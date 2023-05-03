Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss

Today's Top Stories
1
The Best Deals You Can Shop Right Now
2
Bake Indoors, Bake Outdoors: Meet the Ooni Volt 12
3
The Joys of a Cheap American Military Watch
4
Ford Could Have a Wild New SUV Feature Coming
5
Find Yourself on Island Time in the Outer Banks

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Today's Best Deals: A $20 Yeti Wine Tumbler, Outerknown Deals & More

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol captures the five best deals of the day.

By Gear Patrol
collage of a flannel, a knife sharpener, and a yeti wine tumbler

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol highlights the five very best deals of the day. You can also visit GearPatrol.com/Deals for all the deals we cover and constant updates on the latest deals discovered by our team.

Chef's Choice EdgeSelect Trizor XV Platinum Knife Sharpener
Now 30% off
$126 AT HOMEDEPOT.COM

Whether for your EDC or kitchen collection, a reliable knife sharpener is a must. And this electric one is almost effortless to use, thanks to its handy angle guides.

THESE ARE THE BEST KNIFE SHARPENERS

Outerknown Blanket Shirt
Now 60% off
$59 AT OUTERKNOWN.COM

One of our favorite shirts for layering, Outerknown's Blanket Shirt is made with 100 percent organic cotton and comes in a wide variety of colors — many of which are deeply discounted right now.

READ OUR REVIEW OF OUTERKNOWN VS WAX LONDON

Yeti Rambler 10-Ounce Wine Tumbler
Now 20% off
$20 AT YETI.COM

Yeti's outdoor-friendly wine tumblers are insulated and as rugged as they come. It's the perfect companion for summer nights spent outdoors, and you can even throw the lid and glass in the dishwasher afterwards.

THESE ARE THE BEST WINE GLASSES

Higher Dose Infrared Sauna Blanket
Now 20% off
$559 AT HIGHERDOSE.COM

If the sauna is her favorite room at the gym, then this infrared blanket will bring the sauna home to her. Give her the gift of rest and relaxation this Mother's Day and take advantage of this rare deal while you're at it.

WE FOUND MORE MOTHER'S DAY GIFT IDEAS

Le Labo Santal 33
Now 25% off
$165 AT WOOT.COM

Possibly one of the most popular scents of the moment, Le Labo's Santal 33 combines floral, woodsy and musky notes to create a crowd-pleasing fragrance. Whether a splurge for yourself or Mother's Day gift for someone else, take advantage of this rare discount while you can.

THESE ARE THE BEST COLOGNES FOR MEN

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Deals of Note
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss