Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss

Today's Best Deals: 62% Off a 100% Wool USA-Made Suit, Save on Whiskey Glasses & More

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol captures the five best deals of the day.

By Sean Tirman
collage of a trashcan, dyson fan, and air filter

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol highlights the five very best deals of the day. You can also visit GearPatrol.com/Deals for all the deals we cover and constant updates on the latest deals discovered by our team.

Simplehuman Rectangular Step Can + Bonus 4.5L Step Can
SAVE NOW

$260 $200 (23% OFF)

Simplehuman's sleek. stainless steel trash cans rarely go on sale, and right now you can get a large can for up to $35 off plus a small 4.5-liter can ($30) for free. All you have to do is sign up for a free account to access the sale and get free shipping too.

READ ABOUT SIMPLEHUMAN'S DISH RACK

Whiskey Peaks
Whiskey Peaks Mountain Decanter
SAVE NOW

$65 $52 (20% OFF WHEN YOU SPEND $75+)

Possibly the classiest whiskey glasses you can sip from, right now you can get 20% off Whiskey Peaks' mountain-themed glasses and decanters at Huckberry when you spend $75 or more.

READ ABOUT THE BEST WHISKEYS YOU SHOULD TRY

Coway
Coway Airmega AP-1512HH
SAVE NOW

$230 $184 (20% OFF)

Our favorite air purifier is on sale again, and you can get it for $46 off. It's smart phone-compatible, has a dimmable display, and is ultra quiet and compact for all you light sleepers.

LEARN ABOUT ALL THE COWAY MODELS

Hickey Freeman
Solid Classic Fit Two-Button Suit
SAVE NOW

$1,595 $600 (62% OFF)

A good suit is hard to find, especially for under $1,000. And right now you can score a Hickey Freeman American-made suit from Nordstrom for up to 62% off.

READ ABOUT THE BEST SUITS FOR MEN UNDER $1,200

dyson
Dyson Pure Cool Link Tower TP02 Purifier Fan
SAVE NOW

$500 $300 (40% OFF)

Dyson's dual tower fan and air purifier is always a winner in our book. And right now, you can get this high-tech smart air purifier for $200 off.

READ ABOUT THE BEST AIR PURIFIERS

