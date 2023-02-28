Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol captures the five best deals of the day.
Score a deal on the perfect spring boot through Blundstone's men's clearance sale. Blundstone is offering 25 percent off the #1914 Men's Original Chelsea Boot in Black and Grey.
Although relatively new, our tester already fell in love with Davinci's IQC vaporizer, citing its antimicrobial mouthpiece, solid battery life, easy maintenance and so much more. Especially if you like sharing a toke, this is a superb vape.
Need a work-from-home office chair that offers plenty of ergonomic support but maybe doesn't remind you of work all the time? Well, this heavy-duty gaming throne will do just the trick. Read our review for more info on what makes this seating solution so good.
This advanced house-cleaning tool comes with actual lasers that help illuminate the dust, dirt and other gunk on your floors, helping you better keep them spotless and making this a must-have spring cleaning addition to your home.
Our overall favorite portable Bluetooth speaker you can currently buy, this bad boy boasts IP67 water resistance, a 15-hour battery life, super-simple push-button operation, a booming (pun intended) 90dBA maximum sound level and so much more.
