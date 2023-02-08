Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss

Today's Top Stories
Today's Best Deals: A Big Huckberry Sale, Rhone Commuter Shirts on Sale & More

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol captures the five best deals of the day.

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol highlights the five very best deals of the day.

Rhone Commuter Shirt - Slim Fit
Rhone
Now 30% off
$90 AT RHONE

If you're headed back to the office, at least part-time, you'll need a couple of comfortable shirts that toe the line between casual and work-appropriate. The Rhone Commuter Shirt ticks all the boxes.

READ MORE ABOUT PERFORMANCE DRESS SHIRTS

Danner
Huckberry x Danner Waxed Canvas Danner Light
Danner
Now 30% off
$297 AT HUCKBERRY

A spin on the classic Danner boot, the Huckberry-exclusive Danner Light has been upgraded with waxed canvas panels made from the same supplier as the popular Flint & Tinder Waxed Trucker.

READ ABOUT THE BEST HIKING BOOTS

The North Face '71 Sierra Quilted Ripstop Hooded Down Jacket
Huckberry
Now 35% off
$247 AT HUCKBERRY

A callback to the puffers of the 70s, this jacket takes an iconic silhouette and updates it with modern materials, resulting in a warm, durable coat that will keep you warm all winter long.

READ ABOUT THE BEST DOWN JACKETS

Great Jones Double Dutch Oven Set
Great Jones
Now 29% off
$200 AT GREAT JONES

Still need a Valentine's Day gift? This double dutch oven set from Great Jones is the perfect addition to any aspiring chef's kitchen.

READ ABOUT THE BEST DUTCH OVENS

Breville Pizzaiolo Indoor Pizza Oven
Breville
Now 20% off
$800 AT BREVILLE.COM

Didn't know you could make restaurant-worthy pizza indoors? Well, you can with the Breville Pizzaiolo, thanks to a 750-degree oven that can whip up a pie in just two minutes.

READ ABOUT THE BEST PIZZA OVENS

