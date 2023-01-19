Today's Top Stories
1
The Best Holiday Deals You Can Shop Right Now
2
This Is Pedro Pascal's Jacket in "The Last of Us"
3
5 Reasons Why You Don't Actually Need a Suitcase
4
Danner Makes it Easy to Restore Your Go-To Boots
5
Roam Florida’s Wild Outdoors

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

The Best Gym Shorts for Your Fitness Journey

Upgrade your training wardrobe with these movement-friendly, sweat-wicking bottoms.

By Shawn Donnelly, Hayley Helms, Steve Mazzucchi and Ben Emminger
best gym shorts for every workout
Courtesy

The right pair of workout shorts can inspire you to train longer, harder and more often. On the flip side, the wrong pair — too baggy, too tight, too falling apart — can leave you feeling uninspired, lethargic and possibly wanting to stay home and eat ice cream rather than get to work.

In other words, your workout shorts can have a big impact on how you train and how you ultimately look and feel. So it’s important to — like that old guy said in Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade — choose wisely.

How to Pick the Best Gym Shorts for You

There are many styles of gym shorts — from the light-as-air to the more robust. Depending on which fitness activity you favor, you’ll want to choose a short that matches your needs. Below are a few factors to consider when choosing the right bottoms for reaching the top of your fitness goals.

Inseam

The standard inseam lengths for almost any style of gym shorts are between 5–7 inches. A 5-inch inseam short will land somewhere in the region of your mid-thigh, while 7 inches is the typical short length. For those looking for more coverage or protection, the 9-inch inseam is a little more appealing. “I prefer a 6-inch length,” notes Eric McCormack of MTN OPS. “I like the shorter shorts, so I don’t have to worry about them getting in the way or tugging.” In the end, make sure to choose an inseam length that promotes a comfortable fit while still providing enough coverage and flexibility for your training needs.

Materials

Next, let’s chat fabric. Polyester is the go-to fabric for most workout apparel — essentially plastic woven into fiber and then made into cloth. It’s lightweight, durable, resists wrinkles and wicks moisture. Lately, many brands are moving to partially or completely-recycled polyester, or other innovative materials like plant-based yarns and fabrics in an effort to combat the polluting effects of fashion. If you want to experiment with a non-polyester fabric, just know that innovation typically comes with a higher price tag. If you can afford it, go for it, but if not, polyester is still a solid option. Additionally, below are a few helpful definitions to make reading those tags a little easier prior to purchase:

DWR: Stands for “durable water repellent,” a coating added to fabrics to make them water-resistant.

Nylon: A synthetic thermoplastic linear polyamide known for being strong, durable, elastic, easy to clean and water-resistant.

Polyester: A category of polymers commonly used in clothing and home furnishings. They can be naturally occurring or synthetic. Generally speaking, polyester is a strong material that’s stain-resistant, water-resistant and wind-resistant.

Polygiene: An antimicrobial silver chloride treatment applied at the finishing stages of textile production to control odor in a garment.

Spandex: A fiber made of a long chain of a synthetic polymer composed of at least 85 percent of a segmented polyurethane. It’s stretchy while retaining its length and shape. It’s durable, smooth, comfortable and resistant to abrasion. Also known as Lycra and Elastane.

Size and Fit

How your shorts fit can vary greatly across different disciplines. For runners, the best gym shorts are styles that are minimal, lightweight and shorter (5 inches or less) for easy movement. Weight trainers can look to opt for a longer style (think 9-inch inseam) offering more coverage and protection from barbell abrasions. For the multi-discipline fitness enthusiasts, go for personal comfort over being tied to one style.

Other Features

Outside of fit, length and materials, you can also look for convenient add-ons when searching for that premier pair of gym shorts. McCormack states, “I definitely like having a back pocket. It’s always good for your phone or something like that.” When looking at pocket profiles, we also prefer those that feature at least one zippered closure for added storage security.

Other conveniences like built-in liners, lay-flat waistbands and other additions can also enhance your training experience, but these aren’t absolutely necessary when it comes to finding the ideal pair for you. Above all else, make sure your bottoms are comfortable, flexible and functional enough for unhindered workout potential.

How We Tested

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
collage of a man wearing gym shorts
Ben Emminger

Through our various training disciplines and fitness-related activities, we’ve sported plenty of workout-ready bottoms. Whether signing up for intense leg days, heart-pounding agility training, calming yoga flows and more, we’ve tested a number of these shorts, noting the apparel’s resilience, comfort and added features like lay-flat waistbands and convenient pockets. Plus, if you look good, you train good, so bonus points were given on style and aesthetics as well.

Now, let’s get into our picks of the best gym shorts.

BEST OVERALL GYM SHORT
Ten Thousand Interval Short
Courtesy
$68 AT TEN THOUSAND

  • Polyester/Spandex shell fabric is sweat-wicking and quick-drying

  • Larger smartphones might not fit in zippered pockets
  • Inseam: 7 inches (other inseam lengths available)
  • Materials: 86% polyester, 14% Spandex

Most of us don’t have the budget — or time — for 12 different pairs of shorts for 12 different activities. We’d prefer one pair of shorts we can wear for virtually every athletic pursuit. If that describes you, the Interval is a perfect silhouette. Featuring a thick no-pinch waistband, a few well-placed pockets and an ultra-wicking shell (plus a comfy liner for $10 more), these shorts easily accommodate kettlebell swings, med ball tosses, box jumps and bench presses. Every detail is painstakingly considered, leading to a pair of shorts you don’t have to think twice about. “The simplicity and refined minimalist details are what I love the most,” says Mike Aidala, personal coach and founder of the MAST Method.

      BEST UPGRADE GYM SHORT
      Lululemon Pace Breaker Lined Short
      Courtesy
      $68 AT LULULEMON

      • Out of Mind liner features a no-bounce phone pocket with cord exit

      • Drawstring can be a bit abrasive
      • Inseam: 7 inches
      • Materials: Body: 86% Recycled polyester, 14% Elastane / Liner: 82% polyester, 18% Elastane

      Made from lightweight fabric with just the right amount of stretch, these well-designed shorts suit every activity from dog walking to deadlifts. The liner is true to the brand with soft and supportive comfort, even featuring a clever little phone sleeve that'll keep that essential device from bouncing all over the gym. We found the construction to be plenty durable, too, so you can work out as hard and as often as you like while lowering the cost-per-wear in the process.

        Ten Thousand Vs. Lululemon: Which Company Makes the Better Workout Shorts?
        ten thousand and lululemon lemon shorts laying on an exercise mat with exercise bands
        Ben Emminger

        We put these fan-favorite garments through strenuous training routines to see which bottom comes out on top.

        LEARN MORE

        BEST BUDGET GYM SHORT
        Brooks Run Within 7-inch Linerless Short
        Courtesy
        $48 AT BROOKS RUNNING

        • Ample maneuverability thanks to 4-way stretch fabric

        • Doesn’t fit like a 7-inch inseam
        • Inseam: 7 inches
        • Materials: 86% polyester, 14% Spandex

        These shorts have been on our radar since Brooks launched its first cross-functional lineup this past spring. As comfortable logging miles as they are at tackling deadlifts, the Run Within 7-inch linerless shorts boast a distraction-free design that’s soft to the touch and plenty stretchy. A handy back-center pockets provides easy phone storage for runs or lifts, and the four-way stretch doesn’t hinder movement or agility. Simple in design but bold in opportunities, these wallet-friendly bottoms are a must-have for multi-disciplined athletes.

          BEST RUNNING SHORT
          Patagonia Strider Pro 5-Inch Running Shorts
          Courtesy
          Now 41% off
          $47 AT PATAGONIA

          • Polygiene treatment for odor defense

          • Pockets shallower than others on this list
          • Inseam: 5 inches (other inseam lengths available)
          • Materials: Body: 100% polyester stretch ripstop with a DWR finish

          Technically sound and ready for the road, Patagonia delivers, once again, with these top-tier running shorts. The Strider Pros are Fair Trade-Certified sewn and feature a polyester stretch ripstop body fabric that’s durable and water-repellent. One of the key highlights from testing was the external drawcord that allowed for a custom fit without that pesky bunching around your belly button. And when our miles took our training far into the evening, a reflective logo along the front-center hem helped us stay visible to oncoming traffic and other passersby.

            MOST COMFORTABLE GYM SHORT
            Saxx Gainmaker 2N1 7-Inch Shorts
            Courtesy
            $78 AT SAXXUNDERWEAR.COM

            • BallPark Pouch and Flat Out Seams create a comfortable, supportive fit that moves with you through every modality

            • Shallow pockets make toting essentials to and from training a bit of a hassle
            • Inseam: 7 inches
            • Materials: Shell: 88% polyester, 13% Spandex / Liner: 85% nylon, 15% Elastane

            Finding that perfect liner and shorts combo can be tricky at times, but Saxx’s Gainmaker 2N1 shorts take all that guesswork out thanks to the built-in semi-compression fit liner. Our tester really appreciated the support and flexibility offered up in this build, and the relaxed fit shell made grinding through training sessions all the more comfortable. We do recommend, though, that you don’t carry all your belongings in the shallow pockets, as our tester did have an instance (or three) where their wallet and phone were sent plummeting to the parking lot asphalt due to the less than ideal security.

              BEST WEIGHTLIFTING SHORT
              Legends Luka 7-Inch Short with Liner
              Courtesy
              $65 AT LEGENDS.COM

              • Breathable, durable exterior fabric

              • Lined models are not compression-lined
              • Inseam: 7 inches (other inseam lengths available)
              • Materials: 91% polyester, 9% Spandex

              If your ideal training session involves barbell-bending numbers, then you need a short that’s up to the task. The Luka 7-inch lined shorts from Legends are constructed from a durable, four-way stretch fabric that moves with you through your most grueling lifts. Laser-cut ventilation helps you stay dry and cool, while antimicrobial tech helps keep these fitness shorts funk-free. Plus, there’s plenty of colorways and patterns to choose from, so your in-gym style can be as impressive as your bench PR.

                BEST SHORT FOR CROSSFIT
                Reebok Workout Ready Strength Short
                Courtesy
                Now 13% off
                $35 AT REEBOK

                • Comfortable elastic waistband lays flat across the hips

                • No drawstring, which can make these shorts loose on some
                • Inseam: N/A
                • Materials: Speedwick 100% recycled polyester plain weave

                CrossFit is one of those training disciplines that requires a lot from its athletes, so the gear you wear should be as versatile as possible. As the name suggests, the Workout Ready Strength shorts are, well, ready to put in the work thanks to a [Ree]cycled polyester plain weave profile. Lightweight and agile, these shorts also feature a PerformBand lay-flat waistband, which we found exceptionally comfortable across the midsection. While there’s no drawstring, which can hinder that perfect fit, we often turn to these for HIIT-centric training.

                  BEST GYM SHORT FOR AEROBIC TRAINING
                  Tracksmith Session Short
                  Courtesy
                  $68 AT TRACKSMITH

                  • Soft and lightweight shell easily moves with you through multiple movements and modalities

                  • Liner is not compression-based, which can lead to a looser, baggier fit
                  • Inseam: 5 inches (other inseam lengths available)
                  • Materials: Shell: 86% nylon, 14% Elastane / Liner: 89% polyester, 11% Spandex

                  Tackling some plyometrics in your normal workout routine? Consider these training-ready bottoms from Tracksmith boasting a soft, lightweight, performance fabric that easily moves with you whether changing direction, changing paces or just skipping into a new set. We love the on-skin feel of these shorts, and the added brief liner is another added touch that harkens to the brand’s running routes. The 5-inch inseam allows for excellent mobility through multiple training modalities, but Tracksmith also offers the Session Shorts in a 7-inch cut for added coverage. Unfortunately, however, the liner isn’t compression-based, meaning you may experience a baggier fit than other shorts in this roundup.

                  MOST STYLISH GYM SHORT
                  Chubbies Ultimate Training Short
                  Courtesy
                  $79 AT CHUBBIESSHORTS.COM

                  • Built-in compression liner sits comfortably without too much constriction

                  • Colorways may be too vibrant for more minimalist athletes
                  • Inseam: 5.5 inches (other inseam lengths available)
                  • Materials: Shell: 86% polyester/14% Spandex / Liner: 85% polyester/15% Spandex

                  Pre-workout isn’t the only thing that can give your training a jolt of energy. Take these impressive lined shorts from Chubbies. Falling right in-line with the brand’s vibrant motif, the Ultimate Training Shorts are available in a variety of flashy styles that can easily boost your confidence when tackling a notebook’s worth of exercises. We enjoyed the comfort of the snug yet cozy compression liner that didn’t completely strangle our thighs during workouts, and the double-layered waistband rides perfectly across the midsection. While some might prefer a more subdued aesthetic, for our money, these shorts are the perfect amount of flair.

                  BEST SHORT FOR GOING SHIRTLESS
                  Born Tough Air Pro 2-in-1 7-Inch Liner Short
                  Courtesy
                  Now 21% off
                  $30 AT BORNTOUGH.COM

                  • Convenient towel/shirt loop

                  • Not as versatile for casual situations
                  • Inseam: 7 inches
                  • Materials: Outer Shell: 86% polyester 14% Spandex / Inner: 91% Nylon 9% Spandex

                  These shockingly affordable shorts boast handy features such as lightweight, breathable fabric, an inner compression liner (with added phone pocket) and four-way stretch. But the reason they earn their unique superlative is simple: a designated waist-loop on the back left is perfect for stashing a workout towel or, you know, your workout shirt. These are a little thicker than other shorts on this list, but don’t let that deter you from rocking these ready-to-go bottoms that’re primed for showing off your gains.

                    BEST SHORT FOR CASUAL CYCLING
                    Elevenpine Uprising Short
                    Courtesy
                    $110 AT ELEVENPINE.COM

                    • Multiple fits for a variety of ride scenarios

                    • Only two colorways available
                    • Inseam: 10 inches
                    • Materials: 86% polyester 14% Spandex

                    Not quite ready for the Spandex, next-to-skin look? These clever shorts employ zippers and Velcro straps to convert from form-fittingly close to comfortably loose in seconds. For an extra $60, you can score a combo deal with the Liberator liner and enjoy some critical long-distance padding, too.

                      BEST GYM SHORT FOR WORKING FROM HOME
                      Reigning Champ Solotex 6-Inch Mesh Short
                      Courtesy
                      $125 AT REIGNINGCHAMP.COM
                      • Inseam: 6 inches
                      • Materials: 100% polyester

                      Okay, so maybe you’re an athlete that needs to work in a gym session in-between morning Zoom meetings and emails. Well, to make your at-home work more accommodating, and your laundry hamper less full, we recommend these comfy Solotex Mesh shorts from Reigning Champ. Whether sitting in a desk chair or sitting at their rowing machine, our tester loved the breathable comfort of these stylish yet performance-ready bottoms. While not the best pick for intense training (the smooth knit reverse can get hot during grueling exercises), if you want a short that’s all business — pun intended — look no further.

                        Editor’s Note: If you like the luxe aesthetic of Reigning Champ but want a more training-oriented short silhouette, we also recommend the brand’s Dot Air Running Shorts that feature a built-in liner and four-way stretch.

                        BEST GYM SHORT FOR SHOWING OFF THE THIGHS
                        Janji 3-Inch AFO Split Short 2.0
                        Courtesy
                        $58 AT JANJI.COM

                        • Short 3-inch inseam promotes flexibility, complimented by a split action outer seam for added range of motion

                        • Zippered back pocket might be too small for some larger smartphones
                        • Inseam: 3 inches
                        • Materials: AFO: 88% recycled polyester, 12% Elastane / Liner: 94% polyester, 6% Spandex

                        As our top pick for long-distance running shorts, these bottoms have exceptional breathability thanks to a deep split up the outer seam. What does this mean for training purposes? Cooler temps, greater range of motion and plenty of thigh. Our tester notably spent a majority of their time in these shorts along their favorite outdoor running routes, but also took in some training sessions in the gym as well. The performance shone through in every scenario, and if you’re confident enough to show this much skin when training, these can be the ultimate exclamation point in any wardrobe.

                          BEST SHORT FOR HANGING OUT POST-WORKOUT
                          Mack Weldon Ace Sweatshort
                          Mack Weldon
                          $65 AT MACK WELDON

                          • Stylish fit tailored for any setting

                          • Longer inseam doesn’t accommodate shorter individuals
                          • Inseam: N/A
                          • Materials: 95% cotton, 5% stretch

                          Mack Weldon has made a name for itself by adding extra style and subtle bonus features to its wardrobe staples. Both qualities are very much in evidence here, thanks to micro-brushed French terry fabric (available in multiple colors), a tailored fit and a sneaky zippered side pocket to go along with hand pockets and a zippered rear pocket. It all adds up to elevated sweatshorts perfect for everything from gym sessions, to tennis lessons and the ever-popular brunch.

                            BEST SHORT FOR YOGA
                            Vuori Kore Short
                            Courtesy
                            $68 AT VUORI

                            • Lightweight, ultra-stretch fabric doesn’t hinder movement

                            • Baggy pockets aren’t as secure
                            • Inseam: 7.5 inches
                            • Materials: 46% recycled polyester, 44% polyester, 10% Elastane

                            For poses like downward dog and warrior II, you want to keep things classy with a liner. These shorts, from laidback-California-cool brand Vuori, not only offer a breathable boxer-brief liner, but they’re also uber-comfortable thanks to quick-drying four-way stretch fabric and a roomier fit. We felt no discomfort when changing poses on our yoga mats, and a helpful anti-odor treatment keeps you from stinking up the studio, too.

                              BEST SURF SHORT
                              Birdwell 311 Nylon Board Short
                              Courtesy
                              $100 AT AMAZON

                              • Triple-stitch construction for a durable profile

                              • Not dryer safe
                              • Inseam: 8 inches
                              • Materials: SurfNyl nylon exterior

                              Our wave-chasing Style editor recently named these the best board shorts for a few key reasons: "These iconic board shorts feature Birdwell's tough double-layered SurfNyl nylon fabric. They come with a button fly, adjustable nylon drawstring waist, snap back pocket with a key loop and top-notch triple-stitch construction throughout. After wearing for many seasons, these only get better." 'Nuff said.

                                BEST BASKETBALL SHORT
                                Jordan Dri-FIT Air Diamond Short
                                Courtesy
                                Now 39% off
                                $34 AT DICK'S SPORTING GOODS

                                • Comfortable fit for dominating the court

                                • Only two colorways available
                                • Inseam: N/A
                                • Materials: 100% polyester

                                Take your play above the rim in these stylish court essentials. Made from breathable, lightweight, sweat-wicking mesh, these shorts hark back to Jordan’s playing days with the iconic diamond side panels and added heritage-inspired details throughout. Convenient side pockets are a good place to put your hands, too — when they aren’t mimicking the “I don’t know” shrug after draining too many 3s, of course.

                                BEST SOCCER SHORT
                                Adidas Condivo 20 Short
                                Courtesy
                                Now 23% off
                                $23 AT AMAZON

                                • AEROREADY fabric absorbs moisture for a dry and comfortable wear

                                • Not as tailored a fit
                                • Inseam: N/A
                                • Materials: 100% polyester

                                Named after the Italian word for flavor, the Condivo 20s should add a little spice to your weekend kick-arounds. The lightweight and breathable AEROREADY fabric will have you zipping around the pitch like a young Roberto Baggio. They're versatile enough for other activities, too, like watching soccer and playing FIFA.

                                  BEST CLASSIC SWEATSHORT
                                  Champion Reverse Weave Cut-Off Short
                                  Champion
                                  Now 29% off
                                  $32 AT CHAMPION.COM

                                  • Cut-off hem for a classic, worn-in look

                                  • Not ideal for high-intensity training
                                  • Inseam: 10 inches
                                  • Materials: Body: 12 oz. 82% cotton, 18% polyester

                                  No brand is more closely associated with throwback sweats than Champion, and these heavyweight, 10-inch fleece shorts carry on that tradition. The fleece is cut on the cross-grain to resist shrinkage, ensuring a true fit, while the brushed interior is comfy as hell. An elastic waistband with drawstring, retro cut-off hem and side pockets round out the winning package.

                                    MSOT VERSATILE GYM SHORT
                                    Rhone 7-Inch Mako Tech Unlined Short
                                    Courtesy
                                    $68 AT RHONE

                                    • DWR finish makes these great for outdoor training scenarios, especially in inclement weather

                                    • Draw cord featured in the elastic waistband can be uncomfortable at times
                                    • Inseam: 7 inches (other inseam lengths available)
                                    • Materials: N/A

                                    While there’s plenty of shorts in this roundup that are multifaceted, our tester couldn’t find a discipline where the Rhone Mako Tech shorts didn’t perform exceptionally well. We like these bottoms for everything from hard-nosed squat sessions to relaxed and blissful yoga flows, and the four-way stretch perfectly creates that profile that moves with you in every exercise. While our tester did notice some uncomfortable rubbing at the waistband on a few occasions due to the thick drawcord pronounced in the build, we still admire how these do-it-all shorts can truly do it all.

                                      More Workout Gear
                                      a man wearing olive shorts carrying a weight
                                      Ten Thousand

                                      Explore the following guides to find more of our top picks for training apparel, footwear and more.

                                      Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
                                      More From Fitness Buying Guides
                                      Elevate Your Performance With the Best Tib Bars
                                      The Best Adjustable Dumbbells for Home Workouts
                                      Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
                                      The 2023 Fitness Awards: The Full List of Winners
                                      The Best Gym Equipment of 2023
                                      The Best Fitness Apparel of 2023
                                      The Best Fitness Accessories and Wearables of 2023
                                      The Best Fitness Shoes of 2023
                                      The Best Fitness Supplements of 2023
                                      The Best Fitness Recovery Gear of 2023
                                      The Best Indoor Bikes Not from Peloton