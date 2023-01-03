The 50 Best Watches for Men, from Casual to Luxury

A wise man once said that it’s worth spending the extra money to get what you really love because “enjoyment is strong value.” He was right. We can look at the features-to-price ratio of a watch all day long, but in the end, it’s the love-to-price ratio that sways us. There’s no way all 50 of these watches will sway you, but we can guarantee that these watches are great in many measurable ways and you're sure to find some that fit your taste. The love is up to you.
We’ve divided them into 10 sections:
- Iconic Tool Watches
- Lesser-Known Tool Watches
- Pilot's Watches
- Dive Watches
- Automotive Watches
- Dress Watches
- Travel Watches
- High-End Luxury Watches
- Inexpensive Watches
- Watches for the Active Man
The Best Watch Brands
If your watch options feel overwhelming, it can help to narrow your focus. Maybe you just want to know you're getting something from a respected brand you can trust. Those on a budget might turn to Seiko, while those looking for an investment-level purchase often go to Rolex. These and other highly regarded brands will often have great options no matter what type of watch you're looking for, whether it's a dress watch, dive watch or otherwise. A good starting place? Our Top 20 Watch Brands to Know.
What to Look For in a Watch
Much of what you'll want to look for in a watch will come down to your own personal tastes, habits, lifestyle and reasons for wanting a watch. But there are also certain features you should expect at different price points — as well as some qualities you should seek out no matter your budget. Even if you're not looking for a "luxury watch," you can get a good sense of important considerations in our guide on how to buy your first luxury watch.
Regardless of other factors like style, purpose or budget, there are certain features that you want to look for in any watch. A watch should at the very least be legible and comfortable, as well as offer reasonable durability and accuracy. These might seem obvious, but you'd be surprised how often they're overlooked by consumers distracted by hype or a stylish design — and even by watchmakers looking to turn a quick buck from said distracted consumers. Always remember that you'll get the most enjoyment and satisfaction from a watch when it functions as a watch should. Everything else is secondary.
And with that, below are the 50 Best Watches for Men.
Iconic Tool Watches
You’re going to know these watches at a glance, and so will many people around you. These have become icons of the wrist, enduring the decades because of their undeniably excellent design and functionality.
Rolex Explorer
In 1953, Rolex christened a waterproof Oyster with a particular dial design as The Explorer to capitalize on Sir Edmund Hillary’s ascent of Mt. Everest with said watch and the booming interest in mountaineering and other adventures that swept Europe and North America after WWII.
- Size: 36mm
- Movement: Rolex cal. 3230
-
Bracelet/Strap: Oystersteel
Panerai Luminor Base Logo
Two hands, four numerals, and that’s it for an iconic model of perhaps one of the most recognizable watch brands out there today. This entry-level version, the Base Logo, is all you need to get the basic Panerai experience.
- Size: 44mm
- Movement: Panerai P.6000 hand-wound with 3-day power reserve
- Bracelet/Strap: Leather
Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Selfwinding
The Audemars Piguet Royal Oak created the luxury sport watch category back in the 1970s, and it shows no signs of giving up its position as one of the most iconic watches of all time.
- Size: 41mm
- Movement: AP cal. 3120
- Bracelet/Strap: Stainless steel
Rolex GMT-Master II
Since the 1950s, the GMT Master and its rotating 24-hour bezel have been giving world travelers three time zones inside one of the most rugged watches ever built.
- Size: 40mm
- Movement: Rolex cal. 3285
- Bracelet/Strap: Oystersteel
Patek Philippe Nautilus 5711/1A
We said iconic, not cheap, and the Patek Philippe Nautilus is about as iconic as a tool watch gets. The most representative model, the 5711, isn't still in production, but it simply can't be ignored. Its successor, the 5811, currently only comes in white gold, but we're looking forward to an eventual steel model.
- Size: 40mm
- Movement: Patek Philippe cal. 26-330 S.C.
-
Bracelet/Strap: Stainless steel
Lesser-Known Time-Only Tool Watches
Subtract the brand recognition, add in the value, and these watches represent some of the best options for those seeking a watch that’ll last a lifetime, no matter how much you bang it into things.
Sinn U50
How does one improve upon the U1, one of the best modern dive watches in the world? Shrink it down to a much more wearable 41mm and make it available in several configurations, that’s how.
- Size: 41mm
- Movement: Sellita SW300-1 automatic
- Bracelet/Strap: Steel, rubber, leather
Fortis Flieger F-39
If Fortis isn't on your radar, maybe it should be. This Swiss brand makes some serious tool watches and although this one is nominally aviation-themed, it'll serve you well as a rugged companion in just about any situation. It comes in different sizes and as a chronograph as well.
- Size: 39mm
- Movement: Sellita SW200
- Bracelet/Strap: Steel
Unimatic U2 Classic
From an Italian startup, this is a pure tool watch with undeniable utilitarian minimalism and across-the-room legibility.
- Size: 38.5mm
- Movement: Seiko NH35A
- Bracelet/Strap: Leather, rubber, textile
Tudor Black Bay 41
The diver version of Black Bay continues to steal the show, but the quieter time-only BB41 is a badass, no-nonsense tool watch that gets you into Rolex’s sister brand without shattering your piggy bank. Available in multiple colors and other sizes, as well.
- Size: 41mm
- Movement: ETA 2824-2
- Bracelet/Strap: Stainless steel (leather also available)
Victorinox I.N.O.X. Mechanical
You really can’t hurt an I.N.O.X. watch, and Victorinox has proven that by running these things through such rigorous tests that the videos online of the abuse are as entertaining as they are ridiculous.
- Size: 41mm
- Movement: ETA 2824-2
-
Bracelet/Strap: Stainless steel
Pilot's Watches
Classic military style and proven durability make these battle-ready watches some of the most coveted men’s timepieces available. Check out even more great options in our guide to the best pilot’s watches available right now.
IWC Big Pilot’s Watch
"Big" is right, and that accounts for the size, legibility, and price tag of this classic from IWC. Find a smaller IWC pilot's watch here and generally small watches here.
- Size: 46.2mm
- Movement: IWC cal. 52110
- Bracelet/Strap: Leather
Bremont MBIII
MB stands for Martin Baker, who makes ejection seats, and this GMT can withstand the incredible forces that shoot a pilot straight out of a plane that’s about to crash.
- Size: 43mm
- Movement: BE-93-2AE automatic chronometer
- Bracelet/Strap: Leather
Oris Big Crown ProPilot Timer GMT
Oris always delivers amazing style and functionality at unbeatable prices, and this bad-boy is exemplary of just that. GMT functionality is a bonus.
- Size: 44mm
- Movement: Sellita SW 220-1 automatic
- Bracelet/Strap: Steel (leather and fabric available)
Breguet Type XX
One of the most iconic military pilot’s watches around, several companies produced versions of the Type 20 during the 1950s and 1960s for several different air forces.
- Size: 39mm
- Movement: Breguet cal. 582
- Bracelet/Strap: Leather
Bell & Ross BR 03-92
- Size: 42mm
- Movement: Cal. BR-CAL.302
- Bracelet/Strap: Rubber
Dive Watches
Whether you’re taking them into skull-crushing depths or cannonballing into the pool, the dive watch is a must-have for any man. Delve deeper and learn about the best dive watches at every budget.
Rolex Submariner Date in Gold
Break from the crowd with a Rolex "Sub" in gold instead of the more ubiquitous steel — white gold, that is. They’ll never know.
- Size: 41mm
- Movement: Rolex cal. 3235
- Bracelet/Strap: White gold
Bremont S301 Supermarine
When Bremont brought their Supermarine down to 40mm, they had a hit on their hands that has charmed countless dive watch enthusiasts, and this black version exudes vintage style with its flat black ceramic bezel insert and matching dial with aged lume.
- Size: 40mm
- Movement: BE-92AE automatic chronometer
-
Bracelet/Strap: Leather (also available with bracelet
Seiko Prospex "King Turtle"
This updated and upgraded take on the classic Seiko Turtle diver features one of the coolest dials around, and it’s available in several different configurations. It’s also packed with incredible value and premium features.
- Size: 45mm
- Movement: Seiko cal. 4R38
- Bracelet/Strap: Rubber
Bulova Oceanographer "Devil Diver"
With a very specific and Satanic-sounding depth rating of 666 feet, the Oceanographer is one of Bulova’s vintage-inspired watches that continues to lure its wearers to the depths.
- Size: 44mm
- Movement: Miyota 821D automatic
-
Bracelet/Strap: Steel
Doxa Sub 200 C-Graph
Believe it or not, there are water-resistant chronographs, of which this Doxa is a great example. Outfitted with a precise Swiss automatic movement, it’s good down to 200m.
- Size: 45mm
- Movement: Sellita SW510 automatic
- Bracelet/Strap: Stainless steel
Automotive Watches
Originally cars were not equipped with speedometers, but by using a chronograph — or even a simple 3-hand watch — motorists could time a run over a known distance and work out their speed. That meant that chronographs were ideal for motorsports, but today’s automotive watches come in all styles and flavors. Motorheads should also check out these 10 high-octane, racing and automotive-inspired watches.
Omega Speedmaster '57
This is the modern take on the Omega watch that started the Speedy craze, a watch for the ages with an updated Co-Axial chronograph movement and vintage accents that hearken back to the days before the Speedmaster went to the moon.
- Size: 41.5mm
- Movement: Omega co-axial cal. 9300
-
Bracelet/Strap: Stainless steel
TAG Heuer Monaco
Steve McQueen made it famous, but we can’t give all the credit for its popularity to the movie star when we’re talking about such an incredibly cool chronograph from TAG Heuer that suavely says, “gentlemen, start your engines.”
- Size: 39mm
- Movement: TAG Heuer cal. 11
- Bracelet/Strap: Leather
Reservoir Longbridge
- Size: 39mm
- Movement: ETA 2824 automatic with proprietary module
-
Bracelet/Strap: Leather
Porsche Design 1919 Chronotimer Flyback
From the legacy of the man who designed the Porsche 911 comes the Chronotimer, an unabashedly sportscar-oriented wonder that manages to stay true to the vibe of old-school dashboards.
- Size: 42mm
- Movement: Sellita SW500
-
Bracelet/Strap: Rubber
Nomos Autobahn Neomatik
Everyone scratched their heads when Nomos stepped outside their ultra-hip Bauhaus comfort zone and made an automotive watch using an outside designer, but the result is an undeniably unique watch packing an in-house mechanical movement.
- Size: 41mm
- Movement: Nomos cal. DUW 6101
-
Bracelet/Strap: Leather
Dress Watches
If you’re tired of seeing tool watches on white tablecloths and G-Shocks at the office, you may be ready to step into a proper dress watch. These are timeless examples of those watches that men of yesteryear wore around the clock, and there's no reason you can't, too. Find even more timeless style and advice in our guide to the best dress watches for men.
Patek Philippe Calatrava 6119R
Pretty much perfect in every way, the Calatrava exudes classic Patek style with an understated dial, thin case and sublime handmade detailing, especially on the movement.
- Size: 39mm
- Movement: Patek Philippe cal. 30‑255 PS
-
Bracelet/Strap: Alligator
Cartier Tank Must
To think this Cartier watch was actually designed to look like a WWI tank (though the story may be apocryphal) is a testament to how something once so avant-garde can if it’s good enough, become a classic.
- Size: 31mm
- Movement: Cartier 1847 MC automatic
-
Bracelet/Strap: Alligator
Grand Seiko Heritage Automatic SBGR315
Considered, refined, beautiful: all these describe Grand Seiko’s output, of which this handsome entry from the Heritage Collection is a prime example.
- Size: 39mm
- Movement: Grand Seiko cal. 9R65
- Bracelet/Strap: Stainless steel
Hamilton Intr-Matic Auto
Easily one of our favorite dress watches under $1,000, the Intra-Matic is a reissue of '60s watch that nails a retro dress watch aesthetic. It's nice and thin, comes in a couple dial options, and 38mm and 42mm sizes — 38mm being far more appropriate for a dress watch.
- Size: 38mm
- Movement: ETA 2892-A2
-
Bracelet/Strap: Leather
Lange & Söhne Saxonia Outsize Date
Handmade in Germany to standards that put all other watch brands on notice, this traditionally styled dress watch from A. Lange & Söhne is a study in calm symmetry and clean lines.
- Size: 38.5mm
- Movement: L086.8
-
Bracelet/Strap: Leather
Travel Watches
Travel often means the need to track more than one time zone, and a watch that stays versatile enough to go from the business meeting to the local bar and provides durability and style in equal measure. You'll find even more options in our guide, the best GMT watches for travel.
Seiko 5 Sports SKX Sports Style GMT
Seiko broke new ground in the watch industry by offering the most affordable automatic GMTs you'd actually want to buy. Available in three versions, it further helps that they're well sized and look great — the black and blue dial models, in particular.
- Size: 42.5mm
- Movement: Seiko 4R34 automatic
- Bracelet/Strap: Stainless steel
Baltic Aquascaphe GMT
Baltic took its vintage-inspired, affordable dive watch and added a GMT compilation via a Swiss automatic movement. Need we say more?
- Size: 39mm
- Movement: Soprod C125 automatic
- Bracelet/Strap: Rubber or stainless steel
Jaeger-LeCoultre Master Control Geographic
A world timer with cities displayed elegantly in an aperture, this watch, which also sports a second time zone on its sub-dial, makes no bones about its travel readiness.
- Size: 39mm
- Movement: Jaeger-LeCoultre cal. 939B/1
- Bracelet/Strap: Leather
Montblanc 1858 Geosphere
The dual spinning hemispheres tell world time in a totally innovative yet intuitive fashion, and all of it glows in the dark, bringing a sense of around-the-clock adventure to this fascinating travel watch from Montblanc.
- Size: 42mm
- Movement: Montblanc cal. 29.25
- Bracelet/Strap: Leather
Rolex Sky-Dweller
One of the most innovative and intelligent dual-time complications on the market, you can set the Sky-Dweller watch’s annual calendar by rotating the bezel into different positions and using the crown, including the clever use of the 12 main time indexes to indicate the month (note the red dot at 8-o’clock, indicating August).
- Size: 42mm
- Movement: Rolex cal. 9001
- Bracelet/Strap: Leather
High-End Luxury Watches
Otherwise loftily known by the French term haute horlogerie, the high art of complex handmade watches means exquisite timepieces with stratospheric price tags.
Patek Philippe Complications Weekly Calendar 5212A
This watch sports an unusual complication that tracks the year’s 52 weeks Euro-style while offering and a vibe that’s as casual as it is elegant, adding up to an incredibly versatile watch.
- Size: 40mm
- Movement: Patek Philippe cal. 26-330 S.C. J SE.
-
Bracelet/Strap: Leather
Roger Smith Series 5 Open Dial
Roger Smith is widely regarded as England’s greatest living watchmaker, and one glance at his timepieces, like this skeletonized marvel, will tell you exactly why. (Contact a dealer for pricing.)
- Size: 40mm
- Movement: Roger Smith single-wheel co-axial escapement-based caliber
-
Bracelet/Strap: Leather
MB&F Horological Machine N°6
Called "machines" by the brand, rather than watches, these timepieces will blow your mind along with a significant chunk of your savings, but you’ll own one of the most avant-garde timepieces of all time, one that features a tourbillon, spinning turbines inside sapphire half-globes and 475 individual parts.
- Size: 49.5mm
- Movement: Developed by MB&F with David Candaux
-
Bracelet/Strap: Leather
Gruebel Forsey Grand Sonnerie
Handmade in Switzerland, these watches from the dynamic horological duo Greubel Forsey take the art of watchmaking into rare air, and this example's chiming mechanism is one of the most complicated mechanical devices known to humankind.
- Size: 49.5mm
- Movement: Grande et petite sonnerie with minute repeater
-
Bracelet/Strap: Leather
Bell & Ross BR-X2 Skeleton Tourbillon Micro Rotor
With the BR-X2 Experimental, Bell & Ross has taken their square aviation watch into orbit with a flying tourbillon mechanism and just enough exposed parts to draw you into the watch’s interior space.
- Size: 42.5mm
- Movement: Cal. BR-CAL.380
-
Bracelet/Strap: Leather
Inexpensive Watches
Cheap doesn't necessarily mean crappy, but you've got to know where to look. Coming back down to Earth, let’s check out some watches that offer heaps of quality and style without breaking the bank. Whatever "inexpensive" means to you, we've got more recommendations for watches under $1,000, under $500 and even under $100.
Q Timex Reissue
The Q series of watches from Timex celebrates the era when quartz was something watch brands proudly advertised. We love it for that, and though each version that's come out is equally cool and fun, we still love the series based on a 1979 archive model.
- Size: 38mm
- Movement: Quartz analog
- Bracelet/Strap: Stainless steel
Swatch Sistem51
When Swatch released the Sistem51, the watch world took note because they were the first mechanical watches fully mass-produced by machines. They're almost entirely made of plastic and their automatic movements only comprise 51 parts.
- Size: 42mm
- Movement: Swatch Sistem 51
-
Bracelet/Strap: Plastic
Spinnaker Cahill Dive Watch
Few folks will recognize that this design is based on a rare and lovely Breguet dive watch from the 1960s, but the cues are all there, making for a fine vintage-inspired diver with fantastic specs.
- Size: 43mm
- Movement: Seiko NH35 TMI automatic
-
Bracelet/Strap: Leather
Seiko Recraft Series
Seiko brings heavy value with this mid-century-inspired beauty that’ll cruise its way through all seven days of the week without flinching.
- Size: 39.5mm
- Movement: Seiko automatic
-
Bracelet/Strap: Leather
Casio F-91W
Fifteen bucks barely covers a fancy sandwich these days, but with this iconic Casio the price is flagrantly reminding us of the glory days of digital watches — price, size, style and all.
- Size: 37.5mm
- Movement: Quartz
-
Bracelet/Strap: Plastic
Activity Tracking Watches
We don’t need to tell you how important data has become for those who take their exercise seriously. The following watches are ready to provide your biometrics at a glance in real-time, and many will offer up intensive data plots for ultra-geeky post-workout analysis.
Casio G-Shock Activity Tracker GBD800UC-3
No more excuses — the deep functions of this newly styled G-Shock will tell you everything you need to know about your workout, and when you’re done you can check out detailed graphs on your smartphone via the Bluetooth connection.
- Size: 54mm
- Movement: Quartz
- Bracelet/Strap: Polyresin (plastic)
Apple Watch
Run with the most advanced smartwatch available — or hike, or hit the gym, or whatever you want to do to stay fit, because the Apple Watch is going to tell you almost everything about your movements, heart rate, and endured stresses with the most sophisticated OS on the market.
- Size: 40mm or 44mm
- Movement: Apple
- Bracelet/Strap: Various
Montblanc Summit 3 Smartwatch
Giving the Apple Watch a run for its money, Montblanc’s Summit Lite smartwatch will release you from herd mentality and set you free from grabbing your attention-hungry smartphone every two seconds.
- Size: 42mm
- Movement: Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 3100
- Bracelet/Strap: Leather
Suunto 9 BarO
With GPS and altitude tracking, these watches excel at keeping you on track when you’re off the grid, providing navigational data that’ll make sure you don’t get lost or lose track of your vertical achievements.
- Size: 50mm
- Movement: N/A
- Bracelet/Strap: Various
Coros Pace 2
For not a lot of money, you can get a pretty capable fitness watch with everything you need, from GPS to heart rate monitoring. It's especially light at 29g and ideal for runners.
- Size: 42mm
- Movement: Google
- Bracelet/Strap: Various