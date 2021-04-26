Today's Top Stories
The 50+ Best Mother's Day Gifts

In case you forgot, Mother's Day is almost here. You don't have to tell her we reminded you to buy her a gift.

By Gear Patrol
best mothers day gifts
Courtesy

You don’t need a reason to show Mom you love her, but birthdays and Mother’s Day are good excuses, nonetheless. Want to get her a present she’ll actually enjoy? Here are 50 ideas to get you started.

Nordstrom
1
Kiehl's Lip Balm #1
$10.00


Sometimes it’s the small things that count. And this incredible lip balm is a small something she’ll use every day.

Amazon
2
Juniper Ridge All-Natural Campfire Incense
amazon.com
$12.00


It’s time to change your mom’s notion that all incense smells like patchouli. Get her some sticks made with nothing more than sustainably harvested plants, sap and wood, and fill her home with the aroma of sweetgrass or douglas fir.

Casely
3
Casely Blue & White Rose Case
getcasely.com
$13.00


Every phone needs a case. There are a ton of cases to choose from at Casely, including this one which has options for power and MagSafe.

Amazon
4
Lodge Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet
Lodge amazon.com
$18.00


It’s rare you can spend $18 on a thing that will last 100 years. So long as they’re not tossed from the roof of a house or left to fend for themselves in a rainstorm, Lodge’s frugal-as-hell cast-iron skillets will do just that.

Amazon
5
Takeya Patented Deluxe Cold Brew Coffee Maker
Takeya amazon.com
$24.99
$19.99 (20% off)


Does mom like cold brew but not too strong? This 1-quart Takeya makes a weaker version of cold brew and fits inside most refrigerator doors. 

Huckberry
6
Modern Sprout Organic Rosemary Garden Jar
Modern Sprout huckberry.com
$20.00


Mom will always have the need for fresh herbs. 

REI
7
Final Stainless Steel Straw
rei.com
$20.00


Part of being a mom is being prepared for anything. Now that plastic straws are an endangered species — and paper ones are no real substitute — she’ll want a reusable one to sub in. FinalStraw’s is small enough for a purse and cleans in the dishwasher.

Courtesy
8
Art of Tea Brooklyn Tea
$20.00


Does mom stay away from coffee? Start the morning a little differently with Brooklyn Tea, a full-bodied blend with Madagascar vanilla.

Yankee Candles
9
Personalized Yankee Candles
$35.00


Mom can always use a candle. And if it's a personalized one, she'll know you actually put in some effort. 

Yeti
10
Yeti Rambler 10 oz Wine Tumbler
yeti.com
$25.00


If she doesn't have one already, get her one of Gear Patrol's favorite products. If she does have one, why not get another? A bottle of wine is always better when shared with another.

Walmart
11
Apple AirTag
Apple walmart.com
$29.00


The latest gadget from Apple will help any mom keeping track of her personal items.

Amazon
12
San Francisco Salt Co. Sleep Lavender Bath Salts
amazon.com
$29.00


This blend of fine-to-medium grain Pacific sea salts is scented with lavender essential oil to promote relaxation. The 10-pound bag will sooth muscle aches and encourage restful sleep for months to come.

Snowe Home
13
Snowe Honeycomb Bath Towel
Snowe snowehome.com
$30.00


A lightweight long-staple cotton towel from Italy will be the best $30 upgrade to her shower (or bath) routine. 

Aesop
14
Aesop Geranium Leaf Body Balm
aesop.com
$33.00


This hydrating body balm is blended with carrot and aloe vera to hydrate the skin. Formulated with geranium leaf and citrus extras, the scent alone is worth the price — this is one she won’t want to share.

Backcountry
15
Hydro Flask Lightweight Wide-Mouth Vacuum Water Bottle
backcountry.com
$36.00


Hydro Flask meticulously tapered the walls of this bottle to shave weight while maintaining durability. At just 10 ounces, it might be the lightest one on the planet — that still keeps cold drinks cold for 24 hours and hot drinks hot for 12.

Winc
16
Winc Wine Subscription
winc.com
$35.00


Whether mom likes red or white, natural or sparkling, a wine subscription to Winc will keep her wine racks full of hand-picked bottles from all over.

East Fork
17
East Fork The Mug
eastfork.com
$38.00


If your mom loves her coffee, there is no better way to drink it than from a handmade clay mug. The hottest mug on the internet is tailor-made to fit an Aeropress and holds up to 12 ounces.

Lululemon
18
Lululemon Easy Access Crossbody
lululemon.com
$38.00


A simple bag from the gurus at Lululemon is mom's new daily driver. The simple crossbody bag looks great, comes in a bunch of colors and keeps her valuables close. 

REI
19
Trigger Point Foam Roller
rei.com
$40.00


This 13-inch roller features a multi-density exterior that supports muscle recovery, pain relief and improved flexibility. It also comes with access to TriggerPoint’s online video library, where experts show how to roll for optimal results.

The Nue Co.
20
Nue Co. The Tool
thenueco.com
$42.00


She can instantly depuff and tighten skin with the Tool from Nue Co. This heavy-weight stainless steel tool is hypoallergenic and aids lymphatic drainage.

Amazon
21
Anker Roav Viva Amazon Alexa Add-On
ROAV amazon.com
$43.00


Does your mom love the Alexa Echo Dot you got her last year? Bring the same functionality to her car with this easy-to-install gadget where she’ll be able to use voice commands to play music, control her smart appliances in the house, and play music, among many other features.

Amazon
22
Amazon Echo Dot
amazon.com
$50.00


Think of this little speaker as a smart alarm clock. You can ask Alexa to wake you up and tell you the weather each morning. And no there’s no built-in camera, which should alleviate some of your privacy concerns.

Outerknown
23
Outerknown Neptune Tee
Outerknown outerknown.com
$58.00


Mom can always use a better t-shirt. This one from Outerknown is made from 55% hemp and 45% TENCEL for a softer and more durable shirt.

valentines day flowers gear patrol lead full
Courtesy
24
The Best Flower Delivery Services for Mother's Day



Same-day delivery, transparent pricing and beautiful bouquets.

Everlane
25
Everlane Teardrop Bag in ReKnit
everlane.com
$58.00


Can a mom have too many bags? We don't think so. Whether mom loves the farmer's market or needs another bag for trips to the beach, this is the one.

Huckberry
26
Aden The Roadtrip Set of 3
Aden huckberry.com
$59.98


These three candles replicate the scents of a trip throughout California. Experience all of California's landscapes with each of these: The Highway 1, The Alpine Camp and The High Desert. 

27
Trade Fresh Coffee Gift
drinktrade.com
$60.00
SHOP NOW

Trade often touts itself as the “Netflix of coffee,” but it’s closer to the Tinder of coffee. You take a short quiz on how you like your coffee and you’re fed a healthy list of suggestions. Unlike Tinder, all Trade’s offerings are of good stock. The platform partners with some of the best coffee roasters in America and all purchases are roasted-to-order.

28
28 of 58
Haus Drink Membership
drink.haus
$63.00


Haus's low-alcohol aperitifs are part of the newest alcohol trend and it is one we can absolutely get behind. A membership delivers a more conscious drink right to mom's door.

Anthropologie
29
Anthropologie Woven Palm Sun Hat
anthropologie.com
$68.00


Summer is coming and that means more time in the sun. Keep her skin protected with a hat equally suited for the beach or the garden.

The Sill
30
Pink Anthurium
thesill.com
$68.00
SHOP NOW

Two things on buying your mother a plant: it better arrive potted and ready to display, and it better not be a goddamn snake plant. The red anthurium blooms longer than any other houseplant there is and doesn’t require special treatment.

Next
The Best Gifts for Every Woman in Your Life
