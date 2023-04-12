Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss

Today's Top Stories
Today's Best Deals: 26% Off a Yeti Tumbler, Field Company's Skillet Is $50 Off & More

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol captures the five best deals of the day.

By Gear Patrol
collage of a jacket, a cast iron pan, and a yeti tumbler

Yeti Rambler Tumbler with MagSlider Lid
REI
Now 26% off
$28 AT SKIMRESOURCES.COM

Double-walled vacuum insulation and clean design make this one of the best tumblers around, hands down. It's also rarely on sale, so pick one up while you can snag it for just $28.

READ OUR TRAVEL MUG GUIDE

Field Company No.8 Cast Iron Skillet
Field Company
Now 26% off
$145 AT SKIMRESOURCES.COM

Our number one favorite cast-iron skillet, Field Company’s cast-iron is lighter, smoother and simpler than that of many new brands. For comparison, the brand's 10.25-inch skillet (the No. 8) is 4.5 pounds, while Lodge's skillet of the same size is 5.35 pounds.

READ ABOUT THE BEST CAST IRON SKILLETS

Flint & Tinder Flannel-Lined Waxed Trucker Jacket
Huckberry
Now 10% off
$268 AT HUCKBERRY.COM

Rarely on sale, Flint and Tinder's Waxed Trucker is made from waxed, weather-resistant Martexin 7 oz. sailcloth from New Jersey and lined with a soft blanket lining for added warmth.

READ MORE ABOUT THE WAXED TRUCKER

Hyperice Hypervolt+ Bluetooth Percussion Therapy Gun
Bespoke Post
Now 44% off
$225 AT SKIMRESOURCES.COM

This is one of the best recovery message devices on the market. While the Theragun has the better overall design and usability, the Hypervolt is your best choice from a budget standpoint (and we like that it’s quieter).

READ OUR HYPERVOLT VS. THERAGUN REVIEW

Vuori Kore Short
Vuori
Now 41% off
$40 AT SKIMRESOURCES.COM

Our favorite gym shorts for yoga sessions, the Vuori Kore are super soft and easy to move in, plus they allow your lower half to breathe during hard sessions thanks to a comfy boxer brief liner.

READ ABOUT THE BEST GYM SHORTS

