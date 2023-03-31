Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss

Today's Best Deals: 35% Off DMoose Lifting Gear, 33% Off Nectar Mattresses & More

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol captures the five best deals of the day.

By Gear Patrol
d moose workout set
DMoose

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol highlights the five very best deals of the day. You can also visit GearPatrol.com/Deals for all the deals we cover and constant updates on the latest deals discovered by our team.

DMoose Weightlifting Bundle
d moose workout set
DMoose

SHOP NOW

Up to 34% Off

For a limited time, DMoose’s favorite weightlifting bundle is 35 percent off. This week, fans can also use code ‘Gear’ to enjoy 20 percent off their purchase.

Nectar
Nectar Memory Foam Mattress
Nectar
Now 33% off
$699 AT NECTARSLEEP.COM

The Nectar Mattress is our pick for the best memory foam mattress you can buy. Nectar offers a 365-day trial period, so you don't have to stress about not liking it. While mattress sales are a dime a dozen, this is some of the steepest savings we've ever seen on a Nectar.

READ ABOUT THE BEST MATTRESSES

Our Place Always Pan
Our Place
Now 21% off
$115 AT OUR PLACE

The internet's favorite pan features a modular design that includes a detachable wooden spatula, domed lid and a nesting steamer tray. This thing can cook anything you want, from sauces to omelets.

READ OUR REVIEW OF THE ALWAYS PAN

OtterBox Trooper 20 Soft Cooler
OtterBox
Now 60% off
$100 AT OTTERBOX

At $150 off, this OtterBox cooler is virtually a must-buy for anyone who likes a cold drink on a hot day. It's leakproof, comes with an attached bottle opener, keeps ice for 3 days and can be modified with a number of OtterBox accessories.

READ ABOUT THE BEST COOLERS

Rumpl Carhartt Cypress And Orange Blanket
Rumpl
Now 50% off
$65 AT RUMPL.COM

Rumpl's original puffy blanket is one of our favorite camp accessories, but it's also excellent in the house, on the porch or the beach. This one was made in collaboration with Carhartt, taking color cues from the workwear brand.

READ ABOUT CAMPING BLANKETS

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Deals of Note
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss