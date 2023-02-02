Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss

Today's Top Stories
Today's Best Deals: $200 Off a Just-Launched E-Bike, Adidas Ultraboost on Sale & More

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol captures the five best deals of the day.

By Gear Patrol
collage of a bike, a running shoe, and jars of sauces

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol highlights the five very best deals of the day. You can also visit GearPatrol.com/Deals for all the deals we cover and constant updates on the latest deals discovered by our team.

Frank Lloyd Wright
Frank Lloyd Wright
Now 50% off
$40 AT SKIMRESOURCES.COM

This gorgeous tome contains over 500 pages of images and information about inarguably the most famous American architect ever to have lived, Frank Lloyd Wright. And right now, you can get it for 50 percent off, which is a veritable steal.

READ ABOUT OUR FAVORITE COFFEE TABLE BOOKS

Adidas
Adidas Ultraboost 22 Running Shoes
Now 50% off
$95 AT SKIMRESOURCES.COM

It's rare to see some of the best running shoes you can buy get slapped with a massive 50 percent discount, but that's exactly what Adidas is doing with the Ultraboost 22s right now.

Truff
Truff Starter Pack
Now 30% off
$42 AT TRUFF.COM

While it might be unconventional, this decadent hot sauce gift pack — which includes the brand's Original Hot Sauce, Black Truffle Oil and Black Truffle Salt — makes for a superb Valentine's Day gift for the foodie in your life. Just use code VDAY30 at checkout to get 30 percent off.

READ ABOUT THE BEST HOT SAUCES

Priority Bicycles
Priority E-Coast Electric Cruiser Bike
$2,000 AT SKIMRESOURCES.COM

The first and only electric belt-driven cruiser bicycle on the market, this new offering from Priority can be had for $200 off with code LAUNCH200 at checkout, but only through Sunday, February 5.

READ ABOUT THE BEST E-BIKES

Gear Patrol
Gear Patrol Magazine Subscription
$39 AT GEAR PATROL

Perfect for that special someone this Valentine's Day, you can score our award-winning, premium, biannual print magazine for 25 percent off from now through February 15 using code VDAY-25 at checkout.

