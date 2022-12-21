Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss

Today's Top Stories
Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Today's Best Deals: Save on Monos Luggage, 20% Off an LG Vacuum & More

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol captures the five best deals of the day

By Gear Patrol
collage of vacuum luggage and pants
Gear Patrol

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol highlights the five very best deals of the day. You can also visit GearPatrol.com/Deals for all the deals we cover and constant updates on the latest deals discovered by our team.

Apple
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)
Amazon
SHOP AT AMAZON

$250 $200 (20% OFF)

This matches the lowest price we've seen on Apple's premium AirPods. Competition is now fierce in this headphone category, but the quick pairing and native integration with Apple devices still makes the AirPods Pro tough to beat.

READ OUR REVIEW

Honest Capsule Water Pipe
Honest
SHOP AT SMOKEHONEST.COM

$200 $175 (13% OFF)

This is our absolute favorite bong you can buy.

READ ABOUT THE BEST BONGS

LG
LG CordZero Auto Empty Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner
Amazon
Now 20% off
$800 AT AMAZON

$1,000 $800 (20% OFF)

This is a great deal on one of the best, albeit expensive, vacuums we've ever reviewed at Gear Patrol. It automatically empties when docked, can run for 120 minutes and can easily be swapped from vacuum to wet mop.

READ OUR CORDZERO REVIEW

Western Rise AT Pants
Western Rise
SHOP AT WESTERNRISE.COM

$138 $104 (25% OFF W/ CODE GIFT22)

We swear by these extra tough, well-fitting chinos. They're fantastic semi-casual jeans or chino alternatives. They’re also sturdy enough and functional enough to wear anywhere — from camping to traveling to the office.

READ OUR CHINOS GUIDE

Monos Carry-On Plus
Monos
SHOP AT MONOS.COM

$294 $265 (10% OFF)

This editor-tested carry on is one of the best, if not the best, carry on suitcases you can buy in 2022 thanks to its sleek design, easy rolling and ideal dimensions.

READ ABOUT THE BEST LUGGAGE

