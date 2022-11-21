Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol captures the five best deals of the day.
Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol highlights the five very best deals of the day. You can also visit GearPatrol.com/Deals for all the deals we cover and constant updates on the latest deals discovered by our team.
Up to 50% Off
What do you get when you mix plush fleece with durable denim? A great, cold-weather quilt. For a limited time, fans can bring the Stoic Denim Single Quilt home for 50 percent off.
$249 $200 (20% OFF)
Only just released a few months ago, Apple's new version of the AirPods Pro are already on sale at their lowest price ever.
READ OUR REVIEW OF THE AIRPODS PRO 2
$145 $102 (30% OFF)
The best cast-iron you can buy in 2022, Field Company's skillet is lightweight with a smooth surface. Plus, like any good cast-iron, it will last you years.
THESE ARE THE BEST CAST-IRON SKILLETS TO BUY
$599 $449 (25% OFF)
Therabody's fourth generation Theragun Pro is receiving the Black Friday treatment with $150 off. Get your recovery on with one of the best massage guns you can buy.
READ MORE ABOUT THE BEST PERCUSSION MASSAGE GUNS
$349 $279 (20% OFF)
Ooni makes some of the best pizza ovens in the biz, and the Fyra 12 is one of its most affordable and portable ovens.
READ OUR REVIEW OF THE OONI FYRA 12