a dealer for pricing.)

                                                                            • Size: 40mm
                                                                            • Movement: Roger Smith single-wheel co-axial escapement-based caliber
                                                                            • Bracelet/Strap: Leather

                                                                              MB&F Horological Machine N°6

                                                                              MB&F Horological Machine N°6
                                                                              mbandf.com
                                                                              $215,000.00
                                                                              SHOP NOW

                                                                              Called "machines" by the brand, rather than watches, these timepieces will blow your mind along with a significant chunk of your savings, but you’ll own one of the most avant-garde timepieces of all time, one that features a tourbillon, spinning turbines inside sapphire half-globes and 475 individual parts.

                                                                              • Size: 49.5mm
                                                                              • Movement: Developed by MB&F with David Candaux
                                                                              • Bracelet/Strap: Leather

                                                                                Gruebel Forsey Grand Sonnerie

                                                                                Gruebel Forsey Grand Sonnerie
                                                                                greubelforsey.com
                                                                                $1,200,000.00
                                                                                SHOP NOW

                                                                                Handmade in Switzerland, these watches from the dynamic horological duo Greubel Forsey take the art of watchmaking into rare air, and this example's chiming mechanism is one of the most complicated mechanical devices known to humankind.

                                                                                • Size: 49.5mm
                                                                                • Movement: Grande et petite sonnerie with minute repeater
                                                                                • Bracelet/Strap: Leather

                                                                                  Bell & Ross BR-X2 Skeleton Tourbillon Micro Rotor

                                                                                  Bell & Ross BR-X2 Skeleton Tourbillon Micro Rotor
                                                                                  feldmarwatch.com
                                                                                  $64,900.00
                                                                                  SHOP NOW

                                                                                  With the BR-X2 Experimental, Bell & Ross has taken their square aviation watch into orbit with a flying tourbillon mechanism and just enough exposed parts to draw you into the watch’s interior space.

                                                                                  • Size: 42.5mm
                                                                                  • Movement: Cal. BR-CAL.380
                                                                                  • Bracelet/Strap: Leather
                                                                                    Related article
                                                                                    The Best Watches Under $100

                                                                                    Inexpensive Watches

                                                                                    Cheap doesn't necessarily mean crappy, but you've got to know where to look. Coming back down to Earth, let’s check out some watches that offer heaps of quality and style without breaking the bank. Whatever "inexpensive" means to you, we've got more recommendations for watches under $1,000, under $500 and even under $100.

                                                                                    Q Timex Reissue

                                                                                    Q Timex Reissue
                                                                                    timex.com
                                                                                    $179.00
                                                                                    SHOP NOW

                                                                                    The Q series of watches from Timex celebrates the era when quartz was something watch brands proudly advertised. We love it for that, and though each version that's come out is equally cool and fun, we still love the series based on a 1979 archive model.

                                                                                    • Size: 38mm
                                                                                    • Movement: Quartz analog
                                                                                    • Bracelet/Strap: Stainless steel

                                                                                      Swatch Sistem51

                                                                                      Swatch Sistem51
                                                                                      swatch.com
                                                                                      $185.00
                                                                                      SHOP NOW

                                                                                      When Swatch released the Sistem51, the watch world took note because they were the first mechanical watches fully mass-produced by machines. They're almost entirely made of plastic and their automatic movements only comprise 51 parts.

                                                                                      • Size: 42mm
                                                                                      • Movement: Swatch Sistem 51
                                                                                      • Bracelet/Strap: Plastic

                                                                                        Spinnaker Cahill Dive Watch

                                                                                        Spinnaker Cahill Dive Watch
                                                                                        amazon.com
                                                                                        $325.00
                                                                                        SHOP NOW

                                                                                        Few folks will recognize that this design is based on a rare and lovely Breguet dive watch from the 1960s, but the cues are all there, making for a fine vintage-inspired diver with fantastic specs.

                                                                                        • Size: 43mm
                                                                                        • Movement: Seiko NH35 TMI automatic
                                                                                        • Bracelet/Strap: Leather

                                                                                          Seiko Recraft Series

                                                                                          Seiko Recraft Series
                                                                                          SEIKO amazon.com
                                                                                          $275.00
                                                                                          $155.61 (43% off)
                                                                                          SHOP NOW

                                                                                          Seiko brings heavy value with this mid-century-inspired beauty that’ll cruise its way through all seven days of the week without flinching.

                                                                                          • Size: 39.5mm
                                                                                          • Movement: Seiko automatic
                                                                                          • Bracelet/Strap: Leather

                                                                                            Casio F-91W

                                                                                            Casio F-91W
                                                                                            amazon.com
                                                                                            $27.80
                                                                                            SHOP NOW

                                                                                            Fifteen bucks barely covers a fancy sandwich these days, but with this iconic Casio the price is flagrantly reminding us of the glory days of digital watches — price, size, style and all.

                                                                                            • Size: 37.5mm
                                                                                            • Movement: Quartz
                                                                                            • Bracelet/Strap: Plastic
                                                                                              casio f91w
                                                                                              Zen Love

                                                                                              Related article
                                                                                              The 25 Best Outdoor Watches for Any Adventure

                                                                                              Activity Tracking Watches

                                                                                              We don’t need to tell you how important data has become for those who take their exercise seriously. The following watches are ready to provide your biometrics at a glance in real-time, and many will offer up intensive data plots for ultra-geeky post-workout analysis.

                                                                                              Casio G-Shock Activity Tracker GBD800UC-3

                                                                                              Casio G-Shock Activity Tracker GBD800UC-3
                                                                                              amazon.com
                                                                                              $110.00
                                                                                              SHOP NOW

                                                                                              No more excuses — the deep functions of this newly styled G-Shock will tell you everything you need to know about your workout, and when you’re done you can check out detailed graphs on your smartphone via the Bluetooth connection.

                                                                                              • Size: 54mm
                                                                                              • Movement: Quartz
                                                                                              • Bracelet/Strap: Polyresin (plastic)

                                                                                                Apple Watch

                                                                                                Apple Watch
                                                                                                Apple
                                                                                                $399.00
                                                                                                SHOP NOW

                                                                                                Run with the most advanced smartwatch available — or hike, or hit the gym, or whatever you want to do to stay fit, because the Apple Watch is going to tell you almost everything about your movements, heart rate, and endured stresses with the most sophisticated OS on the market.

                                                                                                • Size: 40mm or 44mm
                                                                                                • Movement: Apple
                                                                                                • Bracelet/Strap: Various
                                                                                                  henry phillips
                                                                                                  Henry Phillips

                                                                                                  Montblanc Summit 3 Smartwatch

                                                                                                  Courtesy
                                                                                                  Montblanc Summit 3 Smartwatch
                                                                                                  $1,290.00
                                                                                                  SHOP NOW

                                                                                                  Giving the Apple Watch a run for its money, Montblanc’s Summit Lite smartwatch will release you from herd mentality and set you free from grabbing your attention-hungry smartphone every two seconds.

                                                                                                  • Size: 42mm
                                                                                                  • Movement: Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 3100
                                                                                                  • Bracelet/Strap: Leather
                                                                                                    montblanc
                                                                                                    Henry Phillips

                                                                                                    Suunto 9 BarO

                                                                                                    Suunto 9 Bar0
                                                                                                    amazon.com
                                                                                                    $499.00
                                                                                                    SHOP NOW

                                                                                                    With GPS and altitude tracking, these watches excel at keeping you on track when you’re off the grid, providing navigational data that’ll make sure you don’t get lost or lose track of your vertical achievements.

                                                                                                    • Size: 50mm
                                                                                                    • Movement: N/A
                                                                                                    • Bracelet/Strap: Various

                                                                                                      Coros Pace 2

                                                                                                      Coros Pace 2
                                                                                                      Coros amazon.com
                                                                                                      $199.00
                                                                                                      SHOP NOW

                                                                                                      For not a lot of money, you can get a pretty capable fitness watch with everything you need, from GPS to heart rate monitoring. It's especially light at 29g and ideal for runners.

                                                                                                      • Size: 42mm
                                                                                                      • Movement: Google
                                                                                                      • Bracelet/Strap: Various
                                                                                                        Related Stories
                                                                                                        The Top 20 Watch Brands to Know
                                                                                                        How to Start a Watch Collection
                                                                                                        The 15 Best Rolex Watches for Men in 2022
                                                                                                        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
                                                                                                        More From Buying Guides
                                                                                                        The Best Recliners You Can Buy Online
                                                                                                        The Best Steel Boots for Every Situation
                                                                                                        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
                                                                                                        These Are the Best Smartwatches of 2023
                                                                                                        The Best Running Shoes Available Right Now
                                                                                                        The Best Crossbody Bags for Men
                                                                                                        The Best Cheap Whiskey You Can Buy
                                                                                                        The Complete Buying Guide to Casio G-Shock Watches
                                                                                                        The Best Lip Balms for Men
                                                                                                        The Greatest Timex Collabs of the Last Year
                                                                                                        The Best Weighted Vests to Challenge Your Training