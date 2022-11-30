Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.
The Best Pizza Ovens to Turn Your Home Into the Best Pizzeria in Town
Pizza ovens that can achieve temperatures up to 950 degrees and can be broken down and reassembled with ease.
It wasn’t all that long ago when you had to go out to a restaurant if you wanted a properly-cooked pizza. But times have changed. These days, there seems to be a new at-home pizza oven everywhere you look, and they offer the same insanely high temperatures and rolling flames as the pizzeria ovens to give you perfect leoparded, bubbly pies every time. But given just how many tempting backyard pizza ovens have hit the market in recent years, it can be difficult to nail down which one is the best for your situation. That’s why we did the (tasty) work for you and went hands on with the best pizza ovens on the market to see how each of them performed. So whether you’re shopping for yourself or you’re looking to pick up that perfect holiday gift, you’ll find all the best pizza ovens below.
-
Best Pizza Oven for BeginnersOoni Karu 16 Read More
-
Best Restaurant-Style Pizza OvenGozney Dome Read More
-
Best Gas Pizza OvenOoni Koda 12 Read More
-
Best Oven for Pizza PartiesOoni Koda 16 Read More
-
Best Budget Pizza OvenOoni Fyra 12 Read More
What to Look for in a Pizza Oven
Heat
The reason why the pizzas you make in your standard home oven don't compare to pizzas you buy at a pizzeria is simple: Your oven just can't achieve a high enough temperature. The pizza ovens on this list can achieve temperatures up to 950 degrees, while the lowest temperature any one of these ovens can hit is 750 degrees, and that's because it's a unit meant for indoor use. It usually takes about 15 minutes to get up to temperature, which isn't that long to wait for an oven to preheat, and these ovens usually have some sort of insulation to ensure heat doesn't escape over time.
Portability
If you're looking to bring your pizza oven on the go, you can, especially when most of the ones available can be broken down and reassembled with ease. However, no one type of pizza oven is perfect for portability. Gas-powered pizza ovens require you to carry around a propane tank, while wood- or charcoal-powered pizza ovens will be messy and can leave your car looking a little crumby and ashy. Keep in mind the size and weight of these pizza ovens too, because portability can be subjective.
Fuel Type
Gas: Gas-powered pizza ovens are probably the easiest to use. You can either use a propane tank to power your grill or hire a professional to hook up your pizza oven to your home's natural gas line. Some people choose gas-powered pizza ovens because they're easy to use, and it's easier to adjust your oven's heat. Gas-powered pizza ovens are cleaner than those powered by wood and charcoal, but you also miss out on that wood-fired or smokey flavor.
Wood: We won't say one fuel type is the best for a pizza oven, but there's a reason why "wood-fired taste" is a positive tasting note and why "gas-flavored pizza" is not. Wood will usually come in the form of pellets, which you'll manually load into the pizza oven to get a fire going. You'll have to constantly work on reloading pellets, and maintaining the fire takes some work, but you'll get that signature wood-fired flavor you desire, as the higher flame of a wood fire will bring more puff to your dough.
Charcoal: Like wood, some pizza ovens run on charcoal. It imparts a smokey flavor into your pizza, but like wood it requires maintenance, and you'll be left with a bit of a mess to clean up once you're done cooking.
Electric: For indoor pizza ovens, go for an electric. Electric-powered pizza ovens may not get as hot as ones powered by gas, wood or charcoal, but they're excellent alternatives for people who don't have access to an outdoor space.
How We Tested
Most of our pizza oven testers weren't well-versed in using a pizza oven — and yet each was able to make excellent pies in no time. Each tester evaluated how easy it was to unbox and assemble their pizza oven, as well as how easy it would be to take the pizza oven on the road. The purpose of a pizza oven is to get to the high temperatures that you can't achieve in a typical home oven. Our testers made note of how hot their pizza ovens could get — getting as high as almost 1,000 degrees — and then they got to actually making pizzas. Testers made note of how easy it was to make a pizza, as well as how well those pizzas turned out. And in pretty much every case, every single one of these pizza ovens pumped out some pretty enviable pies.