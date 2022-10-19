Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss

Today's Best Deals: 30% Off Vibrant Retro Socks, a Sonos Soundbar Is Discounted & More

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol captures the five best deals of the day.

By Gear Patrol
American Trench Retro Classic Sock
Up to 30% Off

For a limited time, fans can bring home the American Trench Retro Classic Sock for 30 percent off. Made in the USA, the Retro-pop crew sock is a great staple for every wardrobe.

Samsonite
Samsonite Freeform Carry-On Spinner
$200 $140 (30% OFF)

This expandable carry-on has a built-in ID tag and four wheels, which comes in really handy for weaving through crowds at the airport.

READ ABOUT THE BEST LUGGAGE BRANDS

Sonos
Sonos Beam Soundbar - White
$399 $319 (20% OFF W/ CODE COUNTDOWN22)

Compact, affordable and with excellent sound quality, the Sonos Beam is easy to use, whether tapping, swiping or using voice control.

READ OUR REVIEW OF THE SONOS BEAM

The Purple Pillow
Purple
$134 $120 (10% OFF)

If you're looking for breathable support and cushioning that will last for years, then this pillow with Purple's signature grid will not disappoint.

READ ABOUT THE BEST PILLOWS YOU CAN BUY

Apple
2021 Apple 10.2-inch iPad
$329 $269 (18% OFF)

With new models being released, existing Apple products are due for a discount, including Apple watches, iPads and more.

READ ABOUT THE BEST APPS FOR YOUR IPAD

