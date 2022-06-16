Apple Says These Are the Best-Designed iPhone and iPad Apps of 2022

Apple recently announced the winners of its annual Apple Design Awards. The winning iPhone and iPad apps were selected in six different categories — inclusivity, delight and fun, interaction, social impact, visuals and graphics, and innovation — and they were crowned winners because, according to Susan Prescott, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Developer Relations, they best embodied how apps "can be transformative, uplifting, or even provide an escape through creative gameplay."

We've highlighted the six winning iPhone and iPad apps in each category below. Apple has awarded winning gaming apps in each of those six categories, as well. To see the full list of winners (including the gaming apps), you can check out Apple's complete list of winners.