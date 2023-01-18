Today's Top Stories
The 14 Best Weed Vapes for Dry Herb and Concentrates

Getting smoked out doesn’t mean you have to spark up.

By Amanda Reed, Tyler Chin and Sean Tirman
best weed vaporizers
Henry Phillips

With the number of states legalizing cannabis increasing — and the number of medical marijuana patients going up — it’s never been easier to access the healing properties of cannabis. However, ripping a bong or hitting from a pipe can draw unsavory reactions, whether from pesky landlords who would catch a whiff from an open window or roommates who can't take the lingering smell (no matter how much air freshener you use). Vaporizers offer a level of discreteness. Even better, vaporizing weed can get you higher while using less product. We tested an assortment of weed vaporizers — some are compatible with flower, some are compatible with concentrates, some are compatible with both — to identify the ones that are worth your green and the ones that will wreck your green. So whether you're looking for a dry herb vaporizer, a vape for concentrates or a vape that works with both, these are the 12 best weed vaporizers on the market.

      Weed Vapes 101

      Is vaporizing weed healthier than smoking it?

      Probably. According to Mitch Earleywine, professor of psychology at the University at Albany, SUNY, and author of Understanding Marijuana, data from his lab shows that switching to vaporizing decreases respiratory irritation and increases lung volume in heavy users. And, compared to using oil vape pens that work with a 510 thread battery and a cartridge, there are proven health benefits to ingesting cannabis via herbal and concentrate vaporizers. However, Earleywine says to keep the temperature low to prevent lung irritation.“Those who are careful not to overheat the plant are bound to see respiratory irritation improve in as little as a month,” he says. “Those who crank up the temp likely do not benefit."

      Is vaping safe?

      Besides purchasing from reputable brands, Earleywine says to “start low and go slow” to prevent getting so high that you start thinking too much about climate change.

      “Users suggest that they are accustomed to smoking and knowing the magnitude of the effects fairly quickly, often within a minute,” he says. “In contrast, they describe vaporized cannabis as ‘a creeper,’ in the sense that the subjective effects get larger over the first 15 minutes or so. Many claim their first use of the vaporizer led them to ‘over-medicate,’ so to speak.”

      There are also significant ethical considerations to ingesting cannabis. BIPOC are still disproportionately affected by petty drug crimes while states legalize marijuana. Work toward restorative justice by making regular donations to mutual aid groups that help incarcerated people or organizations like the Last Prisoner Project, which works to permanently reverse the injustice toward those who have suffered criminal convictions due to the War on Drugs. Additionally, you should support companies that donate to or have cannabis criminal justice reform initiatives in place.

      How does vaporizing weed work?

      Unlike bongs, pipes and joints, which use a direct flame as the means of releasing the cannabinoids in marijuana, convection and conduction vaporizers use heat.

      Conduction vaporizers use direct heat contact to release the cannabinoids in marijuana. However, the direct heat means that there’s a possibility you could burn your weed. These devices tend to be cheaper, portable, heat up faster and tend to be easier to use.

      Convection vaporizers, on the other hand, use the transfer of heat — think of it like cooking something in the oven — to heat up the cannabis. Instead of directly heating the weed, heating elements in convection vaporizers heat the air, which is forced around and through the herb. Convection vaporizers tend to be more expensive and less portable than their conduction counterparts but provide better vapor quality and flavor along with even heating.

      Hybrid vaporizers use both convection and conduction.

      What’s the difference between dry herb and concentrates?

      Dry herb refers to pulverized weed, which is placed into a weed vape, then cooked at a certain temperature until vapors are released.

      Concentrates are exactly what they sound like: concentrated weed that can come in many forms. The plant is treated so that only the desired compounds from the weed are extracted, hence its condensed form.

      It’s difficult to say one is better than the other. With dry herb, you have to deal with carrying around all that herb, but it’s also mellower than concentrates. Concentrates are more discreet, but because of the way they’re treated, it’s possible that they can become exposed to heavy metals, toxins or carcinogens. Concentrates also provide a much more potent effect on the user.

      New and Upcoming Releases

      Our recommendations are based on real-world testing. Here's a snapshot of a new weed vape our testers are considering for future updates to this guide.

      Pax Mini: Announced alongside the Pax Plus (more on that in a bit), the Pax Mini is the smallest device ever released by the brand, making it the most discreet and portable yet. It also works with the Infused Flower pucks, comes with the Experience Modes, and still boasts ultra-fast heating and a solid 2+ hour battery life.

      How We Tested

      collage of weed vaporizers
      Gear Patrol Staff

      After scouring the internet for weed vape enthusiast websites and the general weed vape community, we found a handful of vapes we wanted to get in hand and test. Of those we got in hand, we paid close attention to the build, ease of use, design and quality of vapor. A few factors we had to look out for was whether it took dry herbs, concentrate or both, as well as whether it used convection, conduction or hybrid heating. Battery life is important to the overall rating of a weed vape, but we found that despite all of these vapes' overall excellence, the battery was always a pain point whether it didn't last very long or it took a while to charge. This list will continue to change and be updated as new weed vape models hit the market.

      Best Overall Weed Vape
      Pax Plus
      Pax
      $250 AT PAX.COM

      • Extremely easy to use, even easier than Pax 3
      • Numerous accessories and attachments for custom vaping
      • Even smaller than previous generation, if only a bit

      • Still very expensive
      • Only incremental improvements over Pax 3
      • Compatible with: dry herb, concentrate
      • Heating type: conduction

      After more than six years on the market, the industry-leading Pax 3 weed vaporizer has finally, officially been supplanted by the next generation from the same brand. Called the Pax Plus, this vaporizer can still do everything that its predecessor can do — smoke both dry herb and concentrate, swap modules on the fly, work with a single push of a button, heat to exacting temperatures, super simple USB charging, etc. — but it does all of them just a little bit better. It's also slightly smaller, the pieces are easier to swap out, the instructions are clearer ... the list just keeps going.

      It's worth noting, however, that our reviewer found that the changes, while numerous and varied, are somewhat incremental. That is to say, users of the Pax 3 will probably find the Pax Plus to be very familiar and, perhaps, even a little lackluster in its suite of upgrades. Still, the 3 was such a great weed vape that to improve on it at all is an achievement. And that makes the Pax Plus worthy of the top spot on our list.

      Best Budget Weed Vape
      G Pen Dash
      Courtesy
      $70 AT GPEN.COM

      • Small and portable
      • Easy to use

      • Lacks full temperature control; uses three preset temperature settings
      • Compatible with: dry herb
      • Heating type: conduction

      You’re guaranteed to be satisfied if you purchase any G Pen vaporizer for your flower. However, the G Pen Dash — Grenco Science’s newest addition to its portfolio of dry herb vaporizers — is an excellent option for beginners purchasing their first vape or for those looking for something simple and discreet that gets the job done. The controls are easy (press the main button five times to turn on and off and press it three times to change between three heat options) and the buzzy haptics, combined with the aluminum alloy body, give it a nice feel in the palm of your hand.

        Best Vape for Sharing
        Davinci
        Davinci IQC Vaporizer
        $199 AT DAVINCIVAPORIZER.COM

        • Antimicrobial mouthpiece
        • Outstanding vapor quality and volume
        • Good battery life
        • Easy to maintain

        • Not discreet
        • Fragile hinge design
        • Compatible with: dry herb, concentrate
        • Heating type: conduction

        The DaVinci IQC is truly a vape designed to share with its antimicrobial mouthpiece, large bowl, 8-minute session length, solid battery life, and incredibly full vapor it is suitable to get a whole group toasted with straight flower. Out of the box, the IQC is incredibly intuitive to use & if you want to adjust features like session length and temperature intervals an app is available for IOS and Android. The glass-lined ceramic bowl on the bottom of the device is fairly easy to pack and keep clean and the wide ceramic zirconium vapor pathway contributes to a cool smoke.

        Our tester found that the IQC produced incredibly cool, flavorful and full vapor when sipped on and was impressed by the volume of vapor output by the device. It’s the first dry herb vape our tester reported was able to do smoke tricks on. Although we haven’t tested the ShareSafe antimicrobial mouthpiece under a microscope just yet, the FDA’s approval of the material gave our tester peace of mind when sharing with friends.

        Best Last-Gen Weed Vape
        Pax 3
        Courtesy
        $250 AT PAX.COM

        • Unrivaled 10-year warranty
        • Dabs hit better than competitive options
        • Can dial in exact temperature to target certain terpenes

        • App only works on Android and web
        • Concentrate attachments awkwardly jut out from the bottom
        • Compatible with: dry herb, concentrate
        • Heating type: conduction

        The Pax 3 can do it all. Its single-button design makes it easy to use for beginners, and the custom-temperature capabilities with the Android app (sorry, iPhone stans) allow for weed heads to heat a strain to an exact temperature to target certain terpenes. I would recommend getting the complete kit, which includes the concentrate chamber ($50 on its own) and other useful goodies — I like using the half-pack lid when I don’t want to consume an entire full bowl. Although I don’t love that the concentrate attachment juts out from the bottom of the device, the dabs hit better than other vaporizers with concentrate capabilities that I tested. You essentially get two devices in one with the complete kit. And, its 10-year warranty — one of the best in the market — gives you peace of mind.

        Our review tester found that this vape, while a bit of an investment, lives up to its reputation as one of the best vapes around thanks to its exceptional array of features, beautiful design, smoothness, ergonomics and much more.

        Best Affordable Portable Weed Vape
        XVape Starry
        XVape
        $25 AT XVAPEUSA.COM

        • Discreet to use and portable
        • Swappable rechargeable batteries

        • Mouthpiece gets warm
        • Compatible with: dry herb, concentrate
        • Heating type: conduction

        There’s so much to love about the Starry: it’s incredibly portable, is made of quality materials and the price is absolutely unmatched. It’s one of the best conduction vapes under $100. Additionally, it comes with a concentrate cup that fits perfectly into the flower chamber, allowing you to enjoy a dab if you want. My favorite feature is the 5- or 10-minute shutdown timer so I know when it’s going to turn off automatically. And, with an anodized aluminum body, magnetic lid enclosure and ceramic zirconia mouthpiece, it feels luxurious without breaking the bank.

          Best-Looking Weed Vape
          Magic Flight Launch Box
          Magic Flight
          $140 AT SALES.MAGIC-FLIGHT.COM

          • Easy to use
          • Made with high-quality materials and eco-conscious

          • Heat control takes some getting used to
          • Compatible with: dry herb
          • Heating type: conduction

          The Launch Box, much like vinyl records and cassettes, gives a slow, analog feel in a world filled with fancy digital tech. And, much like its name suggests, it will send you to the moon. There’s so much more to love about it than that, however. It’s made by local artisans in San Diego, California, and is sourced from natural and renewable materials. The quote on the back of the Launch Box, along with the company mission, is absolutely inspiring — the former almost made me cry upon opening the box. It’s a conversation piece, it provides a completely different experience compared to other vaporizers on the market and it can get you high. What more could you want from an object in your home?

            Best Upgrade Weed Vape
            Storz and Bickel Mighty
            Courtesy
            $349 AT VAPOR.COM

            • Pocket-sized device with maximum power
            • Precision temperature control
            • Self-cooling mouthpiece

            • Huge splurge purchase
            • Awkward to load
            • Compatible with: dry herb, concentrate
            • Heating type: concentrate

            You want the Storz & Bickel experience in the palm of your hand? Look no further than the Mighty. The battery-powered Mighty uses a combination of full hot air convection heating and additional conduction, which ensures an efficient vaporization from the first draw. Like the Volcano Hybrid, it has an LED screen for precise temperature control. It has 500 reviews and is rated at five stars for a very good reason.

              Best Smart Weed Vape
              Generic
              Puffco Peak Pro
              Cannabox
              $350 AT AMAZON

              • Easy to clean
              • App compatibility offers maximum control

              • Fragile glass cone
              • High suggested cleaning frequency
              • Compatible with: concentrate
              • Heating type: conduction

              Unlike the original Puffco Peak, the Peak Pro has a sensor in the concentrate chamber that communicates with the device, keeping the temperature at where it needs to be regardless of how much you inhale or how much concentrate you put in, giving a controlled and consistent dab experience. The app allows for setting a custom temperature outside of the four pre-programmed heat settings, the ability to save custom heat profiles and flashy functionalities like LED customization (although the Stealth mode is useful for public dabbing). If you’d like a dabbing contraption that fits in your pocket, the Peak Plus ($90) is a great option.Our tester found that this rather expensive offering is also a pretty big pain to clean — although skipping on the frequency won't affect the quality of the device as much as its appearance. However, they did discover that it is also very easy to clean and is both convenient and safe to use, especially for people that are perhaps a bit clumsy.

              Easiest-to-Use Weed Vape
              Arizer
              Arizer Solo II Vaporizer
              Vapor
              $162 AT ARIZER.COM

              • Fast heating
              • Precise temperature control
              • Fully-customizable vaping experience

              • Glass is fragile
              • Compatible with: dry herb
              • Heating type: hybrid

              “Vapor the way you like it without the need for apps or gimmicks,” reads the product listing for the Solo II. Using the Solo II mirrors that phrase: the Solo II is tanky, frill-less and delivers clean, smooth vapor thanks to its hybrid heating system. I personally wouldn’t use the Solo II outside of my house because of the glass tube, but it can be done. Make sure to use the included stainless steel filter screens, or you will accidentally breathe in a small fleck of cannabis, just like I did.

              Best Compact Weed Vape
              Zeus Arc GT
              Vaporizer Chief
              $180 AT ZEUSARSENAL.COM

              • Excellent vapor quality
              • Comes with cleaning supplies

              • Preset temperatures
              • Slow to heat up
              • Compatible with: dry herb
              • Heating type: conduction

              Engineered in Germany, the Zeus Arc GT features an accelerometer, built-in multi-tool, three temperature cycles, a long micro USB charger (which I personally appreciated after charging many devices with ridiculously short chargers) and upgradeable firmware. The device has a nice, luxurious weight to it, and the bowl is decently sized. And, if you want to prevent any coughing, the Zeus Arc Iceborn ($35) is an excellent add-on that uses ice filtration to cool down and improve vapor quality.

                Best Tabletop Weed Vape
                Storz & Bickel Volcano Hybrid
                Storz and Bickel
                $699 AT VAPOR.COM

                • Comes with two attachments: balloons and a whip
                • Quick heating
                • Precise temperature control

                • Not cheap
                • Compatible with: dry herb, concentrate
                • Heating type: hybrid

                “Building something for the flashy look doesn’t give you the best experience,” says Andy Lytwynec, vice president of global company vape business at Canopy Growth, which owns Storz & Bickel. That’s absolutely true with the Volcano Hybrid: Although the Volcano resembles a Subaru Outback, it’s considered the Rolls Royce of cannabis ingestion. While testing the Volcano Hybrid, I only wrote “I am so upsettingly stoned” in my notes. The Hybrid differs from the Volcano Classic with the inclusion of a digital display with custom temperature settings, the addition of a hookah-like tube for more casual consumption when you don’t want to use one of the famous bags and app capabilities for Android users. Having a Volcano is a stoner flex, and there’s a reason why.

                  Best Portable Weed Vape
                  G Pen Roam
                  G Pen
                  $200 AT GPEN.COM

                  • Good for dabbing on the go
                  • Smooth vapor

                  • Doesn't work with dry herbs
                  • Compatible with: concentrate
                  • Heating type: convection

                  The Roam is perfect for dabbing on the go or if you’re just very clumsy and don’t want to break a concentrate vaporizer that’s primarily made of glass. It’s compact, spill-proof, heats up fast, has a great LED screen and comes with a sturdy travel case. Plus, it’s incredibly easy to use. This was the first product I tested and I had never used a concentrate vaporizer before, let alone hit a dab. The included shovel-like dab tool also rocks, rivaling all other included dab tools with concentrate vaporizers.

                    Best Hybrid Weed Vape
                    G Pen Elite II Vaporizer
                    G Pen
                    Now 20% off
                    $200 AT GPEN.COM

                    • Heats up quickly
                    • Can program specific temperatures
                    • Standby mode saves battery when not in active use

                    • Subpar battery life
                    • Doesn't take concentrates
                    • Compatible with: dry herb
                    • Heating type: hybrid

                    Instead of choosing a conduction vape or a convection vape, go for a hybrid, which brings the best of both words — conduction heat is applied directly to the dried herb, and convection heat circulates hot air to avoid burning. And if you’re going for a hybrid, opt for G Pen’s Elite II. Too many hybrid vapes are bulky and unsightly, but the Elite II manages to be portable and discreet. We liked how quickly it heats up so you can get to vaping right away. With its easily controllable interface, you can target specific temperatures for a variety of terpenes, which is a huge plus.

                      Best Weed Vape for Lightweights
                      Davinci Miqro
                      Davinci
                      $99 AT DAVINCIVAPORIZER.COM

                      • Pleasant vaping experience
                      • Made of few plastic components
                      • Easy to clean

                      • Small and weak battery
                      • Occasional charging issues
                      • Compatible with: dry herb
                      • Heating type: conduction

                      Davinci’s Miqro is a small-but-mighty weep vape for those who aren’t looking to take bong-sized rips on the daily. With its easy-to-use design and well-built body, the Miqro is the weed vape we find ourselves grabbing for the quick dog walk or late-night stroll. The vape actually makes vapor taste good to the point that you actually start to get cravings for certain terpenes. You’ll need to charge this thing pretty frequently, but you can always buy an inexpensive second battery to go on a vaping marathon.

                      Our tester found that this vape is great for casual users, as it is easy to use, portable, discreet and easy to clean. However, the small battery needs to be recharged often, which is a bit of a drawback.

                      Amanda Reed is Gear Patrol’s cannabis lifestyle writer.
                      Tyler Chin is Gear Patrol’s Associate Staff Writer.
                      Sean Tirman is Gear Patrol’s Commerce Writer.
