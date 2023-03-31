Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol captures the five best deals of the day.
For a limited time, DMoose’s favorite weightlifting bundle is 35 percent off. This week, fans can also use code ‘Gear’ to enjoy 20 percent off their purchase.
The Nectar Mattress is our pick for the best memory foam mattress you can buy. Nectar offers a 365-day trial period, so you don't have to stress about not liking it. While mattress sales are a dime a dozen, this is some of the steepest savings we've ever seen on a Nectar.
The internet's favorite pan features a modular design that includes a detachable wooden spatula, domed lid and a nesting steamer tray. This thing can cook anything you want, from sauces to omelets.
At $150 off, this OtterBox cooler is virtually a must-buy for anyone who likes a cold drink on a hot day. It's leakproof, comes with an attached bottle opener, keeps ice for 3 days and can be modified with a number of OtterBox accessories.
Rumpl's original puffy blanket is one of our favorite camp accessories, but it's also excellent in the house, on the porch or the beach. This one was made in collaboration with Carhartt, taking color cues from the workwear brand.
