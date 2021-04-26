Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.
The 50+ Best Mother's Day Gifts
In case you forgot, Mother's Day is almost here. You don't have to tell her we reminded you to buy her a gift.
You don’t need a reason to show Mom you love her, but birthdays and Mother’s Day are good excuses, nonetheless. Want to get her a present she’ll actually enjoy? Here are 50 ideas to get you started.
Sometimes it’s the small things that count. And this incredible lip balm is a small something she’ll use every day.
It’s time to change your mom’s notion that all incense smells like patchouli. Get her some sticks made with nothing more than sustainably harvested plants, sap and wood, and fill her home with the aroma of sweetgrass or douglas fir.
Every phone needs a case. There are a ton of cases to choose from at Casely, including this one which has options for power and MagSafe.
It’s rare you can spend $18 on a thing that will last 100 years. So long as they’re not tossed from the roof of a house or left to fend for themselves in a rainstorm, Lodge’s frugal-as-hell cast-iron skillets will do just that.
Does mom like cold brew but not too strong? This 1-quart Takeya makes a weaker version of cold brew and fits inside most refrigerator doors.
Mom will always have the need for fresh herbs.
Part of being a mom is being prepared for anything. Now that plastic straws are an endangered species — and paper ones are no real substitute — she’ll want a reusable one to sub in. FinalStraw’s is small enough for a purse and cleans in the dishwasher.
Does mom stay away from coffee? Start the morning a little differently with Brooklyn Tea, a full-bodied blend with Madagascar vanilla.
Mom can always use a candle. And if it's a personalized one, she'll know you actually put in some effort.
If she doesn't have one already, get her one of Gear Patrol's favorite products. If she does have one, why not get another? A bottle of wine is always better when shared with another.
The latest gadget from Apple will help any mom keeping track of her personal items.
This blend of fine-to-medium grain Pacific sea salts is scented with lavender essential oil to promote relaxation. The 10-pound bag will sooth muscle aches and encourage restful sleep for months to come.
A lightweight long-staple cotton towel from Italy will be the best $30 upgrade to her shower (or bath) routine.
This hydrating body balm is blended with carrot and aloe vera to hydrate the skin. Formulated with geranium leaf and citrus extras, the scent alone is worth the price — this is one she won’t want to share.
Hydro Flask meticulously tapered the walls of this bottle to shave weight while maintaining durability. At just 10 ounces, it might be the lightest one on the planet — that still keeps cold drinks cold for 24 hours and hot drinks hot for 12.
Whether mom likes red or white, natural or sparkling, a wine subscription to Winc will keep her wine racks full of hand-picked bottles from all over.
If your mom loves her coffee, there is no better way to drink it than from a handmade clay mug. The hottest mug on the internet is tailor-made to fit an Aeropress and holds up to 12 ounces.
A simple bag from the gurus at Lululemon is mom's new daily driver. The simple crossbody bag looks great, comes in a bunch of colors and keeps her valuables close.
This 13-inch roller features a multi-density exterior that supports muscle recovery, pain relief and improved flexibility. It also comes with access to TriggerPoint’s online video library, where experts show how to roll for optimal results.
She can instantly depuff and tighten skin with the Tool from Nue Co. This heavy-weight stainless steel tool is hypoallergenic and aids lymphatic drainage.
Does your mom love the Alexa Echo Dot you got her last year? Bring the same functionality to her car with this easy-to-install gadget where she’ll be able to use voice commands to play music, control her smart appliances in the house, and play music, among many other features.
Think of this little speaker as a smart alarm clock. You can ask Alexa to wake you up and tell you the weather each morning. And no there’s no built-in camera, which should alleviate some of your privacy concerns.
Mom can always use a better t-shirt. This one from Outerknown is made from 55% hemp and 45% TENCEL for a softer and more durable shirt.
Same-day delivery, transparent pricing and beautiful bouquets.
Can a mom have too many bags? We don't think so. Whether mom loves the farmer's market or needs another bag for trips to the beach, this is the one.
These three candles replicate the scents of a trip throughout California. Experience all of California's landscapes with each of these: The Highway 1, The Alpine Camp and The High Desert.
Trade often touts itself as the “Netflix of coffee,” but it’s closer to the Tinder of coffee. You take a short quiz on how you like your coffee and you’re fed a healthy list of suggestions. Unlike Tinder, all Trade’s offerings are of good stock. The platform partners with some of the best coffee roasters in America and all purchases are roasted-to-order.
Haus's low-alcohol aperitifs are part of the newest alcohol trend and it is one we can absolutely get behind. A membership delivers a more conscious drink right to mom's door.
Summer is coming and that means more time in the sun. Keep her skin protected with a hat equally suited for the beach or the garden.
Two things on buying your mother a plant: it better arrive potted and ready to display, and it better not be a goddamn snake plant. The red anthurium blooms longer than any other houseplant there is and doesn’t require special treatment.