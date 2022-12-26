Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol captures the five best deals of the day
Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol highlights the five very best deals of the day. You can also visit GearPatrol.com/Deals for all the deals we cover and constant updates on the latest deals discovered by our team.
SHOP NOW
30% Sitewide 12/26 & 12/27th
Act fast to save: the Standard & Strange Winter Sale is your chance to purge and upgrade your wardrobe with clothes that live up to the brand's motto: "Own Fewer, Better Things."
$250 $200 (20% OFF)
This matches the lowest price we've seen on Apple's premium AirPods. Competition is now fierce in this headphone category, but the quick pairing and native integration with Apple devices still makes the AirPods Pro tough to beat.
READ OUR REVIEW
$1,000 $800 (20% OFF)
This is a great deal on one of the best, albeit expensive, vacuums we've ever reviewed at Gear Patrol. It automatically empties when docked, can run for 120 minutes and can easily be swapped from vacuum to wet mop.
READ OUR CORDZERO REVIEW
$294 $265 (10% OFF)
This editor-tested carry on is one of the best, if not the best, carry on suitcases you can buy in 2022 thanks to its sleek design, easy rolling and ideal dimensions.
READ ABOUT THE BEST LUGGAGE
$228 $182 (20% OFF)
Built for the long haul, this trucker jacket is made from sturdy 13-ounce 100% organic cotton selvedge denim and washed for a lived-in feel from the get-go.
READ OUR GUIDE TO DENIM JACKETS