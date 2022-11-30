The Best Pizza Ovens to Turn Your Home Into the Best Pizzeria in Town

It wasn’t all that long ago when you had to go out to a restaurant if you wanted a properly-cooked pizza. But times have changed. These days, there seems to be a new at-home pizza oven everywhere you look, and they offer the same insanely high temperatures and rolling flames as the pizzeria ovens to give you perfect leoparded, bubbly pies every time. But given just how many tempting backyard pizza ovens have hit the market in recent years, it can be difficult to nail down which one is the best for your situation. That’s why we did the (tasty) work for you and went hands on with the best pizza ovens on the market to see how each of them performed. So whether you’re shopping for yourself or you’re looking to pick up that perfect holiday gift, you’ll find all the best pizza ovens below.

What to Look for in a Pizza Oven

Heat

The reason why the pizzas you make in your standard home oven don't compare to pizzas you buy at a pizzeria is simple: Your oven just can't achieve a high enough temperature. The pizza ovens on this list can achieve temperatures up to 950 degrees, while the lowest temperature any one of these ovens can hit is 750 degrees, and that's because it's a unit meant for indoor use. It usually takes about 15 minutes to get up to temperature, which isn't that long to wait for an oven to preheat, and these ovens usually have some sort of insulation to ensure heat doesn't escape over time.

Portability

If you're looking to bring your pizza oven on the go, you can, especially when most of the ones available can be broken down and reassembled with ease. However, no one type of pizza oven is perfect for portability. Gas-powered pizza ovens require you to carry around a propane tank, while wood- or charcoal-powered pizza ovens will be messy and can leave your car looking a little crumby and ashy. Keep in mind the size and weight of these pizza ovens too, because portability can be subjective.

Fuel Type

Gas: Gas-powered pizza ovens are probably the easiest to use. You can either use a propane tank to power your grill or hire a professional to hook up your pizza oven to your home's natural gas line. Some people choose gas-powered pizza ovens because they're easy to use, and it's easier to adjust your oven's heat. Gas-powered pizza ovens are cleaner than those powered by wood and charcoal, but you also miss out on that wood-fired or smokey flavor.

Wood: We won't say one fuel type is the best for a pizza oven, but there's a reason why "wood-fired taste" is a positive tasting note and why "gas-flavored pizza" is not. Wood will usually come in the form of pellets, which you'll manually load into the pizza oven to get a fire going. You'll have to constantly work on reloading pellets, and maintaining the fire takes some work, but you'll get that signature wood-fired flavor you desire, as the higher flame of a wood fire will bring more puff to your dough.

Charcoal: Like wood, some pizza ovens run on charcoal. It imparts a smokey flavor into your pizza, but like wood it requires maintenance, and you'll be left with a bit of a mess to clean up once you're done cooking.

Electric: For indoor pizza ovens, go for an electric. Electric-powered pizza ovens may not get as hot as ones powered by gas, wood or charcoal, but they're excellent alternatives for people who don't have access to an outdoor space.

How We Tested