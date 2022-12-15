Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss

Today's Top Stories
Today's Best Deals: Up to 25% Off at The House, Patagonia Gear on Sale & More

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol captures the five best deals of the day.

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol highlights the five very best deals of the day. You can also visit GearPatrol.com/Deals for all the deals we cover and constant updates on the latest deals discovered by our team.

The House End-of-Year Sitewide Sale
SHOP NOW

Between 15-25% Off

Performance footwear, outwear, accessories, equipment and head-to-toe apparel for every season and activity; plus, bikes in every flavor. Discount of 15-25% increases with total spent.

Patagonia Black Hole Duffel Bag, 55L
SAVE NOW

$169 $118 (30% OFF)

A backpack and duffel combo, Patagonia's Black Hole Duffel is virtually indestructible and made with 100% recycled polyester. It also works just as well for weekending in the woods as it does as a carry-on for holiday travel.

READ OUR REVIEW OF PATAGONIA VS AWAY DUFFELS

Braun
Braun Series 9 Shaver
SAVE NOW

$270 $200 (26% OFF)

Although it packs a high price, this electric shaver will last you years. It boasts 60 minutes of cordless use and comes with a convenient charging stand.

READ MORE ABOUT THE BEST BEARD TRIMMERS

Patagonia Nano Puff Jacket
SAVE NOW

$229 $160 (30% OFF)

Patagonia's insanely popular Nano Puff jacket has earned its reputation thanks to its use of recycled materials, lightweight and packable structure and, of course, it's ability to keep you warm.

HERE'S HOW TO FIND THE BEST PUFFY JACKET FOR YOU

Stitch Golf SL2 Colorblock
SAVE NOW

$388 $272 (30% OFF W/ CODE HOLIDAY30)

Although on the pricier end of the spectrum, this golf bag from Stitch Golf has the quality construction and materials to match. Plus, it comes with two strap options and will look super sleek on the golf course.

THESE ARE THE BEST GOLF BAGS FOR HIM

